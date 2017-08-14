8

من يَـجْـبُن أولا

سيول ــ حتى وقتنا هذا، كانت الحرب الدائرة بين رئيس الولايات المتحدة دونالد ترمب ودكتاتور كوريا الشمالية كيم جونج أون حول برنامج كوريا الشمالية النووي كلامية فحسب. ولكن مع كل تطور جديد "يتعاظم خطر تحول الحرب الكلامية إلى حرب حقيقية"، على سبيل إعادة صياغة تعبير ونستون تشرشل.

في الأسبوع المنصرم، وفي أعقاب اختبار كوريا الشمالية الثاني لصاروخ باليستي (ذاتي الدفع) عابر للقارات هذا الصيف، وافق مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة بالإجماع على فرض عقوبات جديدة أشد صرامة على الدولة الضئيلة الحجم. وكان الرد، الذي تناقلته وسائل الإعلام التي تديرها الدولة في كوريا الشمالية التعهد باتخاذ "خطوات استراتيجية مصحوبة بتحرك مادي شديد القسوة، مع تعبئة كل القوى الوطنية في كوريا الشمالية".

في اليوم التالي، خرج ترمب عن النص مؤكدا أن أي تهديدات أخرى من قِبَل كوريا الشمالية سوف تُقابَل "بقدر من قوة النيران والغضب لم يشهد له العالَم مثيلا من قبل قَط". وسرعان ما فعلت كوريا الشمالية ذلك على وجه التحديد، فهددت بتوجيه ضربة "شاملة" إلى أراضي جزيرة جوام التابعة للولايات المتحدة. فرد ترمب مؤكدا أن المؤسسة العسكرية الأميركية "على أتم درجات الاستعداد".

والواقع أن الولايات المتحدة، مع توالي فصول هذا التبادل للحرب الخطابية الساخنة، كانت عاكفة على التحضير لخيارات عسكرية منقحة لضرب كوريا الشمالية. وما يُنذِر بالمزيد من السوء، وفقا لتقرير استخباراتي أميركي سري، أن كوريا الشمالية حققت القدرة على تصغير الرؤوس الحربية النووية، وربما تمتلك الآن نحو 60 قنبلة. وتتصاعد المخاطر في لعبة "من يَـجْـبُن أولا" التي يمارسها كيم وترمب.

من غير المرجح أن تكون كوريا الشمالية أو الولايات المتحدة راغبة حقا في خوض حرب. ولكن كما استنتج المؤرخ الإنجليزي الراحل أ. جيه. بي. تيلور، بعد دراسة ثماني حروب كبرى منذ أواخر القرن التاسع عشر، كانت الحروب "تندلع عادة بفِعل الخوف والترقب وليس مجرد الشهوة للحرب أو الغزو".

يرى تيلور أن العديد من الحروب الأوروبية "بدأتها قوة مهدَّدة، ليس لديها ما تكسبه من الحرب وقد تخسر الكثير". ولو كان تيلور على قيد الحياة اليوم ليشهد الوضع الحالي ــ الذي يتسم بقدر كبير من المفاهيم الخاطئة والحسابات الخاطئة والمبالغات المعززة للخوف ــ فمن المؤكد أنه كان لينتابه شعور مزعج بأنه عايش هذا الحدث من قبل. والسؤال الآن هو: ماذا يمكن عمله لتجنب وقوع الكارثة؟

بادئ ذي بدء، يتعين على كل من الولايات المتحدة وكوريا الشمالية أن ت��جنب الدفع بالأخرى إلى زاوية حرجة. فخلال أزمة الصواريخ الكوبية في عام 1962، كان الرئيس الأميركي جون ف. كينيدي ثابتا على موقفه بعدم السماح للصواريخ السوفييتية بالتواجد في كوبا. ولكنه كان أذكى من أن يسعى إلى تحقيق نصر أميركي كامل وهزيمة سوفييتية كاملة.

بدلا من ذلك، عَرَض كينيدي صفقة من شأنها أن تحفظ ماء وجه الزعيم السوفييتي نيكيتا خروتشوف أمام الصقور في الكرملين: فقرر سحب الصواريخ الأميركية من تركيا (التي كانت زائدة عن الحاجة بالفعل)، في مقابل سحب الصواريخ السوفييتية من كوبا. وكان هذا النهج العملي الشجاع كافيا لخلق الحيز الضروري للزعيمين ــ اللذين لم يكن أي منهما راغبا حقا في خوض حرب نووية ــ للتراجع عن حافة الهاوية دون أن يفقد أي منهما ماء وجهه.

لدفع أزمة اليوم إلى نهاية سلمية، يتعين على كيم أن يخفف من نبرته العدوانية. ولكن لكي يحدث هذا، ينبغي لإدارة ترمب أن تبين بوضوح أن هدفها ليس تغيير النظام، بل تغيير السياسة ــ بمعنى نزع السلاح النووي ــ في كوريا الشمالية.

ولكن من المؤسف أن الإشارات القادمة من الولايات المتحدة لا تزال مختلطة. ففي حين ركزت تصريحات وزير الخارجية ريكس تيلرسون الأخيرة في ما يتصل بالأزمة على الدبلوماسية، تحدث مدير وكالة المخابرات المركزية مايك بومبيو عن تغيير النظام، وأثار مستشار الأمن القومي الجنرال ه. ر. مكماستر إمكانية شن حرب وقائية.

ولئن كان من الأهمية بمكان ممارسة الضغوط على كيم لحمله على الجلوس إلى طاولة المفاوضات، فلابد من معايرة وحساب هذه الضغوط بقدر أكبر من الدقة والحذر. فإذا بدا الأمر وكأن الولايات المتحدة تسعى إلى تغيير النظام أو شن حرب وقائية، فسوف يكون ميل كيم المذعور إلى تصرف طائش أكثر ترجيحا. ولابد أن يكون الهدف تحقيق الأمن النسبي، وليس المطلق، لكلا الجانبين.

ومن الأهمية بمكان لتحقيق هذه الغاية فرض سيطرة مدنية صارمة على المؤسسة العسكرية. فقد اندلعت الحرب العالمية الأولى إلى حد كبير بسبب عسكرة عملية صنع القرار السياسي. وبإطلاق العنان لعمليات التعبئة العسكرية الوطنية، سمح قادة أوروبا السياسيون بانطلاق سلسلة من ردود الفعل الدولية. وبمجرد أن بدأت المسيرة إلى الحرب، لم يعد هناك أي مجال يُذكَر للدبلوماسية.

مع ذلك، وبعيدا عن إفساح المجال للدبلوماسية، رأينا سيباستيان جوركا مستشار ترمب يصرح للصحافة مؤخرا بأن "فكرة مناقشة وزير الخارجية تيلرسون لأمور عسكرية لا معنى لها ببساطة". ولكن لماذا لا ينبغي للدبلوماسي الأعلى في أميركا أن يخلف تأثيرا كبيرا على الأمور العسكرية؟ إذا لم يتغير هذا قريبا فربما نجد أنفسنا، كما كتب رئيس الوزراء البريطاني ديفيد لويد جورج إبان الحرب العالمية الأولى، "نتخبط سائرين إلى الحرب مرة أخرى".

يتعين على القادة السياسيين في كوريا الشمالية أيضا أن يتجنبوا الانجراف مع خطاب الحرب المحتدم هذا. فبعد إغراق كوريا الشمالية في عام 2010 للسفينة الحربية تشونان وقصف جزيرة يونبيونج، عمدت المؤسسة العسكرية في كوريا الجنوبية إلى تشديد قواعد الاشتباك. والآن يحذر قادة كوريا الجنوبية العسكريون كوريا الشمالية، إذا أقدمت على الهجوم مرة أخرى، من مواجهة ضربة انتقامية ليس فقط ضد المصدر التقريبي للهجمات، بل وأيضا ضد مقر القيادة الشمالية. ومثلها كمثل تهديدات ترمب، تهدف هذه السياسة إلى ردع كوريا الشمالية، ولكنها قد تؤدي في الأرجح إلى تصعيد سريع للصراع.

الصين أيضا تستطيع أن تلعب دورا أساسيا. ففي العاشر من يونيو/حزيران من عام 1994، في أوج الأزمة النووية الكورية الشمالية الأولى، أبلغت الصين كيم جونج إل (والد كيم جونج أون) أنها لن تستخدم حق النقض (الفيتو) مرة أخرى ضد فرض عقوبات من قِبَل الأمم المتحدة على كوريا الشمالية، الأمر الذي دفع كيم الأب إلى تبني موقف أقل عدائية. وربما تستخدم الصين تكتيكا مماثلا اليوم، كما تعلن على الملأ، عن طريق وسائل الإعلام الرسمية، أن كوريا الشمالية لا ينبغي لها أن تعتمد على دعم الصين في أي صراع عسكري من صنعها.

لا يبدو أن ترمب أو كيم يملك رأس المال السياسي الكافي لقيادة التحول من التهديدات العسكرية إلى الحلول الدبلوماسية. ونظرا للمخاطر البعيدة المدى التي تفرضها هذه الأزمة المتصاعدة بسرعة، فربما يكون من الواجب على آخرين من أصحاب المصلحة تولي زمام المبادرة. فهل تلعب الصين دور القوة الإقليمية المثبتة للاستقرار، والذي تعلن مرارا وتكرارا أنها تمارسه؟ الواقع أن هذه الأزمة تشكل اختبارا للرئيس شي جين بينج، بقدر ما تشكل اختبارا لترمب وكيم.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali