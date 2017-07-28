الشرق الأوسط يتعثر في زمن ترمب

دنفر ــ قبل بضعة أيام، اكتملت ستة أشهر من رئاسة دونالد ترمب، ويذكرنا هذا ليس فقط بضآلة إنجازات إدارته محليا، بل وأيضا بمدى ارتباك سياسته الخارجية التي خلقت مشهدا جيوسياسيا عامرا بالقنابل الموقوتة. وفي الشرق الأوسط، تتجلى بالقدر الأكبر من الوضوح العواقب المترتبة على عجز ترمب الذي يكاد يكون متعمدا في فهم المشاكل المعقدة، وهوسه بمحو إرث سلفه باراك أوباما.
ولنتأمل هنا القرار الذي اتخذه ترمب في إبريل/نيسان بإطلاق صواريخ كروز على قاعدة الشعيرات الجوية في سوريا، ردا على استخدام نظام بشار الأسد للأسلحة الكيميائية. فبعيدا عن إيماءة غير مقنعة للإنسانية، يبدو أن الأساس المنطقي الوحيد وراء قرار ترمب باستخدام القدرات العسكرية الأميركية هو أن أوباما ــ بعد "الخطر الأحمر" الشهير الذي رسمه ضد استخدام الأسلحة الكيميائية في سوريا ــ لم يرد عسكريا على الهجوم الكيميائي الذي شنه نظام الأسد على الغوطة في عام 2013.
لكن ترمب لم يُظهِر اهتماما كبيرا بإتباع الهجوم العسكري بالدبلوماسية. ثم في وقت سابق من هذا الشهر في قمة مجموعة العشرين في هامبورج بألمانيا، أشار إلى أن الولايات المتحدة ربما تنضم إلى روسيا على نحو أو أخر في فرض وقف إطلاق النار في جنوب غرب سوريا، وهو ما قد يخدم كنموذج لأجزاء أخرى من البلاد، فيمهد الساحة بالتالي لعملية سلام في نهاية المطاف.
لا أحد يتمتع ولو حتى بفهم سطحي للموقف في سوريا قد يتصور أن عملية السلام ربما تنشأ عن وقف إقليمي لإطلاق النار. كانت حكومة الأسد تستورد الحلفاء ــ حزب الله اللبناني، وإيران، وروسيا، بل وحتى تركيا (في بعض الجوانب) ــ للقتال نيابة عنها لسنوات. وعلى النقيض من ذلك، لم تتلق المعارضة السورية سوى مساعدات متقطعة، ولا تزال مجزأة كما كانت عندما بدأت الحرب الأهلية.
لا أحد يعلم ماذا يدور في خلد ترمب عندما يتعلق الأمر بحدود سوريا أو حكمها في المستقبل. فهل تحظى حقوق الأقليات بالحماية في دولة منقسمة، حيث مؤسسات المجتمع المدني قليلة، وحيث تنتشر المجموعات العِرقية والدينية بكثرة؟ وماذا عن الحدود؟ إذا كان العالَم تعلم أي شيء من تجربة العراق، فهو أن الديمقراطية تتطلب مؤسسات صامدة وحكم فعّال، وليس مجرد انتخابات.
كان هدف إدارة أوباما في سوريا يتلخص في تحديد الجماعات المتمردة الراغبة في محاربة الأسد ومساعدتها. وعلى النقيض من ذلك، أوقفت إدارة ترمب المساعدات العسكرية لجماعات المعارضة المعتدلة تماما، بعد أن استنتجت فيما يبدو أن مثل هذه القوى لا وجود لها. وقد قدمت دعما ضمنيا لمحادثات السلام الجارية حاليا في أستانا في كازاخستان، والتي توسطت فيها إيران وتركيا وروسيا. ولكنها لم تُبد أي إشارة إلى أنها قد تتولى زمام المبادرة فتطرح عملية سلام من جانبها، أو تحاول حتى التأثير على المداولات الجارية في أستانا.
وبالحكم استنادا إلى الأشهر الستة الأول في المنصب، يستطيع المرء أن يفترض ��قدر كبير من الثقة أن الأسد سيبقى في السلطة في الوقت الحاضر. ويبدو أن ترمب يواجه نفس المشكلة التي واجهت أوباما عندما حاول أن يشرح للشعب الأميركي أن إسقاط النظام الذي يهيمن عليه العلويون في سوريا من شأنه أن تساعد في إيقاع الهزيمة بالجماعات المتطرفة السُنّية مثل تنظيم الدولة الإسلامي (داعش). وكما يخشى العديد من السوريين بحق، فإن إبعاد الأسد في غياب أي فكرة واضحة حول ترتيبات المستقبل ربما يمهد الطريق لنشوء نوع جديد "دولة السُنّة" المتطرفة.
الواقع أن التطرف الإسلامي ظاهرة عربية سُنّية إلى حد كبير. وهو ليس ببساطة نتيجة لأنظمة شيعية أو علوية جائرة في دول بعينها، ولن يختفي فجأة إذا اختفت هذه الأنظمة. فقد أوجد تنظيم الدولة الإسلامية (داعش) لنفسه مواطئ قدم أخرى في المنطقة ربما تكون بعيدة بُعد المغرب العربي. وبعيدا عن سوريا، يفضل ترمب أن يكون كبير الخيال. ففي شهر مايو/أيار، عندما حضر اجتماع مجلس التعاون الخليجي في الرياض، امتدح المملكة العربية السعودية باعتبارها الحليف الأكبر لأميركا في المنطقة. ونظرا لخلافاتهم مع إدارتي أوباما وجورج دبليو بوش، كان السعوديون متلهفين على صديق جديد في البيت الأبيض، وقد استقبلوا ترمب بتزيين شوارع الرياض بملصقات ضخمة لوجهه.
خلال مداولات مجلس التعاون الخليجي، أجمع الكل على اعتبار إيران السبب الأصلي لكل المشاكل في المنطقة (برغم أن السعوديين وجهوا الدعوة إلى العراق، الذي يوحي غالبا بأنه ليس سوى وكيل إيراني). ومن المؤكد أن هذا الخطاب المناهض لإيران كان متماشيا مع خطاب ترمب. ولكن يبدو أن احتضان ترمب للمملكة العربية السعودية يستند أيضا إلى ما هو أبعد من مجرد إيران.
ينظر العديد من مؤيدي ترمب إلى المملكة العربية السعودية باعتبارها العنصر المفقود في السلام الإسرائيلي الفلسطيني. إذ يفرض السعوديون نفوذا ماليا على فتح، الحزب الفلسطيني الحاكم في الضفة الغربية، وهم منفتحون على تهميش حماس، الميليشيا الإسلامية التي تحكم غزة. وتتلقى حماس الدعم من جماعة الإخوان المسلمين، وهي منظمة إسلامية لديها أفرع متطرفة يُنظَر إليها أحيانا بوصفها منافسة للحركة السلفية السعودية المنشأ.
من خلال احتضان المملكة العربية السعودية دون قيد أو شرط، يفتح ترمب دون قصد بابا جديدا للتشاحن والبغضاء بين ذلك البلد وقطر المجاورة، التي طالما دعمت جماعة الإخوان المسلمين. وفي يونيو/حزيران، فرضت المملكة العربية السعودية، بالتضامن مع مِصر، والإمارات العربية المتحدة، والبحرين، حصارا كامل النطاق على قطر وأرسلت لقياداتها سلسلة من المطالب البعيدة الأثر.
ومن الواضح أن النزاع الدبلوماسي بين قطر ــ الدولة ذات الأهمية الاستراتيجية للولايات المتحدة ــ ودول الخليج الأخرى وَضَع وزير الخارجية الأميركية ريكس تيلرسون في أزمة عصيبة. ولكن تيلرسون نأى بنفسه عن ترمب، وتشير شائعات ذائعة في واشنطن الآن إلى أنه يريد الاستقالة بالفعل.
