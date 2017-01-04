La irrealpolitik de Trump

NUEVA YORK – Algunas personas en los Estados Unidos han elogiado al presidente electo Donald Trump por su presunto realismo; según ellas, el nuevo presidente hará lo que sea bueno para Estados Unidos, sin enredarse en espinosos dilemas morales ni dejarse llevar por algún elevado sentido de responsabilidad hacia el resto del mundo. Con el astuto pragmatismo de un hombre de negocios, Trump hará a Estados Unidos más fuerte y próspero.
Digámoslo de una vez: esa idea es un engaño.
Es verdad que Trump no se enredará en consideraciones morales. Es precisamente lo que el historiador griego Tucídides definió como un líder inmoral: una persona de “carácter violento” que “conquista a los hombres engañándolos” y explotando “sus emociones y sus rabias”.
Pero la inmoralidad no es un aspecto ni deseable ni necesario del realismo (Tucídides mismo era un realista ético). Y nada indica que Trump tenga alguna de las otras cualidades de un realista que sus simpatizantes le ven. ¿Cómo es posible imaginarse a alguien orgullosamente impredecible y profundamente desinformado como Trump ejecutando grandes esquemas estratégicos, como la Realpolitikrecomendada después de la elección por Niall Ferguson, profesor de Harvard y biógrafo de Henry Kissinger?
Ferguson, como Kissinger, cree que el punto de partida de una auténtica Realpolitik con Trump debe ser una alianza entre Estados Unidos, China y Rusia, basada en el temor compartido al extremismo islámico y el deseo compartido de impulsar sus economías a costa de potencias menores. El pacto incluiría negar a Europa la condición de gran potencia (mediante la destrucción de la Unión Europea) y asegurar que gobiernos populistas o autoritarios controlen los cinco miembros permanentes del Consejo de Seguridad de las Naciones Unidas.
A tal fin, Trump podría colaborar con el presidente ruso Vladimir Putin para ayudar a Marine Le Pen, líder de la derecha nacionalista antieuropeísta de Francia, a ganar la elección presidencial de abril. Además, para consolidar una esfera angloatlántica pos Unión Europea, Trump podría transformar el Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte en un acuerdo para el Atlántico del Norte, en el que el Reino Unido ocuparía el lugar de México. Finalmente, podría presionar a los miembros de la OTAN para que paguen más por los gastos de su defensa, una jugada que sin duda debilitaría la seguridad de los estados del Báltico y Ucrania.
Pero la mera capacidad de eludir impedimentos morales es insuficiente para el logro de estos objetivos, que (como todo arte de gobierno) demandarían aptitud para una cuidadosa ingeniería diplomática, respeto de los hechos y de la verdad, conocimiento histórico y capacidad para un prudente análisis de situaciones complejas durante la formulación (o revisión) de políticas.
En vez de eso, Trump es la persona más anárquica, caprichosa e incoherente que jamás haya ocupado la Casa Blanca, y no tendrá otro asesoramiento que el de un gabinete lleno de negociantes multimillonarios como él, obsesionados con el logro de intereses inmediatos calculables, y para quienes desprenderse de aliados puede parecer una forma fácil de agilizar la toma de decisiones (y hacer que suban las acciones).
Pero que Estados Unidos renuncie a su papel de faro mundial (y con él, a la idea del excepcionalismo estadounidense) es una mala apuesta para el futuro. Por ejemplo, anular tratados de libre comercio con Asia y América latina podrá traer mejoras a la economía de Estados Unidos en el corto plazo, pero a la larga reducirá la proyección de su poder en aquellas regiones, dejando vía libre a la penetración china.
El objetivo de Estados Unidos debería ser limitar la influencia de China sin provocar su ira. Otra lección de Tucídides (reforzada por la experiencia histórica) es que son las potencias en ascenso, no las establecidas, las que suelen alterar el orden internacional.
La protección de ese orden exige que la principal potencia mundial sostenga las instituciones en que se basa, para evitar conductas revolucionarias por parte de potencias menores. Pero Trump ha criticado y desestimado las instituciones internacionales, a tal punto que ahora es China la que defiende los mecanismos de la gobernanza mundial (incluidos el acuerdo de París sobre cambio climático y el acuerdo sobre el programa nuclear iraní) contra un Estados Unidos revolucionario.
