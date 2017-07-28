Les faux pas de Trump au Moyen-Orient

DENVER – Six mois de présidence Trump révèlent non seulement l’insuffisance des accomplissements du gouvernement américain sur le plan intérieur, mais également la mise en œuvre d’une politique étrangère approximative, qui crée un paysage géopolitique au sein duquel se multiplient de véritables poudrières. C’est au Moyen-Orient qu’apparaissent le plus clairement les conséquences de l’incapacité presque délibérée de Trump à saisir la complexité des problématiques, ainsi que sa démarche obsessionnelle consistant à anéantir systématiquement l’héritage légué par son prédécesseur Barack Obama.
Songez aux frappes de missiles de croisière ordonnées par le président Trump au mois d’avril contre la base aérienne syrienne de Shayrat, en réponse à l’utilisation d’armes chimiques par le régime de Bachar el-Assad. Au-delà d’une justification humaniste peu convaincante, l’unique raisonnement de Trump à l’appui du déploiement des capacités militaires américaines semble résider dans le fait qu’après avoir fixé une fameuse « ligne rouge » contre l’utilisation d’armes chimiques en Syrie, Obama n’ait pas répondu militairement à l’attaque chimique ordonnée par le régime d’Assad dans la Ghouta orientale en 2013.
Trump ne s’est pas intéressé aux efforts diplomatiques déployés au lendemain de cette attaque. Puis, à l’occasion du sommet du G20 organisé début juillet à Hambourg, en Allemagne, le président américain a fait savoir que les États-Unis envisageaient de se joindre d’une manière ou d’une autre aux forces russes pour imposer un cessez-le-feu dans le sud-ouest de la Syrie, dans l’espoir que cette démarche se propage à d’autres régions du pays, et pose en fin de compte les bases d’un processus de paix.
Tous ceux qui comprennent un tant soit peu la situation syrienne savent qu’aucun processus de paix ne pourra émerger d’un cessez-le-feu régional. Depuis des années, le gouvernement d’Assad fait appel à divers alliés – Hezbollah libanais, Iran, Russie, et même Turquie (dans une certaine mesure) – pour combattre en son nom. À l’inverse, l’opposition syrienne ne bénéfice que d’une aide par intermittence, et demeure aussi fragmentée qu’elle l’était au début de la guerre civile.
Nul ne sait ce que Trump envisage concernant la gouvernance et les futures frontières de la Syrie. Dans un pays au sein duquel les institutions de la société civile sont rares, et les groupes ethniques et religieux nombreux, les droits des minorités seront-ils préservés ? Quid des frontières ? S’il est une leçon que le monde a tiré du cas irakien, c’est que la démocratie exige la présence d’institutions résilientes, la possibilité d’une gouvernance efficace, et pas seulement la tenue d’élections.
L’objectif de l’administration Obama en Syrie consistait à identifier et soutenir les groupes rebelles modérés les plus déterminés à combattre Assad. Par opposition, l’administration Trump a privé d’aide militaire l’ensemble des groupes d’opposition modérés, semblant considérer ces forces comme inexistantes. L’administration américaine soutient tacitement les pourparlers de paix actuellement menées en Astana, au Kazakhstan, négociations permises par l’Iran, la Turquie et la Russie. En revanche, elle n’a indiqué aucune volonté de mener son propre processus de paix, ni même d’essayer de peser sur l’issue des délibérations d’Astana.
À en juger par ces six mois de présidence Trump, il faut s’attendre à ce que le président Assad demeure un certain temps au pouvoir. Trump semble se heurter au même problème qu’avait rencontré Obama lorsque ce dernier avait tenté d’expliquer au peuple américain que le renversement d’un régime syrien à majorité alaouite contribuerait à la défaite de groupes extrémistes sunnites tels que l’État islamique (EI). En réalité, comme le redoutent à juste titre de nombreux Syriens, chasser Assad du pouvoir sans en avoir clairement prévu les suites reviendrait à favoriser l’émergence d’une forme d’État qualifié par certains de « Sunnistan ».