إذا كان ترمب يعتزم وضع بصمته على الشرق الأوسط حقا، فربما يُحسِن صنعا إذا وضع التعقيدات التي تتسم بها المنطقة في الحسبان، ولم يتصرف وكأنه لا يزال يخوض حملة انتخابية ضد أوباما أو هيلاري كلينتون. وفي إعادة صياغة لمقولة أبقراط نستطيع أن نقول: المبدأ الأول للدبلوماسية هو عدم إحداث المزيد من الضرر.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Christopher R. Hill is right. If there ever is consistency in any of Trump's policy, it's his "obsession with reversing the legacy of his predecessor." Trump seems hate Obama so much that he has rescinded treaties and agreement that his predecessor signed since day one in office. Six months into his presidency he has achieved little, because he has reverted to a campaign mode, bashing Obama, Hillary Clinton, the media, the intelligence community etc.
The author points out that Trump's "meandering foreign policy has created a geopolitical landscape rife with ticking time bombs" in the Middle East, because he is totally ignorant and not mindful of "the region’s complexities." Trump’s decision to launch cruise missiles to target an airbase in Syria on April 7 in response to an earlier chemical-weapons attack on civilians was merely to shame Obama. His predecessor drew a "red line" after a similar incident in 2013, but failed to follow through.
While Obama was wary of getting deeply involved in the Syrian war, Trump is merely interested in fighting ISIS. Syria is of no economic interest to Trump, and he doesn't care about its "future borders or governance." The airstrike was symbolic - to teach Assad a lesson. Earlier this month, Trump ordered to end the CIA's years-long covert programme to arm and train opposition fighters who battle the Assad regime - an initiative that began under Obama. It suits Russia, because it had long pushed the US to end this programme.
The Syrian rebels feel betrayed by Trump's decision, and they watch in dismay how Assad consolidates power with the help of Iran and Russia. No doubt Trump intends to let Russia play a major role in Syria, which is of geostrategic interest to the Kremlin. The US is seeking a political resolution together with Moscow - a ceasefire in Syria’s southwest, in the Golan Heights. Israel has made it clear that it won't tolerate Iranian soldiers near its border.
If the plan works, the ceasefire would "serve as a model for other parts of the country, thus setting the stage for an eventual peace process." But the US is little involved in the on-going peace talks in Astana, Kazakhstan, brokered by Iran, Turkey, and Russia. With Libya offering a useful lesson, many in Washington no longer insist on ousting Assad fearing a chaos that could plunge the entire region into uncertainty and turmoil - creating another extremist "Sunni-stan."
Trump is too shallow minded to realise that driving ISIS out of their strongholds in Iraq and Syria won't spell the end of extremism. While "democracy requires resilient institutions and effective governance, not just elections" - which may just be wishful thinking - one should tackle the economic woes - autocracy, rampant corruption, abject poverty, youth bulge, high unemployment etc - that spawn radical Islam endorsed by reactionary Saudi clerics.
Trump has no clue about the Shia/Sunni divide which is the source of many evils in the Middle East. The Saudi bigots see any Muslim failing to embrace the puritanical version of their Sunni Islam as heretics. Apart from being at loggerheads with the Shia-majority Iran, they also reject the moderate version of Islam practised by the Muslim Brotherhood. At the Saudi behest, Egypt toppled the democratically elected Mohamed Morsi in 2013 and declared the Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation.
Like Syria, many countries in the Middle East have similar demographic mosaic. They are "fractured" and their leaders struggle for legitimacy. Institutions are "few" and civil-society weak. The rights of the many ethnic and religious minorities aren't protected. The war in Syria won't end anytime soon, and Assad needs Iran and Russia to survive.
While Trump tolerates Russia's presence and Iran's influence over Assad's Alawite regime in Syira, he sides with Saudi Arabia to demonise Iran. Going to great lengths to curry favour with the Saudis Trump doesn't stay above the fray in the standoff between the Saudi-led coaltion and Qatar, which hosts America's largest military base in the region. Qatar had long angered Saudi Arabia by forging trade ties with Iran and supporting Morsi's government and the Muslim Brotherhood. The Saudi-led confrontation is meant to place Qatar under its thumb.