Para peor, parece que Trump hubiera abandonado toda precaución en relación con China. En el frente diplomático, su conversación directa con la presidenta de Taiwán después de la elección infringió un protocolo que mantuvieron durante cuatro décadas presidentes demócratas y republicanos por igual. En el frente económico, lanzó a China acusaciones imprudentes (y totalmente erradas) de manipular el yuan para obtener ventajas comerciales indebidas.
Provocar a China, sembrar dudas sobre la OTAN y amenazar con futuras guerras comerciales es nihilismo, no estrategia. Por ahora, Trump parece destinado a hacer a escala global lo que el expresidente George Bush (hijo) hizo con Medio Oriente: desestabilizar intencionalmente el orden viejo y después no ser capaz de crear un orden nuevo. El primer paso puede ser un acuerdo con Putin respecto de Siria; una jugada que (lo mismo que la derrota de Saddam Hussein en Irak a manos de Bush) equivaldría a regalarle una victoria a Irán.
No quiere decir esto que ninguna parte de la Realpolitik imaginada por Ferguson se hará realidad. Pero es probable que sea Putin más que Trump el que decida qué partes se concretarán (y esto supone peligrosas consecuencias). Putin ya está trabajando en desmantelar la UE. Cuando la banca francesa se negó a financiar la campaña de Le Pen, la rusa acudió a su rescate. Y el Estado ruso, a través de sus iniciativas de propaganda, está impulsando a las ex repúblicas soviéticas a alejarse de la UE.
Es improbable que Trump, admirador declarado de Putin, implemente políticas dirigidas a reparar el equilibrio de poder, como parte (y mucho menos como condición) de un “reinicio” diplomático con Rusia. ¿Qué clase de realista se abstendría de usar una alianza occidental unida para limitar a una Rusia que intenta orquestar un regreso a las esferas de influencia de la Guerra Fría?
Y ya que estamos, ¿qué clase de realista envía a Israel un embajador cuya retórica favorable a los asentamientos amenaza con inflamar a todo el mundo musulmán contra Estados Unidos? ¿Qué hay de realista en una guerra de aniquilación contra Estado Islámico que no esté respaldada por un plan de involucramiento con toda la región de Medio Oriente circundante?
Puede que Trump tenga algunos instintos realistas, pero no serán suficientes para asegurar que a la menor provocación no dará una respuesta desmedida, y mucho menos para sostener una estrategia integral y coherente.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Shlomo Ben-Ami should call those who believe in Trump's ability to understand the gains of realpolitik, injudicious. Trump doesn't even have a clue what realism is. He is an opportunist, who the Greek historian Thucydides would define as "an immoral leader" - “violent character” who “wins over the people by deceiving them” and by exploiting “their angry feelings and emotions.”
The "grand strategic designs" that Niall Ferguson, Henry Kissenger's biographer, laid out for Trump are indeed, "delusional." The author says "Ferguson, like Kissinger" wants Trump to indulge in realpolitik - like starting "an alliance among the US, China, and Russia, based on a mutual fear of Islamic extremism and a shared desire to exploit lesser powers to boost their own economies.../They/ would agree to prevent Europe from attaining great-power status (by destroying the European Union), and to ensure that populist or authoritarian governments control the United Nations Security Council’s five permanent members."
How realistic are such "designs?" The Republicans will not let Trump cozy up to Putin and destroy the EU. The US will hardly be an ally of China, as they often see themselves as rivals. Trump loves to make Beijing a boogeyman for domestic consumption, which he enjoys doing on Twitter since election. China and Russia are neighbours with a history of difficult relationship. Beijing doesn't see Moscow as an equal partner and the Kremlin is wary of China's demographic encroachment in its Far East.
Another Ferguson idea is that Trump join Putin to rig the April election in France, putting the populist leader Marine Le Pen in charge. Trump has shelved the Trans-Pacific Partnership in Asia. Instead of scraping the North American Free Trade Agreement he could ditch Mexico and replace it with Britain, "to consolidate a post-EU Anglo-Atlantic sphere." If NATO members need "to pay more for defense" this would be a burden for Baltic states and Ukraine, which "would surely undermine /their/ security," playing into Putin's hands.
The author fears that Trump would upend "America’s role as a global beacon – and thus the idea of American exceptionalism." Scrapping free-trade deals with Asia and Latin America, for example, could provide a short-term gain for the US economy; but doing so would ultimately undercut the projection of American power there, paving the way for penetration by China." Due to Trump's blatant disregard for the current global order and international institutions, ironically, "it is now China that is defending global governance – including the Paris agreement on climate change and the nuclear deal with Iran – from a /reactionary, not/ "revolutionary US."
