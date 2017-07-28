4

特朗普的中东绊脚石

丹佛——不久前唐纳德·特朗普总统任职六个月纪念日不仅提醒人们其内阁在国内是怎样一事无成，也再次让人们想起它迷宫式的外交政策是怎样创造出满是定时炸弹的地缘政治格局的。特朗普几乎任性地拒绝理解复杂问题，而且他沉溺于破坏前任巴拉克·奥巴马留下的遗产，在这个问题上表现得最为明显的莫过于中东。

特朗普决定今年4月对叙利亚沙伊拉特空军基地发射巡航导弹，目的是对巴沙尔·阿萨德政权使用化学武器做出回应。除了并不令人信服的对人道主义的支持外，特朗普部署美国军事力量唯一的理由似乎是奥巴马在人尽皆知地对叙利亚使用化学武器画出一条“红线”后，却并未对阿萨德政权于2013年化武袭击古塔地区采取任何对策。

但特朗普对继军事袭击后持续开展外交攻势似乎没有什么兴趣。其后，本月初在德国汉堡举行的G20首脑会议上，他表示美国可能以某种方式与俄罗斯联手在叙利亚西南部执行停火，以便为叙利亚其他地区树立榜样，进而为最终和平进程铺平道路。

哪怕是对叙利亚局势有最粗浅了解的人也不会认为地区停火可以成为和平进程的开始。阿萨德政府多年来一直在进口盟军代表其参战——其中包括黎巴嫩真主党、伊朗、俄罗斯甚至（在某些方面）土耳其。相比之下，叙利亚反对党所得到的支持断断续续，而且多年后仍然像内战最初爆发时那样无法形成一致。

没有人知道特朗普对叙利亚未来的边境或治理有什么想法。在一个民族、宗教团体众多而民间社会机构寥寥无几的分裂国家，能否保护少数民族的权利？能否解决边界问题？如果世界能从伊拉克局势中吸取任何教训，那就是民主需要有弹性的体制和高效率的执政，而不仅仅是选举。

奥巴马政府在叙利亚的目标是寻找并支持愿意抵抗阿萨德的温和的叛乱组织。而特朗普政府则恰恰相反，彻底中断了对温和派反对团体的军事援助，因为他们的结论显然是根本不存在温和派反对组织。特朗普政府默许并支持由伊朗、土耳其和俄罗斯牵头，目前正在哈萨克斯坦阿斯塔纳进行的和平谈判。但他却从未表示过美国将牵头领导和平进程，甚至都从未表示过要试图影响阿斯塔纳进程的结果。

从特朗普任职前六个月的情况判断，我们可以放心地假设叙利亚政权仍将掌控在阿萨德手中。特朗普似乎在向美国民众解释推翻叙利亚阿拉维派政权将有助于击败伊斯兰国等逊尼派极端主义团体时遇到了与奥巴马同样的问题。事实上，就像许多叙利亚人所担心的那样，将阿萨德赶下台却没有想明白由谁来继任有可能为某种极端“逊尼斯坦”的出现铺平道路。

伊斯兰激进主义主要是一种逊尼派阿拉伯现象，而不仅仅是某些国家擅权的什叶或阿拉维派政权所带来的后果。它不会因为那些政权的消失而突然消失。毕竟，伊斯兰国在也将地区据点设在像马格里布那么远的地方。在叙利亚问题之外，特朗普更倾向于从大局出发进行考量。今年5月他在利雅得参加海湾合作委员会会议时，曾赞扬沙特是美国在中东地区最重要的盟友。因为与奥巴马和小布什政府存在分歧，沙特迫切需要在白宫找到一位新的盟友，他们在利雅得的街道上悬挂巨幅特朗普画像来迎接特朗普。

在海湾合作委员会闭门会议期间，沙特提出地区所有问题的根本原因是伊朗（但沙特却邀请了伊拉克，而沙特常说伊拉克不过是伊朗的代理人）。这种反对伊朗的言论无疑与特朗普自己的言论相一致。但特朗普拥抱沙特似乎也不仅仅因为伊朗。

许多特朗普的支持者认为沙特是实现以巴和平所缺少的要素。沙特能对西岸执政的巴勒斯坦政党法塔赫运动施加财务影响，而且他们愿意考虑边缘化哈马斯，而后者是在加沙地区执政的伊斯兰民兵力量。哈马斯从穆兄会那里得到援助，穆兄会是一个拥有极端分支的伊斯兰机构，有时被视为诞生于沙特本土的萨拉菲运动的对手。

因为无条件支持沙特，特朗普在不知不觉中引发了沙特与长期支持穆兄会的邻国卡塔尔的新一轮公开争���。今年6月，沙特和埃及、阿联酋及巴林一道对卡塔尔实行全面封锁，并向卡塔尔领导人提出了一系列影响深远的要求。

因为卡塔尔对美国具有重要的战略意义，卡塔尔和其他海湾国家之间爆发的外交冲突迫使美国国务卿蒂勒森进入到危机模式之中。但蒂勒森已经开始疏远特朗普，而且华盛顿谣传说他已经考虑退出特朗普内阁。

DONATE NOW

如果特朗普想要在中东问题上取得成就，那他最好认真考虑该地区问题的复杂性，不要像还在与奥巴马或希拉里·克林顿竞选总统一样。用希波克拉底的话说，避免造成伤害是最重要的外交原则。

翻译：Xu Binbin