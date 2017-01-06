13

美国解释的失败和民主的前景

纽约—随着美国当选总统唐纳德·特朗普就职典礼的临近，评估即将履新的美国新政府的最佳办法也许是聚焦于让特朗普赢得胜利的终极因素。特朗普不是凭空获胜，随着其执政日程的成型，我们可以开始看看它对于自特朗普成为候选人以来的政治经济学的影响。

特朗普的取胜之道是挑战政治和学术建制的信誉，不断地强调他们所描绘的美国政治经济与许多选民所亲身经历的现实之间的差异。和民主党初选中的伯尼·桑德斯（Bernie Sanders）一样，他一开始通过与本党主流要人决裂吸引大众。在希拉里·克林顿以及杰布·布什（Jeb Bush）和马可·卢比奥（Marco Rubio）等共和党对手试图建立基于文化问题和党派传统的联盟时，特朗普和桑德斯果断着眼于选民最关心的事：当选官员强力推进包括他们在内的基础广泛的繁荣的政治经济。

其他候选人为何会忽视这一核心问题？我的感觉是他们并没有；相反，他们吸引广大选民的尝试受到制度的制约，制度决定了如果不亦步亦趋地讨好美国社会中最富有的群体，就极难为可信的政治竞选活动筹集资金。这套制度不啻背叛的请帖，而特朗普和桑德斯——他们分别依靠自有资金和草根“众筹”——是理想的叛逆领袖。

其他候选人还受制于党派正统，长期以来，党派正统让民主党和共和党都无法心甘情愿地解决美国经济所面临的结构性不平等。这样做需要坦率面对技术破坏和全球化等非常棘手的问题，也需要面对几十年来游说集团所写就的自由贸易协定、监管规则、援助和税收政策所留下的遗产——这些政策让经济收益向收入顶层集中，同时也收紧了响应大部分美国人的需要的预算。特朗普所谓的“受操纵的”制度在选民中所引起的共鸣要比他们在相当长的一段时间内所听到的其他政治领导人的东西都要大。

这引出了第二项密切相关的误解（misrepresentation）：对许多选民来说，关于全球化的“专家”共识听上去很假。特别是，经济学家将自由贸易和全球市场吹得天花乱坠，简直有害利而无一害。除了及少数例外，如哈佛大学的丹尼·罗德里克（Dani Rodrik）和诺贝奖得主迈克尔·斯宾塞（Michael Spence），没有人指出许多工人将会被取代并且几乎或完全得不到补偿，并且快速的全球化可能让一国的社会弹簧伸展到弹性极限之外。但真正的美国政治经济专家一定可以清楚地看到，美国不会为受到外国竞争影响的群体提供充分的补偿。

这一影响大多来自美国与中国的自由贸易关系。中国是一个规模庞大的经济体，但其人均收入比美国低得多。事实上，MIT的大卫·奥拓尔（David Autor）和其他人的最新论文指出，因美中贸易而引起的社会阵痛极化了美国政治，可能也增加了支持特朗普这样的“本土论政客”的选民人数。

在1922年的论文《沉闷的科学》（The Dismal Science）中，蒙肯（H.L. Mencken）解释了为何经济学家会忽视全球化可能给美国这样的发达经济体所造成的负面社会影响。蒙肯指出，这一误解加强了已经掌握了这一点的人的权力。不管有意还是无意，专家们知道他们可以歌功颂德并通过保持缄默或为让权势人物更有权势的政策背书而置身麻烦之外。

但是，最终总要牺牲一些东西。随着财富日益集中，饱受普遍的经济不安全困扰的政治共同体将开始寻找替罪羊——而专家和公众本身就是理想的目标。

这一双重解释（representation）危机——包括政治和思想两方面——形成了一股邪恶合力。对特朗普的政策的批评根本不为他的支持者所接受，因为批评来自已经失去他们信任的专家。这一信誉赤字给了特朗普纵横捭阖的空间，但随着他从竞选阶段步入执政阶段，也给他构成了挑战。

作为总统，特朗普需要为解决他所描述的社会、经济和政治问题开出药方。但要这样做，他就必须在他所反对的这套“被操纵的”制度内施展，并且必须制定实际可行并对美国人的生活产生积极影响的政策。

诚然，共和党控制的国会或将与特朗普合作实施20世纪30年代罗斯福新政的迷你版。但是，不改革“被操纵的”制度，特朗普所提出的财政扩张很可能再次肥了富人而无法“滴灌”其他美国人。“公私合作”被视为引导资本流向国家重建的手段；但这些措施可能受到操控，并且常常导致近几年来让华尔街和硅谷大发利市的“赢了归我，输了归纳税人”的结果。显然这绝非特朗普支持者在特朗普宣布他要“让美国再次伟大”时所感到吸引的东西。

二十三名美国民主党参议员（以及其他两名与民主党立场相同的独立参议员）将在2018年改选，而面临同样局面的共和党参议员只有八名。如果未来两年中共和党通过凯恩斯主义增长方案，收紧劳动力市场并提高工资，他们有望在此后多年中把持权力。这反过来又让他们能够任命愿意忽视或打压妇女和工人权利、环境保护和公立教育的最高法院法官。如此结果用特朗普的竞选口号来说是荒谬的，也是可悲的。

生于富贵之家的特朗普现在有机会青史留名。但愿他能够直面挑战，将自己定位为美国民主缺陷的修正者，而不是一系列与权势者所达成并有利于��势者的“协议”的主持人。扩大经济繁荣、让政治制度更加民主的美国需要遏制金钱的权力、增加公民敏感性的改革。

如果无法实现这样的改革，特朗普就辜负了让他问鼎权力的选民。长期以来，无法坚守对美国建国原则所形成的紧张局面，总是能给美国政治、经济和社会进步带来动力。如果特朗普背弃这些原则——并且，如果在随之而来的沮丧情绪中坚持这些原则变成了多愁善感的浪漫之举——他赢得选举的解释失败的代价将极其高昂。