Trump’s Industrial Policy Is More Continuity Than Disruption

Despite the disruptive impact of Donald Trump’s first weeks back in the White House, the president has not strayed far from his predecessor’s industrial strategy. The challenge for Trump will be devising and implementing the right mix of carrots (subsidies) and sticks (tariffs) to create a globally competitive manufacturing sector.
BOSTON – For all the drama over Donald Trump’s flurry of pronouncements and executive orders since his return to the White House, there is more continuity than rupture when it comes to the industrial strategy of his predecessor, Joe Biden. In fact, there is now a broad consensus on the need to rebuild US industrial capabilities to protect national and economic security – a process that has already begun in semiconductors, critical minerals, defense, and energy.