In Trump's simplistic view on the complexity of the conflicts in the Middle East there is no diplomatic solution. He encourages regional players to buy American arms, pitting one party against the other. This has added fuels to the sectarian fire in the region, which is a tinder-box. Obama did the right thing by urging Saudi Arabia to share the region with Iran, but ended up being loathed.
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Obama admitted that his foreign policy had gone awry. Hill pretends as though Obama had left a valuable legacy which Trump has squandered. The truth is, no act of Trump has been particularly consequential and it is too early to say if it has served a good signalling function. Turning to the concrete points Hill makes-
1) Trump's missile strike in Syria sent a needful signal without changing the strategic picture. That's a good thing. It appears that the US military have a plan- perhaps half-baked- to check Iran's drive to the Med. Trump's willingness to order strikes enhances their tactical position.
2) If there's going to be a multi-lateral peace keeping force then Trump acted wisely in signalling willingness to work with Russia. If there isn't going to be any such thing, no one can blame American intransigence or paranoia. Again, no harm has been done and a positive signal has been given.
3) Hill believes Assad has 'been importing allies'. How does Assad pull it off? Is Syria rich? Why are the Iranians prepared to help him? Is Hill not aware that Syrian rebels also 'imported allies'? They also fought each other in such a brutal fashion that Assad appeared benign by comparison.
4) Hill thinks America has a plan for Syria. A few years ago, yes, America was deluded enough to believe that Assad could be overthrown by Democratically inclined Syrian forces. But that delusion didn't last. Trump has no plan for Syria. Nobody does. At best, it will be like a sort of cantonised Lebanon. At worst, it will be a smoky ruin.
5) Hill says 'Trump seems to be encountering the same problem that Obama did when he tried to explain to the American people that overthrowing Syria’s Alawite-dominated regime would help defeat Sunni extremist groups such as the Islamic State (ISIS). In fact, as many Syrians rightly fear, removing Assad without a clear idea of what comes next could pave the way for the emergence of a kind of radical “Sunni-stan.” This is misleading. Obama made a mistake about the nature and potential of the 'good rebels' but was finally disabused of his delusion. Trump never shared it. He isn't explaining anything to the American people because no explanation is needed.
4) Hill believes Sunni Muslims are 'radical'. Apparently Iranian and Hezbollah fighters are not. Why? Their religious zeal has led them into danger. Why are they laying down their lives in Syria? Money? Does Syria have some hidden wealth we don't know about? The truth is some Sunnis are fearful of 'Shia' encirclement. Most are not. Islam has a long ecumenical tradition. The majority of Hanafis think that Sectarianism has been orchestrated by the Saudis. They have their own differences with Hanbalis.
Hill says 'Islamic radicalism is largely a Sunni Arab phenomenon. It is not simply a consequence of abusive Shia or Alawite regimes in specific countries, and it will not suddenly disappear if those regimes do.' This view is quite false. Islamic radicalism has appeal to all Muslims who have suffered under 'Secular, Socialist' military regimes or else under the sway of corrupt dynasts.
5) Saudi Arabia knows that it may fact action by the US judiciary for financing terrorism. They used their rapport with Trump to point the finger at Qatar. The US has played a clever game. It has split the Wahhabi camp from within without Iran gaining disproportionately. Its military base is more secure, not less, as a result. Hill thinks Trump supporters want Hamas and Fatah to get cosy again. Why would they want such an outcome? Let Qatar finance Hamas because it more directly depends on US military protection and thus has a bigger incentive to ensure its client doesn't annoy Israel too much.
6) The first rule of diplomacy is to keep options open as long as possible. Don't make expensive commitments at the get go. Nurture relationships. Why? Diplomats are not Doctors or Surgeons. 'Crisis management' has a false glamour. It is a far cry from the bread and butter of diplomacy. Trump, whatever his other faults, has not rushed in where angels fear to tread. His predecessor said 'American foreign policy is doing stupid sh*t.' Everybody knows this. It makes sense for Trump to repudiate that policy.
Comment Commented Hank Bones
This is the best analysis I've read on current American ME policy. Outstanding stuff, Vivek. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
