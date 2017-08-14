首尔—目前，美国总统特朗普和朝鲜独裁者金正恩之间关于后者的核计划的战争仍然停留在嘴仗阶段。但每一回合嘴炮往来，都将深化——用丘吉尔的话说——“哔哔”转化为“啪啪”的风险。
上个月，在朝鲜进行了今年夏天第二次洲际弹道导弹试射后，联合国安理会一致同意向这个蕞尔小国实施新的更加严厉的制裁。朝鲜国家媒体声称，朝鲜的应对之道是发誓“要动员[朝鲜的]全部国家优势，毫不客气地采取战略步骤和具体行动双管齐下。”
第二天，特朗普开始了自由发挥，声称如果朝鲜继续威胁，将遇到“世界前所未有的火与怒。”朝鲜立刻照办，威胁要对美国领土关岛采取“包络式”打击。特朗普回击道，美军已经“锁定目标，上膛完毕。”
事实上，在嘴仗日益升级的同时，据说美国一直在准备新的打击朝鲜的军事计划。更加不祥的预兆是，据一份机密美国情报，朝鲜已经拥有了核弹头微型化的能力，核弹数量高达60枚。金正恩和特朗普之间的胆小鬼游戏，赌注越来越大了。
朝鲜和美国都不可能真的想要打仗。但是，已故的英国历史学家泰勒（A.J.P. Taylor）在研究了十八世纪末以来的八次大战后作出结论，战争常常“源于恐惧，而不是追求战争或征服。”
泰勒认为，许多欧洲战争“由受威胁的一方开启，战争对它赢无可赢，而输的话损失惨重。”如果泰勒还活着，看到目前的局面——各种加剧恐慌的误解、误算和过度反应——他将毫无疑问地体会到似曾相识的警钟。现在的问题是：如何避免灾难？
首先，美国和朝鲜必须避免逼迫彼此。在1962年古巴导弹危机期间，美国总统肯尼迪坚持不允许苏联在古巴部署导弹的立场。但他没有追求美国的全面胜利和苏联的全面失败。
相反，肯尼迪提出了一个能够挽回苏联领导人赫鲁晓夫在克林姆林宫鹰派眼中的颜面的协议：美国从土耳其撤出导弹（已经部署得太多），换取苏联从古巴撤出导弹。这一务实而勇敢的方针为两位领导人创造了必要的空间，在不失体面的前提下收回边缘政策——两人都不想掀起核战争。
要想今天的危机得到和平解决，金正恩必须弱化他的侵略性。但是，要想让金正恩软化口风，特朗普政府需要明确表示其目标不是推翻朝鲜政权，而是改变朝鲜政策——即去核化。
不幸的是，美国所发出的信号仍然模棱两可。国务卿蒂勒森最近主要站在外交立场上谈论这场危机，中央情报局局长麦克·蓬皮欧（Mike Pompeo）提到了推翻政权，而国家安全顾问麦卡斯特（H.R. McMaster）提出了采取预防性战争的可能性。
向金正恩施压，迫使他坐到谈判桌前固然重要，但这样的压力必须小心安排。如果美国表现出寻求推翻政权或采取先发制人的战争的迹象，恐慌的金正恩就更有可能予以痛批。目标应该是相对而不是绝对安全，对双方都是如此。
在这方面，保持严格的文官控制军队制度至关重要。第一次世界大战之所以爆发，主要是因为政治决策过程的军国主义化。欧洲政治领导人没有打断国家军事动员过程的自动化，而是放任国际反应链的发生。一旦通向战争的过程开启，就不再会有多少外交余地。
但是，特朗普的顾问塞巴斯蒂安·戈尔卡（Sebastian Gorka）不去创造外交空间，反而在最近向媒体透露，“让蒂勒森国务卿去讨论军事问题，这样的想法是毫无意义的。”但为何美国首席外交官不能对军事问题产生重要影响？如果这一点不马上发生改变，我们就有可能如同一战时期的英国首相劳埃德·乔治评论一战那样，再次“稀里糊涂地进入战争。”
韩国政治领导人也必须避免因为战争修辞的升级而受到牵连。2010年朝鲜击沉天安舰、炮轰延坪岛后，韩国军队加强了交火法则。目前，韩国军方领导人发出警告，如果朝鲜再次发动袭击，不但将面临对袭击源头的报复，还将面临针对朝鲜司令部的反击。这一政策和特朗普的威胁颇为相似，是为了威慑朝鲜，但它更有可能导致冲突迅速升级。
中国也可以起到关键作用��1994年6月10日，第一次朝鲜核危机最危险的时候，中国通知金正恩之父金正日它将不会否决联合国对朝鲜制裁决议，迫使金正日软化了对立立场。如今，中国可能正在使用相同的策略，通过国家媒体公开宣布，如果朝鲜自己造成军事冲突，不用指望中国支持它。
特朗普和金正恩都没有足够的政治资本引导军事威胁转向外交解决。而这场快速升级的危机所造成的风险是巨大的，因此，很可能需要其他相关利益方来领导。中国会扮演其经常自诩的地区稳定器的角色吗？习近平主席在这场危机中所经受的考验不比特朗普和金正恩小。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (6)
Comment Commented Marc Sargen
It this confrontation is not a good to for tough rhetoric then when is a a good time? I can't not think of a time when I've heard that a diplomatic printed commentator has espoused that we have now reach the point where tough talk is the need time for diplomacy.
If we are honest we all know that if NK struck Guam with the first aggressive use of nuclear weapons following WW2 the US would unleash it's might against it. We did it following the Pearl Harbor strike. We did it following 9/11. NK has heard the international disapproval rhetoric for decades.
It is a very common & well know tactics of weaker nations & positions to limit the strength of the stronger by limiting their choices of action by norms, diplomatic strings, & social acceptable but restricted courses of action.
Is Trump's hard rhetoric an act to inflame NK to act or back down or is it a waring for Russia & China that the framework that they have engineered is unravelling & that they my need to alter their responses if they don't wish to find a hostile war with an aggressive US in their backyard? Read more
