Donald Trump Is a Globalist
When the term globalism first came into wider use in the 1940s, it was a label – synonymous with "Hitlerism" – for the ethically unanchored pursuit of advantage on an international scale. Far from representing a rejection of globalism, Donald Trump and his MAGA movement have embraced its original meaning.
PRINCETON – No one has been more consistent in denouncing globalists and globalism than Donald Trump. Tariff may be his favorite word, but globalist is his preferred epithet. How ironic, then, that Trump and his second administration have emerged as an uber-globalist monstrosity.