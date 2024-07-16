The King of the Americans
CHICAGO – In her dissenting opinion in Trump v. United States, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor declared that with the majority’s ruling, “the President is now a king above the law.” In this, she is wrong: the majority opinion has given the US president far more power than English kings had at the time of the American Revolution.