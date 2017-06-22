Trump’s Unraveling Korea Policy

ATLANTA – With every tweet or meeting with a foreign leader that US President Donald Trump completes, American officials find themselves struggling to reassure allies that the United States remains committed to their security. Nowhere is this truer than in Asia, where longstanding US strategic engagement, backed up by the world’s most advanced military, has maintained the balance of power for decades.
Trump’s signature Asia policy – his pledge to stop North Korea’s development of nuclear weapons – should be a clear-cut example of American military resolve. Unfortunately for the region, it has proved to be anything but that.
In early June, Defense Secretary James Mattis tried his best to convince Asian counterparts gathered in Singapore that US support was unwavering. The presence of two US aircraft carriers off the Korean Peninsula – the first time in 20 years that US naval maneuvers included two carrier groups – was meant as a “message of reassurance” against any aggression by North Korea.
But neither Mattis’s speech, nor the muscle flexing at sea, did much to bolster US credibility in South Korea, or to restrain the North’s nuclear ambitions. The problem wasn’t Mattis’s speechwriters, or the US Navy’s “show the flag” naval exercise. It was Trump himself.
From threatening military strikes on the North while all but inviting Kim Jong-un to a Mar-a-Lago tête-à-tête, to threatening to tear up trade and defense pacts with South Korea, Trump has thoroughly confused America’s Asian allies. The effects of his contradictory statements will come home to roost later this month, when South Korean President Moon Jae-in visits Washington, DC. Moon is crafting his own approach to dealing with Kim, while Trump’s behavior could hardly be undermining US influence more.
Moon’s desire to take a different tack with the North should come as no surprise. A long-time advocate of a softer line, he acknowledges the North Korean threat, but believes that the South has time to seek a solution by reviving economic ties and dialogue. The strategy harks back to the South Korea’s decade-old “Sunshine Policy,” former president Roh Moo-hyun’s unsuccessful outreach to the North, which Moon supported. Today, Moon is entertaining a range of similar “soft” options – such as reducing military tensions, increasing people-to-people contacts, and offering more humanitarian aid – to help shift course gradually.
More fundamentally, Moon believes that the US has steered the alliance’s North Korea strategy off course. He wants South Korea to be in the driver’s seat, with his government as mediator between the US and North Korea. Moon laid down his marker on June 7, when he announced a freeze on deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) US anti-missile system in South Korea, because of his questions about allied decision-making. The freeze, which includes an “environmental review,” is a none-too-veiled signal to expect more assertiveness on national security and North Korea policy.
Moon is well positioned to capitalize on Trump’s self-inflicted wounds – which have included threats of unilateral military action, protectionist mantras, and the abandonment of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement. Moon, who was elected to boost jobs and curb corruption, campaigned on sweeping away his predecessor’s policies, including her hardline approach toward North Korea. Even if sparks fly in Washington later this month, Moon is unlikely to pay a political price at home. South Koreans broadly support a strong relationship with the US. But they also follow American politics closely, and these days, many regard the dangers of erratic leadership as no longer being confined to Kim’s regime.
Indeed, Trump’s statements about the US-South Korean relationship have ranged from the impolitic to the bizarre – such as accusing the South of unfair trade deals and then threatening to send South Korean leaders a bill for the THAAD system. He has also issued unnerving military pronouncements, like an April prediction of a possible “major, major conflict” on the peninsula. Those comments, made during an interview with Reuters, seemed to overlook the deployment of 700,000 North Korean soldiers just above the demilitarized zone, which would make any war with the North devastating to the South.
Trump’s approach to the nuclear crisis on the Korean Peninsula has produced equally troubling knock-on effects. China, South Korea’s leading trade partner, is a case in point. With South Korea’s economy struggling to sustain growth, China is leveraging its position by registering its opposition to THAAD. Calling the system a threat, the Chinese have been boycotting South Korean goods, stalling investment, and curbing what had been a booming tourist trade.
How hard Moon presses Trump for a different approach to North Korea remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Trump’s standing among South Koreans won’t be what keeps Moon mum. According to the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, a Seoul-based think tank, Koreans gave Trump exceptionally low approval ratings during his 2016 presidential campaign, and his popularity remains at rock-bottom levels. Even with China’s recent THAAD-related arm-twisting, Chinese President Xi Jinping rates more favorably among South Koreans than Trump.
Moon will have many questions for Trump about US leadership in Asia – questions that Mattis was unable to answer. Given the risks posed by an unpredictable US president, South Koreans’ unease is easy to understand. Before Trump, 11 US presidents helped maintain stability on the Korean Peninsula by building alliances, using diplomacy, calibrating their rhetoric, and deploying American military strength. Since the end of the Korean War, no president has even casually, much less flippantly, called the US role on the peninsula into question. None, that is, until now.
j. von Hettlingen
Kent Harrington has reasons to be critical of how Trump treats America's decades-old allies across the globe. In his foreign policy speech in April 2016, Trump said: “We must as a nation be more unpredictable.” He ridiculed his predecessors for being “totally predictable. We tell everything. We're sending troops? We tell them...." Indeed, if there's a campaign pledge he seriously has fulfilled so far, it's his unpredictability, marked by a chaotic and "erratic leadership." He often contradicts himself and confuses America's allies. His aides and officials scramble to rescue a situation after his arbitrary tweets and meetings with foreign leaders.
It's unclear what Trump's Asia policy is. He has abandoned America's "longstanding" strategic engagement, that has "maintained the balance of power for decades." And allies in the region have relied on the world’s "most advanced military" for protection.
Although Trump had vowed to make North Korea America's top security priority, soon after inauguration, he criticised Obama for being too patient with North Korea's aggression and preventing it from expanding its nuclear reach. But he has no clear strategy to tackle North Korea's nuclear threat. While blaming China for not using its leverage to rein in Pyongyang, he offers no idea other than his random, fleeting thoughts.
In fact Trump sent a disquieting message to Seoul in April. While he threatened "to tear up trade and defense pacts with South Korea," he heaped praise on Kim Jong-un, saying he was impressed by the North Korean leader’s ability to lead a dictatorship. He said: “At a very young age, [Kim Jong Un] was able to assume power. A lot of people, I’m sure, tried to take that power away, whether it was his uncle or anybody else. And he was able to do it. So obviously, he’s a pretty smart cookie.”
Indeed, Trump has shown his creepy affinity for autocratic leaders. On another occasion he even contemplated inviting Kim to Mar-a-Lago, if it would be "appropriate" for him. “I would be honored to do it,” he told Bloomberg News. “Most political people would never say that....but I’m telling you under the right circumstances I would meet with him."
When South Korea's new president comes to Washington end of June Moon Jae in will take the wind out of Trump's sails. "He is crafting his own approach to dealing with Kim, while Trump’s behavior could hardly be undermining US influence more." As Trump insisted on South Korea paying $1 billion for the controversial Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system that is meant to fend off potential North Korean missiles and protect U.S. assets from a North Korean ballistic missile strike, Seoul might return it to the US. The deployment of THAAD has enraged China, seeing it as a direct threat, because it could monitor China's missile tests and even strike the country. Despite assurance that it wouldn't happen, Beijing had imposed sanctions against South Korea, taking a toll on its economy.
If Seoul proposes that the US should enter discussions on reducing the scope of U.S.-South Korea military exercises in exchange for a suspension of North Korean testing, this would suit Beijing perfectly, because it sees American troops on South Korean soil as a thorn in its side. Besides North Korea has long treated the annual joint military exercises as an intimidating show of force for a preemptive strike. If South Korea could perhaps even explore a reduction of U.S. strategic assets in the Korean peninsula, Japan will feel encircled by a hostile China and an unreliable South Korea. The US is obliged to defend Japan if it comes under attack, encouraging Tokyo to - possibly - go nuclear.
Moon may soon resume the "sunshine policy" of his predecessors, Kim Dae-jung and Rho Moo-hyun and offer Pyongyang incentives, like the potential resumption of operations at the Kaesong Industrial Complex — a joint inter-Korean special economic zone. This could pose a violation of UN and US sanctions.
Neverthess Moon's visit would be one of the most significant South Korea-U.S. summits that will have an impact on the Korean Peninsula. The author says, "since the end of the Korean War, no president has even casually, much less flippantly, called the US role on the peninsula into question." Trump will not focus on "building alliances, using diplomacy, calibrating their rhetoric" etc, the US will demonstrate America's military strength by turning its armed forces into mercenaries, ready to defend Arab tyrants and others with deep pockets.
Curtis Carpenter
Oh please -- Donald Trump never had a "Korea policy" to begin with. He is, as the saying goes in my part of the country, "all hat and no cattle." And Tillerson is too busy feeling "blessed" to sit at Trump's feet to have anything like a "Korea policy" either.
Steve Hurst
Thomas Lloyd
Threats are easy backing them up is different I have always prefer to give choices, either this happens or this will happen. President T. Rump made threats which he would or could not back up.
