Deportations Will Deepen the Trump Slump

Donald Trump’s mass-deportation efforts are a profound moral and practical mistake – one that will compound the damage his presidency is already doing to the US economy. The data show that undocumented workers contribute far more than they receive, making them a key factor in overall growth.
BERKELEY – In his inaugural address this January, Donald Trump framed immigration to the United States as a national security threat, proclaiming, “I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country.” He then directed the Department of Defense to draw up a plan to “seal the borders” by “repelling forms of invasion including unlawful mass migration, narcotics trafficking, human smuggling, and trafficking.”