Comment Commented John Brown
An interesting article by Mr Young-Kwan, but anybody with a smattering of historical knowledge about conflicts in the last 150 years could have written it. The USA under corrupt, do nothing, appeasing Obama did NOTHING for 8 years, and the result is a North Korea with a lot of NUKES, Ballistic Missiles, and Warheads that can now hit the surrounding countries like Japan and the USA. So doing NOTHING didn't work except to give North Korea the time to develop weapons to blackmail the entire globe.
So if we don't ratchet up the pressure, even risking war, what is the alternative? Actually paying blackmail to North Korea? That seems to be what the lying corrupt Democrats in the USA who put us in this position want. Just let North Korea continue to become more dangerous and threatening, and help Iran and other rogue nations do the same. Anybody with knowledge of history knows where doing nothing and/or APPEASEMENT ends. Hitler, the Nazi's, and World War. If we have to have a war isn't it better now than when the North Koreans have even more and better nuclear ballistic missiles?
Let's hope that China finally realizes that the fun of watching worthless North Korea occupy the USA and its allies while China moves on with its belligerent plans for hegemony is over, and that in this dangerous game of chicken they as much as everyone else to lose with their continued support of the crazies in North Korea. War now when its unlikely North Korea can actually destroy a mainland U.S. city or Tokyo would be better than 5 years from now when it can take out Tokyo, San Francisco, L.A., Chicago, DC, and maybe more! Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
John
How exactly do you propose to control a mature technology which is accessible by small countries with no outstanding technical base Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
This whole thing has its roots in the hypocrisy of some countries demanding that others have no nuclear weapons when they, themselves, are armed to the teeth with them. It is not realistic to expect such a situation to be stable.
A reasonable solution would be a disarmament deal of some sort, but cutting both ways. The author is absolutely right that North Korea cannot be expected to give up something for nothing.
But we live in a world where mental 5-year-olds control nuclear weapons. There is no guarantee at all that this will end harmlessly. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
+1 Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
There is no obvious advantage for N Korea to make a strike on Guam.
N Korea already has secured its advantage by having nuke capability, questionable or otherwise.
The US simply is giving NK credibility by comments that are rooted in deployment equality.
Property development is a questionable skill at this table and tweetstorms are not sensible. Read more
