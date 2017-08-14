6

危险的胆小鬼游戏

首尔—目前，美国总统特朗普和朝鲜独裁者金正恩之间关于后者的核计划的战争仍然停留在嘴仗阶段。但每一回合嘴炮往来，都将深化——用丘吉尔的话说——“哔哔”转化为“啪啪”的风险。

上个月，在朝鲜进行了今年夏天第二次洲际弹道导弹试射后，联合国安理会一致同意向这个蕞尔小国实施新的更加严厉的制裁。朝鲜国家媒体声称，朝鲜的应对之道是发誓“要动员[朝鲜的]全部国家优势，毫不客气地采取战略步骤和具体行动双管齐下。”

第二天，特朗普开始了自由发挥，声称如果朝鲜继续威胁，将遇到“世界前所未有的火与怒。”朝鲜立刻照办，威胁要对美国领土关岛采取“包络式”打击。特朗普回击道，美军已经“锁定目标，上膛完毕。”

事实上，在嘴仗日益升级的同时，据说美国一直在准备新的打击朝鲜的军事计划。更加不祥的预兆是，据一份机密美国情报，朝鲜已经拥有了核弹头微型化的能力，核弹数量高达60枚。金正恩和特朗普之间的胆小鬼游戏，赌注越来越大了。

朝鲜和美国都不可能真的想要打仗。但是，已故的英国历史学家泰勒（A.J.P. Taylor）在研究了十八世纪末以来的八次大战后作出结论，战争常常“源于恐惧，而不是追求战争或征服。”

泰勒认为，许多欧洲战争“由受威胁的一方开启，战争对它赢无可赢，而输的话损失惨重。”如果泰勒还活着，看到目前的局面——各种加剧恐慌的误解、误算和过度反应——他将毫无疑问地体会到似曾相识的警钟。现在的问题是：如何避免灾难？

首先，美国和朝鲜必须避免逼迫彼此。在1962年古巴导弹危机期间，美国总统肯尼迪坚持不允许苏联在古巴部署导弹的立场。但他没有追求美国的全面胜利和苏联的全面失败。

相反，肯尼迪提出了一个能够挽回苏联领导人赫鲁晓夫在克林姆林宫鹰派眼中的颜面的协议：美国从土耳其撤出导弹（已经部署得太多），换取苏联从古巴撤出导弹。这一务实而勇敢的方针为两位领导人创造了必要的空间，在不失体面的前提下收回边缘政策——两人都不想掀起核战争。

要想今天的危机得到和平解决，金正恩必须弱化他的侵略性。但是，要想让金正恩软化口风，特朗普政府需要明确表示其目标不是推翻朝鲜政权，而是改变朝鲜政策——即去核化。

不幸的是，美国所发出的信号仍然模棱两可。国务卿蒂勒森最近主要站在外交立场上谈论这场危机，中央情报局局长麦克·蓬皮欧（Mike Pompeo）提到了推翻政权，而国家安全顾问麦卡斯特（H.R. McMaster）提出了采取预防性战争的可能性。

向金正恩施压，迫使他坐到谈判桌前固然重要，但这样的压力必须小心安排。如果美国表现出寻求推翻政权或采取先发制人的战争的迹象，恐慌的金正恩就更有可能予以痛批。目标应该是相对而不是绝对安全，对双方都是如此。

在这方面，保持严格的文官控制军队制度至关重要。第一次世界大战之所以爆发，主要是因为政治决策过程的军国主义化。欧洲政治领导人没有打断国家军事动员过程的自动化，而是放任国际反应链的发生。一旦通向战争的过程开启，就不再会有多少外交余地。

但是，特朗普的顾问塞巴斯蒂安·戈尔卡（Sebastian Gorka）不去创造外交空间，反而在最近向媒体透露，“让蒂勒森国务卿去讨论军事问题，这样的想法是毫无意义的。”但为何美国首席外交官不能对军事问题产生重要影响？如果这一点不马上发生改变，我们就有可能如同一战时期的英国首相劳埃德·乔治评论一战那样，再次“稀里糊涂地进入战争。”

韩国政治领导人也必须避免因为战争修辞的升级而受到牵连。2010年朝鲜击沉天安舰、炮轰延坪岛后，韩国军队加强了交火法则。目前，韩国军方领导人发出警告，如果朝鲜再次发动袭击，不但将面临对袭击源头的报复，还将面临针对朝鲜司令部的反击。这一政策和特朗普的威胁颇为相似，是为了威慑朝鲜，但它更有可能导致冲突迅速升级。

中国也可以起到关键作用��1994年6月10日，第一次朝鲜核危机最危险的时候，中国通知金正恩之父金正日它将不会否决联合国对朝鲜制裁决议，迫使金正日软化了对立立场。如今，中国可能正在使用相同的策略，通过国家媒体公开宣布，如果朝鲜自己造成军事冲突，不用指望中国支持它。

特朗普和金正恩都没有足够的政治资本引导军事威胁转向外交解决。而这场快速升级的危机所造成的风险是巨大的，因此，很可能需要其他相关利益方来领导。中国会扮演其经常自诩的地区稳定器的角色吗？习近平主席在这场危机中所经受的考验不比特朗普和金正恩小。