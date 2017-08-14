سيول ــ حتى وقتنا هذا، كانت الحرب الدائرة بين رئيس الولايات المتحدة دونالد ترمب ودكتاتور كوريا الشمالية كيم جونج أون حول برنامج كوريا الشمالية النووي كلامية فحسب. ولكن مع كل تطور جديد "يتعاظم خطر تحول الحرب الكلامية إلى حرب حقيقية"، على سبيل إعادة صياغة تعبير ونستون تشرشل.
في الأسبوع المنصرم، وفي أعقاب اختبار كوريا الشمالية الثاني لصاروخ باليستي (ذاتي الدفع) عابر للقارات هذا الصيف، وافق مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة بالإجماع على فرض عقوبات جديدة أشد صرامة على الدولة الضئيلة الحجم. وكان الرد، الذي تناقلته وسائل الإعلام التي تديرها الدولة في كوريا الشمالية التعهد باتخاذ "خطوات استراتيجية مصحوبة بتحرك مادي شديد القسوة، مع تعبئة كل القوى الوطنية في كوريا الشمالية".
في اليوم التالي، خرج ترمب عن النص مؤكدا أن أي تهديدات أخرى من قِبَل كوريا الشمالية سوف تُقابَل "بقدر من قوة النيران والغضب لم يشهد له العالَم مثيلا من قبل قَط". وسرعان ما فعلت كوريا الشمالية ذلك على وجه التحديد، فهددت بتوجيه ضربة "شاملة" إلى أراضي جزيرة جوام التابعة للولايات المتحدة. فرد ترمب مؤكدا أن المؤسسة العسكرية الأميركية "على أتم درجات الاستعداد".
والواقع أن الولايات المتحدة، مع توالي فصول هذا التبادل للحرب الخطابية الساخنة، كانت عاكفة على التحضير لخيارات عسكرية منقحة لضرب كوريا الشمالية. وما يُنذِر بالمزيد من السوء، وفقا لتقرير استخباراتي أميركي سري، أن كوريا الشمالية حققت القدرة على تصغير الرؤوس الحربية النووية، وربما تمتلك الآن نحو 60 قنبلة. وتتصاعد المخاطر في لعبة "من يَـجْـبُن أولا" التي يمارسها كيم وترمب.
من غير المرجح أن تكون كوريا الشمالية أو الولايات المتحدة راغبة حقا في خوض حرب. ولكن كما استنتج المؤرخ الإنجليزي الراحل أ. جيه. بي. تيلور، بعد دراسة ثماني حروب كبرى منذ أواخر القرن التاسع عشر، كانت الحروب "تندلع عادة بفِعل الخوف والترقب وليس مجرد الشهوة للحرب أو الغزو".
يرى تيلور أن العديد من الحروب الأوروبية "بدأتها قوة مهدَّدة، ليس لديها ما تكسبه من الحرب وقد تخسر الكثير". ولو كان تيلور على قيد الحياة اليوم ليشهد الوضع الحالي ــ الذي يتسم بقدر كبير من المفاهيم الخاطئة والحسابات الخاطئة والمبالغات المعززة للخوف ــ فمن المؤكد أنه كان لينتابه شعور مزعج بأنه عايش هذا الحدث من قبل. والسؤال الآن هو: ماذا يمكن عمله لتجنب وقوع الكارثة؟
بادئ ذي بدء، يتعين على كل من الولايات المتحدة وكوريا الشمالية أن ت��جنب الدفع بالأخرى إلى زاوية حرجة. فخلال أزمة الصواريخ الكوبية في عام 1962، كان الرئيس الأميركي جون ف. كينيدي ثابتا على موقفه بعدم السماح للصواريخ السوفييتية بالتواجد في كوبا. ولكنه كان أذكى من أن يسعى إلى تحقيق نصر أميركي كامل وهزيمة سوفييتية كاملة.
بدلا من ذلك، عَرَض كينيدي صفقة من شأنها أن تحفظ ماء وجه الزعيم السوفييتي نيكيتا خروتشوف أمام الصقور في الكرملين: فقرر سحب الصواريخ الأميركية من تركيا (التي كانت زائدة عن الحاجة بالفعل)، في مقابل سحب الصواريخ السوفييتية من كوبا. وكان هذا النهج العملي الشجاع كافيا لخلق الحيز الضروري للزعيمين ــ اللذين لم يكن أي منهما راغبا حقا في خوض حرب نووية ــ للتراجع عن حافة الهاوية دون أن يفقد أي منهما ماء وجهه.
لدفع أزمة اليوم إلى نهاية سلمية، يتعين على كيم أن يخفف من نبرته العدوانية. ولكن لكي يحدث هذا، ينبغي لإدارة ترمب أن تبين بوضوح أن هدفها ليس تغيير النظام، بل تغيير السياسة ــ بمعنى نزع السلاح النووي ــ في كوريا الشمالية.
ولكن من المؤسف أن الإشارات القادمة من الولايات المتحدة لا تزال مختلطة. ففي حين ركزت تصريحات وزير الخارجية ريكس تيلرسون الأخيرة في ما يتصل بالأزمة على الدبلوماسية، تحدث مدير وكالة المخابرات المركزية مايك بومبيو عن تغيير النظام، وأثار مستشار الأمن القومي الجنرال ه. ر. مكماستر إمكانية شن حرب وقائية.
ولئن كان من الأهمية بمكان ممارسة الضغوط على كيم لحمله على الجلوس إلى طاولة المفاوضات، فلابد من معايرة وحساب هذه الضغوط بقدر أكبر من الدقة والحذر. فإذا بدا الأمر وكأن الولايات المتحدة تسعى إلى تغيير النظام أو شن حرب وقائية، فسوف يكون ميل كيم المذعور إلى تصرف طائش أكثر ترجيحا. ولابد أن يكون الهدف تحقيق الأمن النسبي، وليس المطلق، لكلا الجانبين.
ومن الأهمية بمكان لتحقيق هذه الغاية فرض سيطرة مدنية صارمة على المؤسسة العسكرية. فقد اندلعت الحرب العالمية الأولى إلى حد كبير بسبب عسكرة عملية صنع القرار السياسي. وبإطلاق العنان لعمليات التعبئة العسكرية الوطنية، سمح قادة أوروبا السياسيون بانطلاق سلسلة من ردود الفعل الدولية. وبمجرد أن بدأت المسيرة إلى الحرب، لم يعد هناك أي مجال يُذكَر للدبلوماسية.
مع ذلك، وبعيدا عن إفساح المجال للدبلوماسية، رأينا سيباستيان جوركا مستشار ترمب يصرح للصحافة مؤخرا بأن "فكرة مناقشة وزير الخارجية تيلرسون لأمور عسكرية لا معنى لها ببساطة". ولكن لماذا لا ينبغي للدبلوماسي الأعلى في أميركا أن يخلف تأثيرا كبيرا على الأمور العسكرية؟ إذا لم يتغير هذا قريبا فربما نجد أنفسنا، كما كتب رئيس الوزراء البريطاني ديفيد لويد جورج إبان الحرب العالمية الأولى، "نتخبط سائرين إلى الحرب مرة أخرى".
يتعين على القادة السياسيين في كوريا الشمالية أيضا أن يتجنبوا الانجراف مع خطاب الحرب المحتدم هذا. فبعد إغراق كوريا الشمالية في عام 2010 للسفينة الحربية تشونان وقصف جزيرة يونبيونج، عمدت المؤسسة العسكرية في كوريا الجنوبية إلى تشديد قواعد الاشتباك. والآن يحذر قادة كوريا الجنوبية العسكريون كوريا الشمالية، إذا أقدمت على الهجوم مرة أخرى، من مواجهة ضربة انتقامية ليس فقط ضد المصدر التقريبي للهجمات، بل وأيضا ضد مقر القيادة الشمالية. ومثلها كمثل تهديدات ترمب، تهدف هذه السياسة إلى ردع كوريا الشمالية، ولكنها قد تؤدي في الأرجح إلى تصعيد سريع للصراع.
الصين أيضا تستطيع أن تلعب دورا أساسيا. ففي العاشر من يونيو/حزيران من عام 1994، في أوج الأزمة النووية الكورية الشمالية الأولى، أبلغت الصين كيم جونج إل (والد كيم جونج أون) أنها لن تستخدم حق النقض (الفيتو) مرة أخرى ضد فرض عقوبات من قِبَل الأمم المتحدة على كوريا الشمالية، الأمر الذي دفع كيم الأب إلى تبني موقف أقل عدائية. وربما تستخدم الصين تكتيكا مماثلا اليوم، كما تعلن على الملأ، عن طريق وسائل الإعلام الرسمية، أن كوريا الشمالية لا ينبغي لها أن تعتمد على دعم الصين في أي صراع عسكري من صنعها.
لا يبدو أن ترمب أو كيم يملك رأس المال السياسي الكافي لقيادة التحول من التهديدات العسكرية إلى الحلول الدبلوماسية. ونظرا للمخاطر البعيدة المدى التي تفرضها هذه الأزمة المتصاعدة بسرعة، فربما يكون من الواجب على آخرين من أصحاب المصلحة تولي زمام المبادرة. فهل تلعب الصين دور القوة الإقليمية المثبتة للاستقرار، والذي تعلن مرارا وتكرارا أنها تمارسه؟ الواقع أن هذه الأزمة تشكل اختبارا للرئيس شي جين بينج، بقدر ما تشكل اختبارا لترمب وكيم.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
Comment Commented Paul Calvert
Poor Trump. He's criticised left right and centre, but let us look at what his rhetoric has actually achieved re Korea.
The UN has actually agreed sanctions, with both Russia and China supporting the resolution insted of their usual blocking.
China has agreed to impose restrictions and has stated, through its newspaper mouthpiece, that if NK fires missiles toward Guam then they are effectively on their own.
Kim has back-pedalled and said he will wait and see.
Love him or hate him, Trump's refreshingly blunt words are having an effect.
If you re in a position of strength you face down bullies and call their bluff. Kim has had it his own way for far too long, with China being complicit behind the scenes.
I find much of what Trump claims for himself a joke, but in this instance, he's actually achieving traction. The NK nukes aren't going away, but China is finally being given the hard choices it needed and were sadly lacking under Obama.
Give credit where it is due. Trump's hard-nosed attitude is paying off. Shame he's such an idiot about so many other things. Read more
Comment Commented Henrik Petersen
If China wants to be a world power - now would be a good time to show that they can handle NK.
Letting NK irritate the US is not good for China in the long run. NK can only play this game because China is protecting them.
Let someone loose face - they will remember... Read more
Comment Commented Marc Sargen
It this confrontation is not a good to for tough rhetoric then when is a a good time? I can't not think of a time when I've heard that a diplomatic printed commentator has espoused that we have now reach the point where tough talk is the need time for diplomacy.
If we are honest we all know that if NK struck Guam with the first aggressive use of nuclear weapons following WW2 the US would unleash it's might against it. We did it following the Pearl Harbor strike. We did it following 9/11. NK has heard the international disapproval rhetoric for decades.
It is a very common & well know tactics of weaker nations & positions to limit the strength of the stronger by limiting their choices of action by norms, diplomatic strings, & social acceptable but restricted courses of action.
Is Trump's hard rhetoric an act to inflame NK to act or back down or is it a waring for Russia & China that the framework that they have engineered is unravelling & that they my need to alter their responses if they don't wish to find a hostile war with an aggressive US in their backyard? Read more
Comment Commented John Brown
An interesting article by Mr Young-Kwan, but anybody with a smattering of historical knowledge about conflicts in the last 150 years could have written it. The USA under corrupt, do nothing, appeasing Obama did NOTHING for 8 years, and the result is a North Korea with a lot of NUKES, Ballistic Missiles, and Warheads that can now hit the surrounding countries like Japan and the USA. So doing NOTHING didn't work except to give North Korea the time to develop weapons to blackmail the entire globe.
So if we don't ratchet up the pressure, even risking war, what is the alternative? Actually paying blackmail to North Korea? That seems to be what the lying corrupt Democrats in the USA who put us in this position want. Just let North Korea continue to become more dangerous and threatening, and help Iran and other rogue nations do the same. Anybody with knowledge of history knows where doing nothing and/or APPEASEMENT ends. Hitler, the Nazi's, and World War. If we have to have a war isn't it better now than when the North Koreans have even more and better nuclear ballistic missiles?
Let's hope that China finally realizes that the fun of watching worthless North Korea occupy the USA and its allies while China moves on with its belligerent plans for hegemony is over, and that in this dangerous game of chicken they as much as everyone else to lose with their continued support of the crazies in North Korea. War now when its unlikely North Korea can actually destroy a mainland U.S. city or Tokyo would be better than 5 years from now when it can take out Tokyo, San Francisco, L.A., Chicago, DC, and maybe more! Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
John
How exactly do you propose to control a mature technology which is accessible by small countries with no outstanding technical base Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
This whole thing has its roots in the hypocrisy of some countries demanding that others have no nuclear weapons when they, themselves, are armed to the teeth with them. It is not realistic to expect such a situation to be stable.
A reasonable solution would be a disarmament deal of some sort, but cutting both ways. The author is absolutely right that North Korea cannot be expected to give up something for nothing.
But we live in a world where mental 5-year-olds control nuclear weapons. There is no guarantee at all that this will end harmlessly. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
+1 Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
There is no obvious advantage for N Korea to make a strike on Guam.
N Korea already has secured its advantage by having nuke capability, questionable or otherwise.
The US simply is giving NK credibility by comments that are rooted in deployment equality.
Property development is a questionable skill at this table and tweetstorms are not sensible. Read more
