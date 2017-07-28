vivek iyer JUL 30, 2017

Obama admitted that his foreign policy had gone awry. Hill pretends as though Obama had left a valuable legacy which Trump has squandered. The truth is, no act of Trump has been particularly consequential and it is too early to say if it has served a good signalling function. Turning to the concrete points Hill makes-

1) Trump's missile strike in Syria sent a needful signal without changing the strategic picture. That's a good thing. It appears that the US military have a plan- perhaps half-baked- to check Iran's drive to the Med. Trump's willingness to order strikes enhances their tactical position.

2) If there's going to be a multi-lateral peace keeping force then Trump acted wisely in signalling willingness to work with Russia. If there isn't going to be any such thing, no one can blame American intransigence or paranoia. Again, no harm has been done and a positive signal has been given.

3) Hill believes Assad has 'been importing allies'. How does Assad pull it off? Is Syria rich? Why are the Iranians prepared to help him? Is Hill not aware that Syrian rebels also 'imported allies'? They also fought each other in such a brutal fashion that Assad appeared benign by comparison.

4) Hill thinks America has a plan for Syria. A few years ago, yes, America was deluded enough to believe that Assad could be overthrown by Democratically inclined Syrian forces. But that delusion didn't last. Trump has no plan for Syria. Nobody does. At best, it will be like a sort of cantonised Lebanon. At worst, it will be a smoky ruin.

5) Hill says 'Trump seems to be encountering the same problem that Obama did when he tried to explain to the American people that overthrowing Syria’s Alawite-dominated regime would help defeat Sunni extremist groups such as the Islamic State (ISIS). In fact, as many Syrians rightly fear, removing Assad without a clear idea of what comes next could pave the way for the emergence of a kind of radical “Sunni-stan.” This is misleading. Obama made a mistake about the nature and potential of the 'good rebels' but was finally disabused of his delusion. Trump never shared it. He isn't explaining anything to the American people because no explanation is needed.

4) Hill believes Sunni Muslims are 'radical'. Apparently Iranian and Hezbollah fighters are not. Why? Their religious zeal has led them into danger. Why are they laying down their lives in Syria? Money? Does Syria have some hidden wealth we don't know about? The truth is some Sunnis are fearful of 'Shia' encirclement. Most are not. Islam has a long ecumenical tradition. The majority of Hanafis think that Sectarianism has been orchestrated by the Saudis. They have their own differences with Hanbalis.

Hill says 'Islamic radicalism is largely a Sunni Arab phenomenon. It is not simply a consequence of abusive Shia or Alawite regimes in specific countries, and it will not suddenly disappear if those regimes do.' This view is quite false. Islamic radicalism has appeal to all Muslims who have suffered under 'Secular, Socialist' military regimes or else under the sway of corrupt dynasts.

5) Saudi Arabia knows that it may fact action by the US judiciary for financing terrorism. They used their rapport with Trump to point the finger at Qatar. The US has played a clever game. It has split the Wahhabi camp from within without Iran gaining disproportionately. Its military base is more secure, not less, as a result. Hill thinks Trump supporters want Hamas and Fatah to get cosy again. Why would they want such an outcome? Let Qatar finance Hamas because it more directly depends on US military protection and thus has a bigger incentive to ensure its client doesn't annoy Israel too much.

6) The first rule of diplomacy is to keep options open as long as possible. Don't make expensive commitments at the get go. Nurture relationships. Why? Diplomats are not Doctors or Surgeons. 'Crisis management' has a false glamour. It is a far cry from the bread and butter of diplomacy. Trump, whatever his other faults, has not rushed in where angels fear to tread. His predecessor said 'American foreign policy is doing stupid sh*t.' Everybody knows this. It makes sense for Trump to repudiate that policy.

