特朗普、伊朗和中东稳定

Mark St. Angelo JAN 23, 2017

Although Trump attacked the JCPOA during the campaign, I do not think that necessarily means that he will cause the US to withdraw from the JCPOA because there is no viable alternative.



While there are some in the US, including perhaps Trump's National Security Adviser, who believe that the US should take military action if necessary to prevent Iran from producing nuclear weapons, the majority of the American people remember that the claims that Iraq had WMDs and was working toward production f nuclear weapons turned out to be false. In addition, even many who still believe that Iraq had WMDs and a nuclear weapons program are unwilling to support US involvement in yet another war in the Middle East.



Of course, Trump could cause the US to withdraw from the JCPOA and reimpose sanctions on Iran, but without cooperation from any other nation(s) any such sanctions would hurt US corporations more than they would hurt Iran.