Trump is far from being a "realist." He - the most anarchic, capricious, and inconsistent individual - simply doesn't have what it takes to be a good president - "statecraft" and the "ability to avoid moral impediments." Not only is he unfit for the job, he surrounds himself with dubious figures, many of whom lack "an aptitude for careful diplomatic engineering, respect for facts and truth, historical knowledge, and a capacity for cautious examination of complex situations when formulating (or revising) policies." They will most likely be "preoccupied with calculable immediate interests."
If Trump ever has "some realistic instincts" they are quite base. As he is thin-skinned, he reacts "to even the slightest provocation." He believes that by being unpredictable he can keep the world in suspense. Indeed, the author questions "what kind of a realist" Trump is. The answer is nobody knows, as Trump seems have no strategy. By appointing a pro-settlement hawk as US ambassador to Israel and moving its embassy to Jerusalem Trump shows his penchant for enraging the world. It remains to be seen how far he can go by being "a vocal Putin fan," enabling the Russian president to "engineer a return to Cold War spheres of influence." If the two would fall out with each other, the outcomes couldn't be more deadly. Read more
Comment Commented Tom West
Trump's appeasement of Putin will just encourage Putin to take more and more.
Read more
Comment Commented Giovanna Vinci
Post scriptum: why on earth should America oppose an powerful Europe? Read more
Comment Commented Giovanna Vinci
sorry "A powerful Europe"... Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Europe will never be powerfull again, so there is nothing to oppose. Read more
Comment Commented Georges Makhtouf
"Post scriptum: why on earth should America oppose an powerful Europe?"
Because Europe is weak in the face of Islamic extremism, as seen by its long history of trading with Saddam's Iraq (see plutonium reactor sold by then President Chirac) and the Ayatollah's Iran (see Siemens process control equipment for its nuclear program, disabled by the Stuxnet virus).
That makes Europe a less reliable ally in the fight against Islamic extremism than Russia, which has an existential stake in the conflict through its states in the Caucasus. Islamic extremism seems to be the focus of President-elect Trump's foreign policy. Read more
Comment Commented Giovanna Vinci
Dear Sir, but if everybody knows Putin's efforts to dismantle EU - therefore destroying hope for a better life for future generations of Europeans and also for future generations of entire world - as a better Europe means better life for many in Africa, Asia etc., why nobody does anything to fight Putin? Is Europe a sitting duck? One must show the world Putin involvement in Brexit! The news papers and people who lied during the campaign should be kept accountable. Read more
Comment Commented Georges Makhtouf
"defending global governance – including the Paris agreement on climate change and the nuclear deal with Iran – from a revolutionary US."
This is a gross distortion: the US constitution gives the President the right to make treaties only with the advice and consent of 2/3 of the senators. Neither the Paris climate "treaty" nor the Iran nuclear deal pass this test; they're merely this President's executive orders and non-binding on the US, having never been ratified by the Senate.
Certainly President-elect Trump has greatly benefited from being under-estimated these last 18 months.
The pattern of cabinet appointments do suggest a grand-strategy in the making: fierce opponents of Iran at Defense, CIA, National Security Council and someone with good ties to Russia and deep knowledge about the oil business at State. Possibly a deal with Russia to get benefits at EU expense in return for throwing Iran under the bus? Certainly the profits to Russia, US and Saudi Arabia (the world's largest oil producers) from shutting down Iranian oil exports far exceed the value of any commercial deals with Iran. A revolutionary, wealthy and soon-to-be-nuclear Iran poses far greater dangers to the West than a decrepit and corrupt Russia.
Morality does not have a leading role in strategy, and thank goodness for that: it allowed the democratic powers to ally with Stalin to defeat the far graver threat. Read more
Comment Commented Tom Wood
This an agreement and not a treaty those do not need 2/3 senate approval The Clean Air Act signed by Bush gives the President authority to make such agreements. Now Republicans can send it to the courts if they want and see how they interpret . But since we will have a Republican President soon he can end this agreement on day one without senate approval. Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
And it gets worse: the Senate, which is supposed to aid the President with "advice and consent," is now led by a man, Mitch McConnell, whose sole interest is his own personal aggrandizement. Like Trump, he has no moral underpinnings whatsoever, and decisions are weighed only in terms of power and expediency. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Good article. "Realists" will love the description of Trump as an acolyte of George W., and his policies as an extension of George W.'s penchant for destroying systems that he can't replace. Read more
