الشرق الأوسط يتعثر في زمن ترمب

دنفر ــ قبل بضعة أيام، اكتملت ستة أشهر من رئاسة دونالد ترمب، ويذكرنا هذا ليس فقط بضآلة إنجازات إدارته محليا، بل وأيضا بمدى ارتباك سياسته الخارجية التي خلقت مشهدا جيوسياسيا عامرا بالقنابل الموقوتة. وفي الشرق الأوسط، تتجلى بالقدر الأكبر من الوضوح العواقب المترتبة على عجز ترمب الذي يكاد يكون متعمدا في فهم المشاكل المعقدة، وهوسه بمحو إرث سلفه باراك أوباما.

ولنتأمل هنا القرار الذي اتخذه ترمب في إبريل/نيسان بإطلاق صواريخ كروز على قاعدة الشعيرات الجوية في سوريا، ردا على استخدام نظام بشار الأسد للأسلحة الكيميائية. فبعيدا عن إيماءة غير مقنعة للإنسانية، يبدو أن الأساس المنطقي الوحيد وراء قرار ترمب باستخدام القدرات العسكرية الأميركية هو أن أوباما ــ بعد "الخطر الأحمر" الشهير الذي رسمه ضد استخدام الأسلحة الكيميائية في سوريا ــ لم يرد عسكريا على الهجوم الكيميائي الذي شنه نظام الأسد على الغوطة في عام 2013.

لكن ترمب لم يُظهِر اهتماما كبيرا بإتباع الهجوم العسكري بالدبلوماسية. ثم في وقت سابق من هذا الشهر في قمة مجموعة العشرين في هامبورج بألمانيا، أشار إلى أن الولايات المتحدة ربما تنضم إلى روسيا على نحو أو أخر في فرض وقف إطلاق النار في جنوب غرب سوريا، وهو ما قد يخدم كنموذج لأجزاء أخرى من البلاد، فيمهد الساحة بالتالي لعملية سلام في نهاية المطاف.

لا أحد يتمتع ولو حتى بفهم سطحي للموقف في سوريا قد يتصور أن عملية السلام ربما تنشأ عن وقف إقليمي لإطلاق النار. كانت حكومة الأسد تستورد الحلفاء ــ حزب الله اللبناني، وإيران، وروسيا، بل وحتى تركيا (في بعض الجوانب) ــ للقتال نيابة عنها لسنوات. وعلى النقيض من ذلك، لم تتلق المعارضة السورية سوى مساعدات متقطعة، ولا تزال مجزأة كما كانت عندما بدأت الحرب الأهلية.

لا أحد يعلم ماذا يدور في خلد ترمب عندما يتعلق الأمر بحدود سوريا أو حكمها في المستقبل. فهل تحظى حقوق الأقليات بالحماية في دولة منقسمة، حيث مؤسسات المجتمع المدني قليلة، وحيث تنتشر المجموعات العِرقية والدينية بكثرة؟ وماذا عن الحدود؟ إذا كان العالَم تعلم أي شيء من تجربة العراق، فهو أن الديمقراطية تتطلب مؤسسات صامدة وحكم فعّال، وليس مجرد انتخابات.

كان هدف إدارة أوباما في سوريا يتلخص في تحديد الجماعات المتمردة الراغبة في محاربة الأسد ومساعدتها. وعلى النقيض من ذلك، أوقفت إدارة ترمب المساعدات العسكرية لجماعات المعارضة المعتدلة تماما، بعد أن استنتجت فيما يبدو أن مثل هذه القوى لا وجود لها. وقد قدمت دعما ضمنيا لمحادثات السلام الجارية حاليا في أستانا في كازاخستان، والتي توسطت فيها إيران وتركيا وروسيا. ولكنها لم تُبد أي إشارة إلى أنها قد تتولى زمام المبادرة فتطرح عملية سلام من جانبها، أو تحاول حتى التأثير على المداولات الجارية في أستانا.

