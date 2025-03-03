Trump’s Tariffs Will Hurt Mexico – and America

US President Donald Trump’s border crackdowns and planned tariffs on Mexican goods could push Mexico into a deep recession. Rather than reducing migration, these policies will likely cause widespread economic hardship, driving even more people to leave for the United States.
WASHINGTON, DC – When Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum took office last year, she faced a daunting set of political and economic challenges: rising debt, fiscal deficits, rampant drug-cartel violence, and an escalating crisis at the US border. As if that weren’t enough, US President Donald Trump has threatened sweeping tariffs on Mexican imports which, if imposed, could cripple Mexico’s economy and further destabilize its political system.
