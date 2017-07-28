4

Les faux pas de Trump au Moyen-Orient

DENVER – Six mois de présidence Trump révèlent non seulement l’insuffisance des accomplissements du gouvernement américain sur le plan intérieur, mais également la mise en œuvre d’une politique étrangère approximative, qui crée un paysage géopolitique au sein duquel se multiplient de véritables poudrières. C’est au Moyen-Orient qu’apparaissent le plus clairement les conséquences de l’incapacité presque délibérée de Trump à saisir la complexité des problématiques, ainsi que sa démarche obsessionnelle consistant à anéantir systématiquement l’héritage légué par son prédécesseur Barack Obama.

Songez aux frappes de missiles de croisière ordonnées par le président Trump au mois d’avril contre la base aérienne syrienne de Shayrat, en réponse à l’utilisation d’armes chimiques par le régime de Bachar el-Assad. Au-delà d’une justification humaniste peu convaincante, l’unique raisonnement de Trump à l’appui du déploiement des capacités militaires américaines semble résider dans le fait qu’après avoir fixé une fameuse « ligne rouge » contre l’utilisation d’armes chimiques en Syrie, Obama n’ait pas répondu militairement à l’attaque chimique ordonnée par le régime d’Assad dans la Ghouta orientale en 2013.

Trump ne s’est pas intéressé aux efforts diplomatiques déployés au lendemain de cette attaque. Puis, à l’occasion du sommet du G20 organisé début juillet à Hambourg, en Allemagne, le président américain a fait savoir que les États-Unis envisageaient de se joindre d’une manière ou d’une autre aux forces russes pour imposer un cessez-le-feu dans le sud-ouest de la Syrie, dans l’espoir que cette démarche se propage à d’autres régions du pays, et pose en fin de compte les bases d’un processus de paix.

Tous ceux qui comprennent un tant soit peu la situation syrienne savent qu’aucun processus de paix ne pourra émerger d’un cessez-le-feu régional. Depuis des années, le gouvernement d’Assad fait appel à divers alliés – Hezbollah libanais, Iran, Russie, et même Turquie (dans une certaine mesure) – pour combattre en son nom. À l’inverse, l’opposition syrienne ne bénéfice que d’une aide par intermittence, et demeure aussi fragmentée qu’elle l’était au début de la guerre civile.

Nul ne sait ce que Trump envisage concernant la gouvernance et les futures frontières de la Syrie. Dans un pays au sein duquel les institutions de la société civile sont rares, et les groupes ethniques et religieux nombreux, les droits des minorités seront-ils préservés ? Quid des frontières ? S’il est une leçon que le monde a tiré du cas irakien, c’est que la démocratie exige la présence d’institutions résilientes, la possibilité d’une gouvernance efficace, et pas seulement la tenue d’élections.

L’objectif de l’administration Obama en Syrie consistait à identifier et soutenir les groupes rebelles modérés les plus déterminés à combattre Assad. Par opposition, l’administration Trump a privé d’aide militaire l’ensemble des groupes d’opposition modérés, semblant considérer ces forces comme inexistantes. L’administration américaine soutient tacitement les pourparlers de paix actuellement menées en Astana, au Kazakhstan, négociations permises par l’Iran, la Turquie et la Russie. En revanche, elle n’a indiqué aucune volonté de mener son propre processus de paix, ni même d’essayer de peser sur l’issue des délibérations d’Astana.

À en juger par ces six mois de présidence Trump, il faut s’attendre à ce que le président Assad demeure un certain temps au pouvoir. Trump semble se heurter au même problème qu’avait rencontré Obama lorsque ce dernier avait tenté d’expliquer au peuple américain que le renversement d’un régime syrien à majorité alaouite contribuerait à la défaite de groupes extrémistes sunnites tels que l’État islamique (EI). En réalité, comme le redoutent à juste titre de nombreux Syriens, chasser Assad du pouvoir sans en avoir clairement prévu les suites reviendrait à favoriser l’émergence d’une forme d’État qualifié par certains de « Sunnistan ».

L’islamisme radical est essentiellement un phénomène arabe sunnite. Il n’est pas la simple conséquence du comportement hostile des régimes chiites ou alaouites dans d’autres pays, et il ne disparaîtra pas soudainement si ces régimes s’éteignent. En effet, l’emprise de l’EI dans la région s’étend jusqu’au Maghreb. Hors question syrienne, Trump a choisi de rêver grand. Au mois de mai, assistant au rassemblement du Conseil de coopération du Golfe (CCG) à Riyad, le président américain a salué l’Arabie saoudite comme le plus formidable allié des États-Unis dans la région. En désaccord avec les précédentes administrations Bush et Obama, les Saoudiens attendaient impatiemment un nouvel ami à la Maison Blanche, et se sont fait un plaisir d’accueillir Trump dans les rues de Riyad, où apparaissait en grand format sur toutes les affiches le portrait du président américain.

Lors des discussions du CCG, l’Iran a été décrit comme la cause profonde de tous les maux de la région (bien que les Saoudiens aient invité l’Irak, qu’ils dépeignent bien souvent comme le vassal de l’Iran). Ce discours d’hostilité vis-à-vis de l’Iran apparaît clairement en phase avec celui de Trump. Mais le rapprochement du président américain avec l’Arabie saoudite semble porter sur d’autres choses que simplement l’Iran.

Nombre des partisans de Trump considèrent l’Arabie saoudite comme l’ingrédient manquant d’une paix entre Israël et la Palestine. Les Saoudiens peuvent user d’un levier financier sur le Fatah, parti palestinien au pouvoir en Cisjordanie, et sont ouverts à une marginalisation du Hamas, milice islamiste qui règne à Gaza. Le Hamas est soutenu par les Frères musulmans, organisation islamique aux ramifications extrémistes, qui est souvent considérée comme la rivale du mouvement salafiste cultivé en Arabie saoudite.

En ouvrant grand les bras à l’Arabie saoudite, Trump provoque à son insu de nouvelles querelles entre Riyad et le Qatar voisin, qui soutient depuis de nombreuses années les Frères musulmans. Au mois de juin, l’Arabie saoudite, aux côtés de l’Égypte, des Émirats arabes unis et du Bahreïn, a annoncé une rupture totale de ses relations avec le Qatar, et adressé aux dirigeants qataris une liste de demandes extrêmement exigeantes.

Ces tensions diplomatiques entre le Qatar – pays d’importance stratégique pour les États-Unis – et les autres protagonistes du Golfe ont plongé le secrétaire d’État américain Rex Tillerson dans une gestion de crise. Tillerson a néanmoins pris ses distances vis-à-vis de Trump, et souhaiterait d’après les rumeurs de Washington quitter d’ores et déjà ses fonctions.

Si Trump entend marquer l’histoire au Moyen-Orient, il va lui falloir saisir pleinement les complexités de la région, et cesser de se comporter comme s’il était encore en campagne contre Obama ou Hillary Clinton. Pour paraphraser Hippocrate, la première règle de la diplomatie consiste à ne pas blesser.

Traduit de l’anglais par Martin Morel