L’islamisme radical est essentiellement un phénomène arabe sunnite. Il n’est pas la simple conséquence du comportement hostile des régimes chiites ou alaouites dans d’autres pays, et il ne disparaîtra pas soudainement si ces régimes s’éteignent. En effet, l’emprise de l’EI dans la région s’étend jusqu’au Maghreb. Hors question syrienne, Trump a choisi de rêver grand. Au mois de mai, assistant au rassemblement du Conseil de coopération du Golfe (CCG) à Riyad, le président américain a salué l’Arabie saoudite comme le plus formidable allié des États-Unis dans la région. En désaccord avec les précédentes administrations Bush et Obama, les Saoudiens attendaient impatiemment un nouvel ami à la Maison Blanche, et se sont fait un plaisir d’accueillir Trump dans les rues de Riyad, où apparaissait en grand format sur toutes les affiches le portrait du président américain.
Lors des discussions du CCG, l’Iran a été décrit comme la cause profonde de tous les maux de la région (bien que les Saoudiens aient invité l’Irak, qu’ils dépeignent bien souvent comme le vassal de l’Iran). Ce discours d’hostilité vis-à-vis de l’Iran apparaît clairement en phase avec celui de Trump. Mais le rapprochement du président américain avec l’Arabie saoudite semble porter sur d’autres choses que simplement l’Iran.
Nombre des partisans de Trump considèrent l’Arabie saoudite comme l’ingrédient manquant d’une paix entre Israël et la Palestine. Les Saoudiens peuvent user d’un levier financier sur le Fatah, parti palestinien au pouvoir en Cisjordanie, et sont ouverts à une marginalisation du Hamas, milice islamiste qui règne à Gaza. Le Hamas est soutenu par les Frères musulmans, organisation islamique aux ramifications extrémistes, qui est souvent considérée comme la rivale du mouvement salafiste cultivé en Arabie saoudite.
En ouvrant grand les bras à l’Arabie saoudite, Trump provoque à son insu de nouvelles querelles entre Riyad et le Qatar voisin, qui soutient depuis de nombreuses années les Frères musulmans. Au mois de juin, l’Arabie saoudite, aux côtés de l’Égypte, des Émirats arabes unis et du Bahreïn, a annoncé une rupture totale de ses relations avec le Qatar, et adressé aux dirigeants qataris une liste de demandes extrêmement exigeantes.
Ces tensions diplomatiques entre le Qatar – pays d’importance stratégique pour les États-Unis – et les autres protagonistes du Golfe ont plongé le secrétaire d’État américain Rex Tillerson dans une gestion de crise. Tillerson a néanmoins pris ses distances vis-à-vis de Trump, et souhaiterait d’après les rumeurs de Washington quitter d’ores et déjà ses fonctions.
Si Trump entend marquer l’histoire au Moyen-Orient, il va lui falloir saisir pleinement les complexités de la région, et cesser de se comporter comme s’il était encore en campagne contre Obama ou Hillary Clinton. Pour paraphraser Hippocrate, la première règle de la diplomatie consiste à ne pas blesser.
Traduit de l’anglais par Martin Morel
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (4)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Christopher R. Hill is right. If there ever is consistency in any of Trump's policy, it's his "obsession with reversing the legacy of his predecessor." Trump seems hate Obama so much that he has rescinded treaties and agreement that his predecessor signed since day one in office. Six months into his presidency he has achieved little, because he has reverted to a campaign mode, bashing Obama, Hillary Clinton, the media, the intelligence community etc.
The author points out that Trump's "meandering foreign policy has created a geopolitical landscape rife with ticking time bombs" in the Middle East, because he is totally ignorant and not mindful of "the region’s complexities." Trump’s decision to launch cruise missiles to target an airbase in Syria on April 7 in response to an earlier chemical-weapons attack on civilians was merely to shame Obama. His predecessor drew a "red line" after a similar incident in 2013, but failed to follow through.
While Obama was wary of getting deeply involved in the Syrian war, Trump is merely interested in fighting ISIS. Syria is of no economic interest to Trump, and he doesn't care about its "future borders or governance." The airstrike was symbolic - to teach Assad a lesson. Earlier this month, Trump ordered to end the CIA's years-long covert programme to arm and train opposition fighters who battle the Assad regime - an initiative that began under Obama. It suits Russia, because it had long pushed the US to end this programme.
The Syrian rebels feel betrayed by Trump's decision, and they watch in dismay how Assad consolidates power with the help of Iran and Russia. No doubt Trump intends to let Russia play a major role in Syria, which is of geostrategic interest to the Kremlin. The US is seeking a political resolution together with Moscow - a ceasefire in Syria’s southwest, in the Golan Heights. Israel has made it clear that it won't tolerate Iranian soldiers near its border.
If the plan works, the ceasefire would "serve as a model for other parts of the country, thus setting the stage for an eventual peace process." But the US is little involved in the on-going peace talks in Astana, Kazakhstan, brokered by Iran, Turkey, and Russia. With Libya offering a useful lesson, many in Washington no longer insist on ousting Assad fearing a chaos that could plunge the entire region into uncertainty and turmoil - creating another extremist "Sunni-stan."
Trump is too shallow minded to realise that driving ISIS out of their strongholds in Iraq and Syria won't spell the end of extremism. While "democracy requires resilient institutions and effective governance, not just elections" - which may just be wishful thinking - one should tackle the economic woes - autocracy, rampant corruption, abject poverty, youth bulge, high unemployment etc - that spawn radical Islam endorsed by reactionary Saudi clerics.
Trump has no clue about the Shia/Sunni divide which is the source of many evils in the Middle East. The Saudi bigots see any Muslim failing to embrace the puritanical version of their Sunni Islam as heretics. Apart from being at loggerheads with the Shia-majority Iran, they also reject the moderate version of Islam practised by the Muslim Brotherhood. At the Saudi behest, Egypt toppled the democratically elected Mohamed Morsi in 2013 and declared the Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation.
Like Syria, many countries in the Middle East have similar demographic mosaic. They are "fractured" and their leaders struggle for legitimacy. Institutions are "few" and civil-society weak. The rights of the many ethnic and religious minorities aren't protected. The war in Syria won't end anytime soon, and Assad needs Iran and Russia to survive.
While Trump tolerates Russia's presence and Iran's influence over Assad's Alawite regime in Syira, he sides with Saudi Arabia to demonise Iran. Going to great lengths to curry favour with the Saudis Trump doesn't stay above the fray in the standoff between the Saudi-led coaltion and Qatar, which hosts America's largest military base in the region. Qatar had long angered Saudi Arabia by forging trade ties with Iran and supporting Morsi's government and the Muslim Brotherhood. The Saudi-led confrontation is meant to place Qatar under its thumb.
In Trump's simplistic view on the complexity of the conflicts in the Middle East there is no diplomatic solution. He encourages regional players to buy American arms, pitting one party against the other. This has added fuels to the sectarian fire in the region, which is a tinder-box. Obama did the right thing by urging Saudi Arabia to share the region with Iran, but ended up being loathed.
Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Obama admitted that his foreign policy had gone awry. Hill pretends as though Obama had left a valuable legacy which Trump has squandered. The truth is, no act of Trump has been particularly consequential and it is too early to say if it has served a good signalling function. Turning to the concrete points Hill makes-
1) Trump's missile strike in Syria sent a needful signal without changing the strategic picture. That's a good thing. It appears that the US military have a plan- perhaps half-baked- to check Iran's drive to the Med. Trump's willingness to order strikes enhances their tactical position.
