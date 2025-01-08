What Tariffs Can and Can’t Do

When tariffs are moderate and used to complement a domestic investment agenda, they need not do much harm; they can even be useful. When they are indiscriminate and are not supported by purposeful domestic policies, they do considerable damage – most of it at home.
CAMBRIDGE – The world economy awaits with dread the arrival of Donald Trump’s trade tariffs. Trump clearly loves import duties and has promised to raise them for goods from China, Europe, Mexico, and even Canada. How much havoc this will wreak depends not just on the tariffs’ scope and magnitude, but also on the purpose to which they are put.
