特朗普、伊朗和中东稳定

马德里—近几年来鲜有国际协定达成，实在不幸。在大国竞争总体压倒合作的时代，有两个显著的例外——伊朗核协议和巴黎气候协定——让我们保留着形式化的全球挑战多边应对方案仍然存在可能的希望。
但如今，唐纳德·特朗普威胁要背弃这两个协议，他当选美国总统彰显出两个协议的脆弱性。如果美国退出，或不遵守它们，就将给依靠多边协定解决国际问题的全球治理体系造成重创。
要理解这意味着什么，可以考虑伊朗和E3/EU3+3（联合国安理会五大常任理事国加上德国和欧盟）之间的联合综合行动计划（Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action，JCPOA）。特朗普正式就职恰逢JCPOA达成一周年，因此有必要回忆一下它是如何达成的——以及如果它被撕毁会发生什么。
欧洲第一次与伊朗就该问题进行接触可以追溯到2003年，当时与欧洲谈判的是时任伊朗国家安全委员会秘书长的哈桑·鲁哈尼。双方甚至在2004年形成了一份协定，但没有维持多久。2005年，马哈茂德·内贾德当选伊朗总统，成为转折点。尽管官方谈判仍在继续，但几乎没有进展。与此同时，伊朗核计划迅速推进，即使伊朗人民承受了严厉的经济制裁。
2013年，鲁哈尼赢得伊朗总统竞选。2003年他与欧洲外交官谈判时，伊朗的核计划相当温和，只能勉强对铀进行浓缩。十年后，伊朗已经建造了数千台离心机。幸运的是，鲁哈尼当选后两年，不懈的外交努力终于形成了JCPOA。
当然，美国不欢迎这一协定或看淡对伊谈判这件事的人士对此发出了批评。其他中东国家担心该协定将改变地区实力平衡，有损于它们的利益。该协议的反对者列举了三条主要的拒绝理由：决不能相信伊朗会兑现承诺；该协定将令人不可接受地抬高伊朗的地区地位；伊朗不配获得该协定。
JCPOA实施以来的一年中，伊朗是否兑现了承诺？国际原子能机构（IAEA）的答案是肯定的。伊朗允许IAEA检查其所要求检查的每一座核设施——包括在协定签署前拒绝检查的那些——并允许检查者接触其电力系统和浓缩链。
IAEA说，从未有国家被如此严格地监控。国际危机集团（International Crisis Group）指出，“特朗普是二十多年来第一位不需要担心伊朗跨越临界点，在美国不知情的情况下实现核武器化的新任总统。”
诚然，我们中有许多人希望该协定能够显著地改善伊朗与其邻国和美国的关系，但这并未成为现实。该协定为地区稳定开启了一个外交窗口，但这个机会被浪费了。叙利亚和也门的战事仍在继续，沙特阿拉伯和伊朗短期内重建外交关系眼看无望，而俄罗斯显然正在该地区表现自己。
但这个“锅”不能让JCPOA来背。JCPOA在谈判时被界定为核不扩散协定。在当时的情况下，让地区外交跟进一步是不可能的任务。但是，考虑到特朗普上台后的新的不确定性，欧洲谈判方应该承担维持JCPOA的责任，他们应该抓紧提出增进地区稳定的计划。
本月，俄罗斯和土耳其在哈萨克斯坦为叙利亚叛军集团和叙利亚政府召开和平谈判会议。这一举动应该扩大，将其他各方也包括进来，并以此作为构建地区信任的第一步。努力缔造和平而不是抨击伊朗核协定将让所有利益相关方受益。
如果当前没有JCPOA，情况将令人不寒而栗。陷入麻烦的沙特阿拉伯可能会结束对也门的军事干预，但这并非易事。伊朗即将开始总统竞选，而其前总统、伊朗伊斯兰共和国的缔造者之一哈希米·拉夫桑贾尼刚刚逝世。土耳其希望叙利亚冲突的结果有利于它的库尔德人政策。俄罗斯需要从叙利亚撤军——干预叙利亚令其经济不堪重负。欧盟仍然需要在地区稳定的环境下解决难民危机。
特朗普应该认真思考美国以及中东地区的利益。果真如此的话，他将认识到，如果不致力于地区稳定，就有可能遭致更大的噩梦。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (2)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Mark St. Angelo
Although Trump attacked the JCPOA during the campaign, I do not think that necessarily means that he will cause the US to withdraw from the JCPOA because there is no viable alternative.
While there are some in the US, including perhaps Trump's National Security Adviser, who believe that the US should take military action if necessary to prevent Iran from producing nuclear weapons, the majority of the American people remember that the claims that Iraq had WMDs and was working toward production f nuclear weapons turned out to be false. In addition, even many who still believe that Iraq had WMDs and a nuclear weapons program are unwilling to support US involvement in yet another war in the Middle East.
Of course, Trump could cause the US to withdraw from the JCPOA and reimpose sanctions on Iran, but without cooperation from any other nation(s) any such sanctions would hurt US corporations more than they would hurt Iran. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
At the times of falling Empires, what is there to celebrate ? Everything falls apart. Looking for similar cataclysms, close to us is the case of the collapse of the British Empire from 1917 onward, but it was more a rearrangement of nations based on the greatly expanded weight of some of them, while the general rules of the game strengthened. Today its wholly different. "When the Western Roman Empire began to disintegrate, Augustine developed the concept of the Church as a spiritual City of God, distinct from the material Earthly City." (per Wikipedia on St. Augustine). And there emerged a Church that would support what remained of civilization, for 1000 years. A true Apocalypse may call for a true rebirth of the human ethos.
It is not an alternate-fact to say that the anglosphere has turned to mostly destructive instincts, and given mandates to their leaders to carry them out. Read more
Featured
Adrift in Trump’s New Century
Ana Palacio thinks the new US president's inauguration marked the end of a geopolitical epoch that began in 1914.
Trump’s Alternative Ethical Universe
Lucy P. Marcus cautions political and business leaders to reject the incoming US president's broken moral compass.
Brexit Into Trumpland
Philippe Legrain foresees profound economic disruption in the UK stemming from Theresa May's EU exit plan.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.