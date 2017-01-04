11

La pseudo-realpolitik de Trump

NEW YORK – Certains s’enthousiasment pour le soi-disant réalisme du président élu Donald Trump. Il fera ce qui est bon pour l’Amérique, affirment-ils, ne s’embarrassera pas ce cas de conscience, ni ne se laissera distraire par l’infatuation d’une prétendue responsabilité à l’égard du reste du monde. Avec sa ruse et son pragmatisme d’homme d’affaires, il rendra l’Amérique plus forte et plus prospère.

À vrai dire, cette opinion est un leurre.

Il est à peu près certain que Trump ne s’embarrassera pas de questions morales. Il est précisément ce que l’historien grec Thucydide qualifiait de dirigeant immoral, « le plus brutal [et] le plus écouté du peuple », dont il exploite le « ressentiment » et le « désir de faire justice », qui « compte sur d’habiles calomnies ».

Mais l’immoralité n’est un trait ni désirable ni nécessaire du réalisme. (Thucydide lui-même était un réaliste moral.) Et l’on voit mal ce qui laisserait penser que Trump possède l’une quelconque des qualités réalistes que ses partisans lui prêtent. Comment peut-on espérer que cet homme, si orgueilleusement imprévisible, si profondément ignorant, exécute de grands desseins stratégiques, en l’occurrence la Realpolitik que Niall Ferguson, de l’université Harvard, biographe de Henry Kissinger, appelait de ses vœux après l’élection ?

Ferguson, tout comme Kissinger, pense que la vraie Realpolitik de Trump devrait commencer par une alliance des États-Unis avec la Chine et la Russie, fondée sur la crainte commune de l’extrémisme islamiste et sur le désir partagé d’exploiter les puissances de moindre importance pour relancer leur propre économie. Ces pays ne verraient aucun inconvénient à empêcher l’Europe d’atteindre au statut de grande puissance (en détruisant au besoin l’Union européenne), ni à s’assurer du contrôle par des gouvernements populistes ou autoritaires des cinq sièges permanents au Conseil de sécurité des Nations unies.

À cette fin, Trump pourrait travailler, avec le président russe Vladimir Poutine, à la victoire de Marine Le Pen, cheffe de la droite nationaliste anti-européenne en France, lors de l’élection présidentielle d’avril. En outre, pour renforcer la sphère anglo-atlantique post-européenne, Trump pourrait transformer l’Accord de libre-échange nord-américain, en entente nord-atlantique, où le Royaume-Uni remplacerait le Mexique. Enfin, il pourrait insister auprès des membres de l’OTAN pour que ceux-ci contribuent plus à leur propre défense – une évolution qui affaiblirait sans aucun doute la sécurité des États baltes et de l’Ukraine.

Il faudrait, pour atteindre ces objectifs, un peu plus qu’une propension à éviter les tourments moraux. L’art du gouvernement exige, là comme ailleurs, une certaine aptitude aux constructions diplomatiques minutieuses, un certain respect de la vérité et des faits, une connaissance de l’histoire, et la capacité d’évaluer des situations complexes au moment de mettre en place (ou de revoir) une politique.

Mais Trump est le personnage le plus anarchique, le plus capricieux et le plus inconsistant qui aura jamais occupé la Maison-Blanche, et tout ce dont il dispose pour l’aider dans sa tâche est un cabinet de milliardaires, champions, comme lui, des arrangements, et préoccupés, comme lui, de leurs intérêts immédiats, sonnants et trébuchants. Pour eux, abandonner des alliés pourrait n’être qu’une manière facile de rationnaliser un processus de décision (et d’augmenter le cours de leurs actions).

Mais renoncer au rôle de balise mondiale joué par l’Amérique – et par là-même à l’exceptionnalisme américain –, c’est prendre un mauvais pari sur l’avenir. Abandonner les accords de libre-échange avec l’Asie et l’Amérique latine pourrait peut-être offrir un gain de court terme à l’économie des États-Unis, mais finirait surtout par ruiner la projection dans ces parties du monde de la puissance américaine, et ouvrirait ainsi la route à la pénétration chinoise.

Les États-Unis devraient plutôt chercher à contenir l’influence de la Chine sans encourir ses foudres. L’autre leçon de Thucydide – que renforce l’expérience de l’histoire –, c’est que ce sont les puissances montantes, et non les puissances établies, qui tendent à bouleverser l’ordre international.

Il faut, pour protéger cet ordre, que la principale puissance mondiale soutienne les institutions sur lesquelles il repose, afin de dissuader les tentations révolutionnaires des puissances de moindre importance. Mais Trump a tant critiqué et tant dédaigné les institutions internationales que c’est désormais la Chine qui défend la gouvernance mondiale – jusqu’au traité de Paris sur le climat et à l’accord sur le nucléaire avec l’Iran – contre les menées révolutionnaires des États-Unis.

Pis. Trump semble avoir abandonné toute prudence à l’égard de la Chine. Sur le front diplomatique, en s’entretenant directement avec la présidente taïwanaise, violant ainsi un protocole maintenu pendant quarante ans par les présidents démocrates comme républicains, et sur le front économique, en accusant sans fondements (mais à tort et de façon flagrante) la Chine de manipuler sa monnaie pour s’assurer un avantage commercial déloyal.

Provoquer la Chine, douter de l’OTAN, et brandir la menace de guerres commerciales, ce n’est rien d’autre que du nihilisme, cela n’a rien à voir avec une stratégie, quelle qu’elle soit. À cet égard, Trump semble disposé à faire à l’échelle mondiale ce que l’ancien président George Walker Bush fit au Moyen-Orient : déstabiliser délibérément l’ordre ancien, sans parvenir à en instaurer un nouveau. La première étape en serait un accord avec Poutine sur la Syrie, un développement qui, à l’instar de la défaite de Saddam Hussein, reviendrait à permettre une victoire de l’Iran.

Cela ne signifie pas qu’aucun des volets de la Realpolitik envisagée par Ferguson ne verra véritablement le jour. Mais quels que soient les éléments qui en émergeront, ils seront probablement le fait de Poutine plus que de Trump – avec les issues dangereuses qu’on peut en prévoir. Déjà Poutine a commencé de travailler au démantèlement de l’Union européenne. Après que les banques françaises refusèrent d’ouvrir à Le Pen des lignes de crédit, les banques russes sauvèrent sa campagne. Et la propagande financée par les pouvoirs publics russes contribue à éloigner de l’UE les anciennes républiques soviétiques.

Trump, qui ne cache pas son admiration pour Poutine, ne cherchera probablement pas inclure le rééquilibrage de la puissance – sans même parler d’en faire une condition – dans la remise à plat des relations diplomatiques avec la Russie. Quel genre de réaliste serait celui qui n’utiliserait pas l’alliance occidentale pour contenir une Russie tentant de rebâtir les sphères d’influence de la guerre froide ?

Et, pour cette raison même, quel genre de réaliste est celui qui envoie en Israël un ambassadeur dont les positions en faveur des colonies risquent d’enflammer tout le monde musulman contre les États-Unis ? Qu’a donc de réaliste une guerre d’annihilation contre l’État islamique qui ne s’appuie pas sur un plan de dialogue à l’échelle de tout le Moyen-Orient ?

Il est possible que Trump ait des instincts réalistes. Ils ne suffiront pourtant pas à garantir des réponses mesurées à la moindre provocation, encore moins à étayer une stratégie ambitieuse et cohérente.

Traduction François Boisivon