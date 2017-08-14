John Brown AUG 14, 2017

An interesting article by Mr Young-Kwan, but anybody with a smattering of historical knowledge about conflicts in the last 150 years could have written it. The USA under corrupt, do nothing, appeasing Obama did NOTHING for 8 years, and the result is a North Korea with a lot of NUKES, Ballistic Missiles, and Warheads that can now hit the surrounding countries like Japan and the USA. So doing NOTHING didn't work except to give North Korea the time to develop weapons to blackmail the entire globe.

So if we don't ratchet up the pressure, even risking war, what is the alternative? Actually paying blackmail to North Korea? That seems to be what the lying corrupt Democrats in the USA who put us in this position want. Just let North Korea continue to become more dangerous and threatening, and help Iran and other rogue nations do the same. Anybody with knowledge of history knows where doing nothing and/or APPEASEMENT ends. Hitler, the Nazi's, and World War. If we have to have a war isn't it better now than when the North Koreans have even more and better nuclear ballistic missiles?

Let's hope that China finally realizes that the fun of watching worthless North Korea occupy the USA and its allies while China moves on with its belligerent plans for hegemony is over, and that in this dangerous game of chicken they as much as everyone else to lose with their continued support of the crazies in North Korea. War now when its unlikely North Korea can actually destroy a mainland U.S. city or Tokyo would be better than 5 years from now when it can take out Tokyo, San Francisco, L.A., Chicago, DC, and maybe more!