丹佛——不久前唐纳德·特朗普总统任职六个月纪念日不仅提醒人们其内阁在国内是怎样一事无成，也再次让人们想起它迷宫式的外交政策是怎样创造出满是定时炸弹的地缘政治格局的。特朗普几乎任性地拒绝理解复杂问题，而且他沉溺于破坏前任巴拉克·奥巴马留下的遗产，在这个问题上表现得最为明显的莫过于中东。
特朗普决定今年4月对叙利亚沙伊拉特空军基地发射巡航导弹，目的是对巴沙尔·阿萨德政权使用化学武器做出回应。除了并不令人信服的对人道主义的支持外，特朗普部署美国军事力量唯一的理由似乎是奥巴马在人尽皆知地对叙利亚使用化学武器画出一条“红线”后，却并未对阿萨德政权于2013年化武袭击古塔地区采取任何对策。
但特朗普对继军事袭击后持续开展外交攻势似乎没有什么兴趣。其后，本月初在德国汉堡举行的G20首脑会议上，他表示美国可能以某种方式与俄罗斯联手在叙利亚西南部执行停火，以便为叙利亚其他地区树立榜样，进而为最终和平进程铺平道路。
哪怕是对叙利亚局势有最粗浅了解的人也不会认为地区停火可以成为和平进程的开始。阿萨德政府多年来一直在进口盟军代表其参战——其中包括黎巴嫩真主党、伊朗、俄罗斯甚至（在某些方面）土耳其。相比之下，叙利亚反对党所得到的支持断断续续，而且多年后仍然像内战最初爆发时那样无法形成一致。
没有人知道特朗普对叙利亚未来的边境或治理有什么想法。在一个民族、宗教团体众多而民间社会机构寥寥无几的分裂国家，能否保护少数民族的权利？能否解决边界问题？如果世界能从伊拉克局势中吸取任何教训，那就是民主需要有弹性的体制和高效率的执政，而不仅仅是选举。
奥巴马政府在叙利亚的目标是寻找并支持愿意抵抗阿萨德的温和的叛乱组织。而特朗普政府则恰恰相反，彻底中断了对温和派反对团体的军事援助，因为他们的结论显然是根本不存在温和派反对组织。特朗普政府默许并支持由伊朗、土耳其和俄罗斯牵头，目前正在哈萨克斯坦阿斯塔纳进行的和平谈判。但他却从未表示过美国将牵头领导和平进程，甚至都从未表示过要试图影响阿斯塔纳进程的结果。
从特朗普任职前六个月的情况判断，我们可以放心地假设叙利亚政权仍将掌控在阿萨德手中。特朗普似乎在向美国民众解释推翻叙利亚阿拉维派政权将有助于击败伊斯兰国等逊尼派极端主义团体时遇到了与奥巴马同样的问题。事实上，就像许多叙利亚人所担心的那样，将阿萨德赶下台却没有想明白由谁来继任有可能为某种极端“逊尼斯坦”的出现铺平道路。
伊斯兰激进主义主要是一种逊尼派阿拉伯现象，而不仅仅是某些国家擅权的什叶或阿拉维派政权所带来的后果。它不会因为那些政权的消失而突然消失。毕竟，伊斯兰国在也将地区据点设在像马格里布那么远的地方。在叙利亚问题之外，特朗普更倾向于从大局出发进行考量。今年5月他在利雅得参加海湾合作委员会会议时，曾赞扬沙特是美国在中东地区最重要的盟友。因为与奥巴马和小布什政府存在分歧，沙特迫切需要在白宫找到一位新的盟友，他们在利雅得的街道上悬挂巨幅特朗普画像来迎接特朗普。
在海湾合作委员会闭门会议期间，沙特提出地区所有问题的根本原因是伊朗（但沙特却邀请了伊拉克，而沙特常说伊拉克不过是伊朗的代理人）。这种反对伊朗的言论无疑与特朗普自己的言论相一致。但特朗普拥抱沙特似乎也不仅仅因为伊朗。
许多特朗普的支持者认为沙特是实现以巴和平所缺少的要素。沙特能对西岸执政的巴勒斯坦政党法塔赫运动施加财务影响，而且他们愿意考虑边缘化哈马斯，而后者是在加沙地区执政的伊斯兰民兵力量。哈马斯从穆兄会那里得到援助，穆兄会是一个拥有极端分支的伊斯兰机构，有时被视为诞生于沙特本土的萨拉菲运动的对手。
因为无条件支持沙特，特朗普在不知不觉中引发了沙特与长期支持穆兄会的邻国卡塔尔的新一轮公开争���。今年6月，沙特和埃及、阿联酋及巴林一道对卡塔尔实行全面封锁，并向卡塔尔领导人提出了一系列影响深远的要求。
因为卡塔尔对美国具有重要的战略意义，卡塔尔和其他海湾国家之间爆发的外交冲突迫使美国国务卿蒂勒森进入到危机模式之中。但蒂勒森已经开始疏远特朗普，而且华盛顿谣传说他已经考虑退出特朗普内阁。
如果特朗普想要在中东问题上取得成就，那他最好认真考虑该地区问题的复杂性，不要像还在与奥巴马或希拉里·克林顿竞选总统一样。用希波克拉底的话说，避免造成伤害是最重要的外交原则。
翻译：Xu Binbin
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (4)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Christopher R. Hill is right. If there ever is consistency in any of Trump's policy, it's his "obsession with reversing the legacy of his predecessor." Trump seems hate Obama so much that he has rescinded treaties and agreement that his predecessor signed since day one in office. Six months into his presidency he has achieved little, because he has reverted to a campaign mode, bashing Obama, Hillary Clinton, the media, the intelligence community etc.