2) If there's going to be a multi-lateral peace keeping force then Trump acted wisely in signalling willingness to work with Russia. If there isn't going to be any such thing, no one can blame American intransigence or paranoia. Again, no harm has been done and a positive signal has been given.
3) Hill believes Assad has 'been importing allies'. How does Assad pull it off? Is Syria rich? Why are the Iranians prepared to help him? Is Hill not aware that Syrian rebels also 'imported allies'? They also fought each other in such a brutal fashion that Assad appeared benign by comparison.
4) Hill thinks America has a plan for Syria. A few years ago, yes, America was deluded enough to believe that Assad could be overthrown by Democratically inclined Syrian forces. But that delusion didn't last. Trump has no plan for Syria. Nobody does. At best, it will be like a sort of cantonised Lebanon. At worst, it will be a smoky ruin.
5) Hill says 'Trump seems to be encountering the same problem that Obama did when he tried to explain to the American people that overthrowing Syria’s Alawite-dominated regime would help defeat Sunni extremist groups such as the Islamic State (ISIS). In fact, as many Syrians rightly fear, removing Assad without a clear idea of what comes next could pave the way for the emergence of a kind of radical “Sunni-stan.” This is misleading. Obama made a mistake about the nature and potential of the 'good rebels' but was finally disabused of his delusion. Trump never shared it. He isn't explaining anything to the American people because no explanation is needed.
4) Hill believes Sunni Muslims are 'radical'. Apparently Iranian and Hezbollah fighters are not. Why? Their religious zeal has led them into danger. Why are they laying down their lives in Syria? Money? Does Syria have some hidden wealth we don't know about? The truth is some Sunnis are fearful of 'Shia' encirclement. Most are not. Islam has a long ecumenical tradition. The majority of Hanafis think that Sectarianism has been orchestrated by the Saudis. They have their own differences with Hanbalis.
Hill says 'Islamic radicalism is largely a Sunni Arab phenomenon. It is not simply a consequence of abusive Shia or Alawite regimes in specific countries, and it will not suddenly disappear if those regimes do.' This view is quite false. Islamic radicalism has appeal to all Muslims who have suffered under 'Secular, Socialist' military regimes or else under the sway of corrupt dynasts.
5) Saudi Arabia knows that it may fact action by the US judiciary for financing terrorism. They used their rapport with Trump to point the finger at Qatar. The US has played a clever game. It has split the Wahhabi camp from within without Iran gaining disproportionately. Its military base is more secure, not less, as a result. Hill thinks Trump supporters want Hamas and Fatah to get cosy again. Why would they want such an outcome? Let Qatar finance Hamas because it more directly depends on US military protection and thus has a bigger incentive to ensure its client doesn't annoy Israel too much.
6) The first rule of diplomacy is to keep options open as long as possible. Don't make expensive commitments at the get go. Nurture relationships. Why? Diplomats are not Doctors or Surgeons. 'Crisis management' has a false glamour. It is a far cry from the bread and butter of diplomacy. Trump, whatever his other faults, has not rushed in where angels fear to tread. His predecessor said 'American foreign policy is doing stupid sh*t.' Everybody knows this. It makes sense for Trump to repudiate that policy.
Read more
Comment Commented Hank Bones
This is the best analysis I've read on current American ME policy. Outstanding stuff, Vivek. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
US initatives in the ME involving Iran are compromised from the outset due to CIA activity in Iran to destablise the iranian government some 5 decades ago. By definition Iran is party to any resolution. The US has to face it may not have the capability and influence in this it would like to have. One can only hope otherwise Read more
Featured
Why Tax Cuts for the Rich Solve Nothing
Joseph E. Stiglitz offers a primer on the Trump administration's coming effort to redistribute wealth upward.
Deciphering China’s Economic Resilience
Stephen S. Roach explains why forecasters continue to predict the worst, only to be proven wrong time and again.
Why Obamacare Survived
Jeffrey Frankel blames US Republicans' failure to reform health care on the party's refusal to accept reality.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.