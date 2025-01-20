Trump the Revolutionary Isolationist
America's president subscribes to a brand of isolationism that has waxed and waned throughout US history, but has its roots in the two-century-old Monroe Doctrine. This is bad news for nearly everyone, because it implies acceptance of a world order based on spheres of influence, as envisioned by China and Russia.
TEL AVIV – Donald Trump has often been dismissed as a hip-shooter devoid of strategic sense or policy vision. While this assessment is not entirely off base – he is certainly an agent of anarchy – it is incomplete. For better or for worse, Trump was one of America’s most revolutionary presidents during his first term, and that appears likely to be true of his second.