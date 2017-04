Rick Puglisi APR 24, 2017

My understanding is that they did a study on value added in NAFTA trade and found that the US had a trade surplus with Mexico. What does this mean? It means that other countries outside of NAFTA (China) are taking advantage of "rules of origin" and declaring their products "Made in Mexico" when only a small portion of the value has been. So this article looks like "fake news" if it claims the rules of origin are too "onerous " based on "reportedly" sources. Read more