La irrealpolitik de Trump

j. von Hettlingen JAN 6, 2017

Shlomo Ben-Ami should call those who believe in Trump's ability to understand the gains of realpolitik, injudicious. Trump doesn't even have a clue what realism is. He is an opportunist, who the Greek historian Thucydides would define as "an immoral leader" - “violent character” who “wins over the people by deceiving them” and by exploiting “their angry feelings and emotions.”

The "grand strategic designs" that Niall Ferguson, Henry Kissenger's biographer, laid out for Trump are indeed, "delusional." The author says "Ferguson, like Kissinger" wants Trump to indulge in realpolitik - like starting "an alliance among the US, China, and Russia, based on a mutual fear of Islamic extremism and a shared desire to exploit lesser powers to boost their own economies.../They/ would agree to prevent Europe from attaining great-power status (by destroying the European Union), and to ensure that populist or authoritarian governments control the United Nations Security Council’s five permanent members."

How realistic are such "designs?" The Republicans will not let Trump cozy up to Putin and destroy the EU. The US will hardly be an ally of China, as they often see themselves as rivals. Trump loves to make Beijing a boogeyman for domestic consumption, which he enjoys doing on Twitter since election. China and Russia are neighbours with a history of difficult relationship. Beijing doesn't see Moscow as an equal partner and the Kremlin is wary of China's demographic encroachment in its Far East.

Another Ferguson idea is that Trump join Putin to rig the April election in France, putting the populist leader Marine Le Pen in charge. Trump has shelved the Trans-Pacific Partnership in Asia. Instead of scraping the North American Free Trade Agreement he could ditch Mexico and replace it with Britain, "to consolidate a post-EU Anglo-Atlantic sphere." If NATO members need "to pay more for defense" this would be a burden for Baltic states and Ukraine, which "would surely undermine /their/ security," playing into Putin's hands.

The author fears that Trump would upend "America’s role as a global beacon – and thus the idea of American exceptionalism." Scrapping free-trade deals with Asia and Latin America, for example, could provide a short-term gain for the US economy; but doing so would ultimately undercut the projection of American power there, paving the way for penetration by China." Due to Trump's blatant disregard for the current global order and international institutions, ironically, "it is now China that is defending global governance – including the Paris agreement on climate change and the nuclear deal with Iran – from a /reactionary, not/ "revolutionary US."

Trump is far from being a "realist." He - the most anarchic, capricious, and inconsistent individual - simply doesn't have what it takes to be a good president - "statecraft" and the "ability to avoid moral impediments." Not only is he unfit for the job, he surrounds himself with dubious figures, many of whom lack "an aptitude for careful diplomatic engineering, respect for facts and truth, historical knowledge, and a capacity for cautious examination of complex situations when formulating (or revising) policies." They will most likely be "preoccupied with calculable immediate interests."

If Trump ever has "some realistic instincts" they are quite base. As he is thin-skinned, he reacts "to even the slightest provocation." He believes that by being unpredictable he can keep the world in suspense. Indeed, the author questions "what kind of a realist" Trump is. The answer is nobody knows, as Trump seems have no strategy. By appointing a pro-settlement hawk as US ambassador to Israel and moving its embassy to Jerusalem Trump shows his penchant for enraging the world. It remains to be seen how far he can go by being "a vocal Putin fan," enabling the Russian president to "engineer a return to Cold War spheres of influence." If the two would fall out with each other, the outcomes couldn't be more deadly.