The author points out that Trump's "meandering foreign policy has created a geopolitical landscape rife with ticking time bombs" in the Middle East, because he is totally ignorant and not mindful of "the region’s complexities." Trump’s decision to launch cruise missiles to target an airbase in Syria on April 7 in response to an earlier chemical-weapons attack on civilians was merely to shame Obama. His predecessor drew a "red line" after a similar incident in 2013, but failed to follow through.
While Obama was wary of getting deeply involved in the Syrian war, Trump is merely interested in fighting ISIS. Syria is of no economic interest to Trump, and he doesn't care about its "future borders or governance." The airstrike was symbolic - to teach Assad a lesson. Earlier this month, Trump ordered to end the CIA's years-long covert programme to arm and train opposition fighters who battle the Assad regime - an initiative that began under Obama. It suits Russia, because it had long pushed the US to end this programme.
The Syrian rebels feel betrayed by Trump's decision, and they watch in dismay how Assad consolidates power with the help of Iran and Russia. No doubt Trump intends to let Russia play a major role in Syria, which is of geostrategic interest to the Kremlin. The US is seeking a political resolution together with Moscow - a ceasefire in Syria’s southwest, in the Golan Heights. Israel has made it clear that it won't tolerate Iranian soldiers near its border.
If the plan works, the ceasefire would "serve as a model for other parts of the country, thus setting the stage for an eventual peace process." But the US is little involved in the on-going peace talks in Astana, Kazakhstan, brokered by Iran, Turkey, and Russia. With Libya offering a useful lesson, many in Washington no longer insist on ousting Assad fearing a chaos that could plunge the entire region into uncertainty and turmoil - creating another extremist "Sunni-stan."
Trump is too shallow minded to realise that driving ISIS out of their strongholds in Iraq and Syria won't spell the end of extremism. While "democracy requires resilient institutions and effective governance, not just elections" - which may just be wishful thinking - one should tackle the economic woes - autocracy, rampant corruption, abject poverty, youth bulge, high unemployment etc - that spawn radical Islam endorsed by reactionary Saudi clerics.
Trump has no clue about the Shia/Sunni divide which is the source of many evils in the Middle East. The Saudi bigots see any Muslim failing to embrace the puritanical version of their Sunni Islam as heretics. Apart from being at loggerheads with the Shia-majority Iran, they also reject the moderate version of Islam practised by the Muslim Brotherhood. At the Saudi behest, Egypt toppled the democratically elected Mohamed Morsi in 2013 and declared the Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation.
Like Syria, many countries in the Middle East have similar demographic mosaic. They are "fractured" and their leaders struggle for legitimacy. Institutions are "few" and civil-society weak. The rights of the many ethnic and religious minorities aren't protected. The war in Syria won't end anytime soon, and Assad needs Iran and Russia to survive.
While Trump tolerates Russia's presence and Iran's influence over Assad's Alawite regime in Syira, he sides with Saudi Arabia to demonise Iran. Going to great lengths to curry favour with the Saudis Trump doesn't stay above the fray in the standoff between the Saudi-led coaltion and Qatar, which hosts America's largest military base in the region. Qatar had long angered Saudi Arabia by forging trade ties with Iran and supporting Morsi's government and the Muslim Brotherhood. The Saudi-led confrontation is meant to place Qatar under its thumb.
In Trump's simplistic view on the complexity of the conflicts in the Middle East there is no diplomatic solution. He encourages regional players to buy American arms, pitting one party against the other. This has added fuels to the sectarian fire in the region, which is a tinder-box. Obama did the right thing by urging Saudi Arabia to share the region with Iran, but ended up being loathed.
Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Obama admitted that his foreign policy had gone awry. Hill pretends as though Obama had left a valuable legacy which Trump has squandered. The truth is, no act of Trump has been particularly consequential and it is too early to say if it has served a good signalling function. Turning to the concrete points Hill makes-
1) Trump's missile strike in Syria sent a needful signal without changing the strategic picture. That's a good thing. It appears that the US military have a plan- perhaps half-baked- to check Iran's drive to the Med. Trump's willingness to order strikes enhances their tactical position.
2) If there's going to be a multi-lateral peace keeping force then Trump acted wisely in signalling willingness to work with Russia. If there isn't going to be any such thing, no one can blame American intransigence or paranoia. Again, no harm has been done and a positive signal has been given.
3) Hill believes Assad has 'been importing allies'. How does Assad pull it off? Is Syria rich? Why are the Iranians prepared to help him? Is Hill not aware that Syrian rebels also 'imported allies'? They also fought each other in such a brutal fashion that Assad appeared benign by comparison.
4) Hill thinks America has a plan for Syria. A few years ago, yes, America was deluded enough to believe that Assad could be overthrown by Democratically inclined Syrian forces. But that delusion didn't last. Trump has no plan for Syria. Nobody does. At best, it will be like a sort of cantonised Lebanon. At worst, it will be a smoky ruin.
5) Hill says 'Trump seems to be encountering the same problem that Obama did when he tried to explain to the American people that overthrowing Syria’s Alawite-dominated regime would help defeat Sunni extremist groups such as the Islamic State (ISIS). In fact, as many Syrians rightly fear, removing Assad without a clear idea of what comes next could pave the way for the emergence of a kind of radical “Sunni-stan.” This is misleading. Obama made a mistake about the nature and potential of the 'good rebels' but was finally disabused of his delusion. Trump never shared it. He isn't explaining anything to the American people because no explanation is needed.
4) Hill believes Sunni Muslims are 'radical'. Apparently Iranian and Hezbollah fighters are not. Why? Their religious zeal has led them into danger. Why are they laying down their lives in Syria? Money? Does Syria have some hidden wealth we don't know about? The truth is some Sunnis are fearful of 'Shia' encirclement. Most are not. Islam has a long ecumenical tradition. The majority of Hanafis think that Sectarianism has been orchestrated by the Saudis. They have their own differences with Hanbalis.
Hill says 'Islamic radicalism is largely a Sunni Arab phenomenon. It is not simply a consequence of abusive Shia or Alawite regimes in specific countries, and it will not suddenly disappear if those regimes do.' This view is quite false. Islamic radicalism has appeal to all Muslims who have suffered under 'Secular, Socialist' military regimes or else under the sway of corrupt dynasts.
5) Saudi Arabia knows that it may fact action by the US judiciary for financing terrorism. They used their rapport with Trump to point the finger at Qatar. The US has played a clever game. It has split the Wahhabi camp from within without Iran gaining disproportionately. Its military base is more secure, not less, as a result. Hill thinks Trump supporters want Hamas and Fatah to get cosy again. Why would they want such an outcome? Let Qatar finance Hamas because it more directly depends on US military protection and thus has a bigger incentive to ensure its client doesn't annoy Israel too much.
6) The first rule of diplomacy is to keep options open as long as possible. Don't make expensive commitments at the get go. Nurture relationships. Why? Diplomats are not Doctors or Surgeons. 'Crisis management' has a false glamour. It is a far cry from the bread and butter of diplomacy. Trump, whatever his other faults, has not rushed in where angels fear to tread. His predecessor said 'American foreign policy is doing stupid sh*t.' Everybody knows this. It makes sense for Trump to repudiate that policy.
Read more
Comment Commented Hank Bones
This is the best analysis I've read on current American ME policy. Outstanding stuff, Vivek. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
US initatives in the ME involving Iran are compromised from the outset due to CIA activity in Iran to destablise the iranian government some 5 decades ago. By definition Iran is party to any resolution. The US has to face it may not have the capability and influence in this it would like to have. One can only hope otherwise Read more
Featured
Why Tax Cuts for the Rich Solve Nothing
Joseph E. Stiglitz offers a primer on the Trump administration's coming effort to redistribute wealth upward.
Deciphering China’s Economic Resilience
Stephen S. Roach explains why forecasters continue to predict the worst, only to be proven wrong time and again.
Why Obamacare Survived
Jeffrey Frankel blames US Republicans' failure to reform health care on the party's refusal to accept reality.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.