وبالحكم استنادا إلى الأشهر الستة الأول في المنصب، يستطيع المرء أن يفترض ��قدر كبير من الثقة أن الأسد سيبقى في السلطة في الوقت الحاضر. ويبدو أن ترمب يواجه نفس المشكلة التي واجهت أوباما عندما حاول أن يشرح للشعب الأميركي أن إسقاط النظام الذي يهيمن عليه العلويون في سوريا من شأنه أن تساعد في إيقاع الهزيمة بالجماعات المتطرفة السُنّية مثل تنظيم الدولة الإسلامي (داعش). وكما يخشى العديد من السوريين بحق، فإن إبعاد الأسد في غياب أي فكرة واضحة حول ترتيبات المستقبل ربما يمهد الطريق لنشوء نوع جديد "دولة السُنّة" المتطرفة.

الواقع أن التطرف الإسلامي ظاهرة عربية سُنّية إلى حد كبير. وهو ليس ببساطة نتيجة لأنظمة شيعية أو علوية جائرة في دول بعينها، ولن يختفي فجأة إذا اختفت هذه الأنظمة. فقد أوجد تنظيم الدولة الإسلامية (داعش) لنفسه مواطئ قدم أخرى في المنطقة ربما تكون بعيدة بُعد المغرب العربي. وبعيدا عن سوريا، يفضل ترمب أن يكون كبير الخيال. ففي شهر مايو/أيار، عندما حضر اجتماع مجلس التعاون الخليجي في الرياض، امتدح المملكة العربية السعودية باعتبارها الحليف الأكبر لأميركا في المنطقة. ونظرا لخلافاتهم مع إدارتي أوباما وجورج دبليو بوش، كان السعوديون متلهفين على صديق جديد في البيت الأبيض، وقد استقبلوا ترمب بتزيين شوارع الرياض بملصقات ضخمة لوجهه.

خلال مداولات مجلس التعاون الخليجي، أجمع الكل على اعتبار إيران السبب الأصلي لكل المشاكل في المنطقة (برغم أن السعوديين وجهوا الدعوة إلى العراق، الذي يوحي غالبا بأنه ليس سوى وكيل إيراني). ومن المؤكد أن هذا الخطاب المناهض لإيران كان متماشيا مع خطاب ترمب. ولكن يبدو أن احتضان ترمب للمملكة العربية السعودية يستند أيضا إلى ما هو أبعد من مجرد إيران.

ينظر العديد من مؤيدي ترمب إلى المملكة العربية السعودية باعتبارها العنصر المفقود في السلام الإسرائيلي الفلسطيني. إذ يفرض السعوديون نفوذا ماليا على فتح، الحزب الفلسطيني الحاكم في الضفة الغربية، وهم منفتحون على تهميش حماس، الميليشيا الإسلامية التي تحكم غزة. وتتلقى حماس الدعم من جماعة الإخوان المسلمين، وهي منظمة إسلامية لديها أفرع متطرفة يُنظَر إليها أحيانا بوصفها منافسة للحركة السلفية السعودية المنشأ.

من خلال احتضان المملكة العربية السعودية دون قيد أو شرط، يفتح ترمب دون قصد بابا جديدا للتشاحن والبغضاء بين ذلك البلد وقطر المجاورة، التي طالما دعمت جماعة الإخوان المسلمين. وفي يونيو/حزيران، فرضت المملكة العربية السعودية، بالتضامن مع مِصر، والإمارات العربية المتحدة، والبحرين، حصارا كامل النطاق على قطر وأرسلت لقياداتها سلسلة من المطالب البعيدة الأثر.

ومن الواضح أن النزاع الدبلوماسي بين قطر ــ الدولة ذات الأهمية الاستراتيجية للولايات المتحدة ــ ودول الخليج الأخرى وَضَع وزير الخارجية الأميركية ريكس تيلرسون في أزمة عصيبة. ولكن تيلرسون نأى بنفسه عن ترمب، وتشير شائعات ذائعة في واشنطن الآن إلى أنه يريد الاستقالة بالفعل.

إذا كان ترمب يعتزم وضع بصمته على الشرق الأوسط حقا، فربما يُحسِن صنعا إذا وضع التعقيدات التي تتسم بها المنطقة في الحسبان، ولم يتصرف وكأنه لا يزال يخوض حملة انتخابية ضد أوباما أو هيلاري كلينتون. وفي إعادة صياغة لمقولة أبقراط نستطيع أن نقول: المبدأ الأول للدبلوماسية هو عدم إحداث المزيد من الضرر.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali