The Debt That Shall Not Be Named
A reasonable observer of the 2024 presidential race would conclude that Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are wildly different candidates. But, by failing to address the country’s ballooning national debt, there may be more agreement between them than meets the eye.
WASHINGTON, DC – US Vice President Kamala Harris released a detailed policy book this week. The words “national debt” are mentioned only once. At this month’s US presidential debate, the word “debt” was not mentioned once. Neither were the words “revenue,” “spending,” and “budget.”