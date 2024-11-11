Could Trump Be Good for Europe?

Although Donald Trump’s election to the US presidency bodes ill for the rule of law and political life in the United States, it could have a silver lining for the European Union. Europeans no longer have any excuse not to invest in their own arms production and collective defense.
WARSAW – Before the US presidential election, it seemed like no one but Donald Trump’s staunchest supporters believed he could win. After all, the man is a convicted felon, a putschist-provocateur, an agent of chaos, and a walking scandal who has been disowned by almost all his former advisers, some of whom describe him as a fascist. Moreover, the incumbent Democratic administration presides over an economy with low inflation, low unemployment, high economic growth, a record-high stock market, and major new investments in infrastructure, technology, and green energy. Yet it happened.
WARSAW – Before the US presidential election, it seemed like no one but Donald Trump’s staunchest supporters believed he could win. After all, the man is a convicted felon, a putschist-provocateur, an agent of chaos, and a walking scandal who has been disowned by almost all his former advisers, some of whom describe him as a fascist. Moreover, the incumbent Democratic administration presides over an economy with low inflation, low unemployment, high economic growth, a record-high stock market, and major new investments in infrastructure, technology, and green energy. Yet it happened.