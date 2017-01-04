11

La irrealpolitik de Trump

NUEVA YORK – Algunas personas en los Estados Unidos han elogiado al presidente electo Donald Trump por su presunto realismo; según ellas, el nuevo presidente hará lo que sea bueno para Estados Unidos, sin enredarse en espinosos dilemas morales ni dejarse llevar por algún elevado sentido de responsabilidad hacia el resto del mundo. Con el astuto pragmatismo de un hombre de negocios, Trump hará a Estados Unidos más fuerte y próspero.

Digámoslo de una vez: esa idea es un engaño.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Es verdad que Trump no se enredará en consideraciones morales. Es precisamente lo que el historiador griego Tucídides definió como un líder inmoral: una persona de “carácter violento” que “conquista a los hombres engañándolos” y explotando “sus emociones y sus rabias”.

Pero la inmoralidad no es un aspecto ni deseable ni necesario del realismo (Tucídides mismo era un realista ético). Y nada indica que Trump tenga alguna de las otras cualidades de un realista que sus simpatizantes le ven. ¿Cómo es posible imaginarse a alguien orgullosamente impredecible y profundamente desinformado como Trump ejecutando grandes esquemas estratégicos, como la Realpolitikrecomendada después de la elección por Niall Ferguson, profesor de Harvard y biógrafo de Henry Kissinger?

Ferguson, como Kissinger, cree que el punto de partida de una auténtica Realpolitik con Trump debe ser una alianza entre Estados Unidos, China y Rusia, basada en el temor compartido al extremismo islámico y el deseo compartido de impulsar sus economías a costa de potencias menores. El pacto incluiría negar a Europa la condición de gran potencia (mediante la destrucción de la Unión Europea) y asegurar que gobiernos populistas o autoritarios controlen los cinco miembros permanentes del Consejo de Seguridad de las Naciones Unidas.

A tal fin, Trump podría colaborar con el presidente ruso Vladimir Putin para ayudar a Marine Le Pen, líder de la derecha nacionalista antieuropeísta de Francia, a ganar la elección presidencial de abril. Además, para consolidar una esfera angloatlántica pos Unión Europea, Trump podría transformar el Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte en un acuerdo para el Atlántico del Norte, en el que el Reino Unido ocuparía el lugar de México. Finalmente, podría presionar a los miembros de la OTAN para que paguen más por los gastos de su defensa, una jugada que sin duda debilitaría la seguridad de los estados del Báltico y Ucrania.

Pero la mera capacidad de eludir impedimentos morales es insuficiente para el logro de estos objetivos, que (como todo arte de gobierno) demandarían aptitud para una cuidadosa ingeniería diplomática, respeto de los hechos y de la verdad, conocimiento histórico y capacidad para un prudente análisis de situaciones complejas durante la formulación (o revisión) de políticas.

En vez de eso, Trump es la persona más anárquica, caprichosa e incoherente que jamás haya ocupado la Casa Blanca, y no tendrá otro asesoramiento que el de un gabinete lleno de negociantes multimillonarios como él, obsesionados con el logro de intereses inmediatos calculables, y para quienes desprenderse de aliados puede parecer una forma fácil de agilizar la toma de decisiones (y hacer que suban las acciones).

Pero que Estados Unidos renuncie a su papel de faro mundial (y con él, a la idea del excepcionalismo estadounidense) es una mala apuesta para el futuro. Por ejemplo, anular tratados de libre comercio con Asia y América latina podrá traer mejoras a la economía de Estados Unidos en el corto plazo, pero a la larga reducirá la proyección de su poder en aquellas regiones, dejando vía libre a la penetración china.

El objetivo de Estados Unidos debería ser limitar la influencia de China sin provocar su ira. Otra lección de Tucídides (reforzada por la experiencia histórica) es que son las potencias en ascenso, no las establecidas, las que suelen alterar el orden internacional.

La protección de ese orden exige que la principal potencia mundial sostenga las instituciones en que se basa, para evitar conductas revolucionarias por parte de potencias menores. Pero Trump ha criticado y desestimado las instituciones internacionales, a tal punto que ahora es China la que defiende los mecanismos de la gobernanza mundial (incluidos el acuerdo de París sobre cambio climático y el acuerdo sobre el programa nuclear iraní) contra un Estados Unidos revolucionario.

Para peor, parece que Trump hubiera abandonado toda precaución en relación con China. En el frente diplomático, su conversación directa con la presidenta de Taiwán después de la elección infringió un protocolo que mantuvieron durante cuatro décadas presidentes demócratas y republicanos por igual. En el frente económico, lanzó a China acusaciones imprudentes (y totalmente erradas) de manipular el yuan para obtener ventajas comerciales indebidas.

Provocar a China, sembrar dudas sobre la OTAN y amenazar con futuras guerras comerciales es nihilismo, no estrategia. Por ahora, Trump parece destinado a hacer a escala global lo que el expresidente George Bush (hijo) hizo con Medio Oriente: desestabilizar intencionalmente el orden viejo y después no ser capaz de crear un orden nuevo. El primer paso puede ser un acuerdo con Putin respecto de Siria; una jugada que (lo mismo que la derrota de Saddam Hussein en Irak a manos de Bush) equivaldría a regalarle una victoria a Irán.

No quiere decir esto que ninguna parte de la Realpolitik imaginada por Ferguson se hará realidad. Pero es probable que sea Putin más que Trump el que decida qué partes se concretarán (y esto supone peligrosas consecuencias). Putin ya está trabajando en desmantelar la UE. Cuando la banca francesa se negó a financiar la campaña de Le Pen, la rusa acudió a su rescate. Y el Estado ruso, a través de sus iniciativas de propaganda, está impulsando a las ex repúblicas soviéticas a alejarse de la UE.

Es improbable que Trump, admirador declarado de Putin, implemente políticas dirigidas a reparar el equilibrio de poder, como parte (y mucho menos como condición) de un “reinicio” diplomático con Rusia. ¿Qué clase de realista se abstendría de usar una alianza occidental unida para limitar a una Rusia que intenta orquestar un regreso a las esferas de influencia de la Guerra Fría?

Y ya que estamos, ¿qué clase de realista envía a Israel un embajador cuya retórica favorable a los asentamientos amenaza con inflamar a todo el mundo musulmán contra Estados Unidos? ¿Qué hay de realista en una guerra de aniquilación contra Estado Islámico que no esté respaldada por un plan de involucramiento con toda la región de Medio Oriente circundante?

Fake news or real views Learn More

Puede que Trump tenga algunos instintos realistas, pero no serán suficientes para asegurar que a la menor provocación no dará una respuesta desmedida, y mucho menos para sostener una estrategia integral y coherente.

Traducción: Esteban Flamini