La pseudo-realpolitik de Trump

NEW YORK – Certains s’enthousiasment pour le soi-disant réalisme du président élu Donald Trump. Il fera ce qui est bon pour l’Amérique, affirment-ils, ne s’embarrassera pas ce cas de conscience, ni ne se laissera distraire par l’infatuation d’une prétendue responsabilité à l’égard du reste du monde. Avec sa ruse et son pragmatisme d’homme d’affaires, il rendra l’Amérique plus forte et plus prospère.
À vrai dire, cette opinion est un leurre.
Il est à peu près certain que Trump ne s’embarrassera pas de questions morales. Il est précisément ce que l’historien grec Thucydide qualifiait de dirigeant immoral, « le plus brutal [et] le plus écouté du peuple », dont il exploite le « ressentiment » et le « désir de faire justice », qui « compte sur d’habiles calomnies ».
Mais l’immoralité n’est un trait ni désirable ni nécessaire du réalisme. (Thucydide lui-même était un réaliste moral.) Et l’on voit mal ce qui laisserait penser que Trump possède l’une quelconque des qualités réalistes que ses partisans lui prêtent. Comment peut-on espérer que cet homme, si orgueilleusement imprévisible, si profondément ignorant, exécute de grands desseins stratégiques, en l’occurrence la Realpolitik que Niall Ferguson, de l’université Harvard, biographe de Henry Kissinger, appelait de ses vœux après l’élection ?
Ferguson, tout comme Kissinger, pense que la vraie Realpolitik de Trump devrait commencer par une alliance des États-Unis avec la Chine et la Russie, fondée sur la crainte commune de l’extrémisme islamiste et sur le désir partagé d’exploiter les puissances de moindre importance pour relancer leur propre économie. Ces pays ne verraient aucun inconvénient à empêcher l’Europe d’atteindre au statut de grande puissance (en détruisant au besoin l’Union européenne), ni à s’assurer du contrôle par des gouvernements populistes ou autoritaires des cinq sièges permanents au Conseil de sécurité des Nations unies.
À cette fin, Trump pourrait travailler, avec le président russe Vladimir Poutine, à la victoire de Marine Le Pen, cheffe de la droite nationaliste anti-européenne en France, lors de l’élection présidentielle d’avril. En outre, pour renforcer la sphère anglo-atlantique post-européenne, Trump pourrait transformer l’Accord de libre-échange nord-américain, en entente nord-atlantique, où le Royaume-Uni remplacerait le Mexique. Enfin, il pourrait insister auprès des membres de l’OTAN pour que ceux-ci contribuent plus à leur propre défense – une évolution qui affaiblirait sans aucun doute la sécurité des États baltes et de l’Ukraine.
Il faudrait, pour atteindre ces objectifs, un peu plus qu’une propension à éviter les tourments moraux. L’art du gouvernement exige, là comme ailleurs, une certaine aptitude aux constructions diplomatiques minutieuses, un certain respect de la vérité et des faits, une connaissance de l’histoire, et la capacité d’évaluer des situations complexes au moment de mettre en place (ou de revoir) une politique.
Mais Trump est le personnage le plus anarchique, le plus capricieux et le plus inconsistant qui aura jamais occupé la Maison-Blanche, et tout ce dont il dispose pour l’aider dans sa tâche est un cabinet de milliardaires, champions, comme lui, des arrangements, et préoccupés, comme lui, de leurs intérêts immédiats, sonnants et trébuchants. Pour eux, abandonner des alliés pourrait n’être qu’une manière facile de rationnaliser un processus de décision (et d’augmenter le cours de leurs actions).
Mais renoncer au rôle de balise mondiale joué par l’Amérique – et par là-même à l’exceptionnalisme américain –, c’est prendre un mauvais pari sur l’avenir. Abandonner les accords de libre-échange avec l’Asie et l’Amérique latine pourrait peut-être offrir un gain de court terme à l’économie des États-Unis, mais finirait surtout par ruiner la projection dans ces parties du monde de la puissance américaine, et ouvrirait ainsi la route à la pénétration chinoise.
Les États-Unis devraient plutôt chercher à contenir l’influence de la Chine sans encourir ses foudres. L’autre leçon de Thucydide – que renforce l’expérience de l’histoire –, c’est que ce sont les puissances montantes, et non les puissances établies, qui tendent à bouleverser l’ordre international.
Il faut, pour protéger cet ordre, que la principale puissance mondiale soutienne les institutions sur lesquelles il repose, afin de dissuader les tentations révolutionnaires des puissances de moindre importance. Mais Trump a tant critiqué et tant dédaigné les institutions internationales que c’est désormais la Chine qui défend la gouvernance mondiale – jusqu’au traité de Paris sur le climat et à l’accord sur le nucléaire avec l’Iran – contre les menées révolutionnaires des États-Unis.
Pis. Trump semble avoir abandonné toute prudence à l’égard de la Chine. Sur le front diplomatique, en s’entretenant directement avec la présidente taïwanaise, violant ainsi un protocole maintenu pendant quarante ans par les présidents démocrates comme républicains, et sur le front économique, en accusant sans fondements (mais à tort et de façon flagrante) la Chine de manipuler sa monnaie pour s’assurer un avantage commercial déloyal.
Provoquer la Chine, douter de l’OTAN, et brandir la menace de guerres commerciales, ce n’est rien d’autre que du nihilisme, cela n’a rien à voir avec une stratégie, quelle qu’elle soit. À cet égard, Trump semble disposé à faire à l’échelle mondiale ce que l’ancien président George Walker Bush fit au Moyen-Orient : déstabiliser délibérément l’ordre ancien, sans parvenir à en instaurer un nouveau. La première étape en serait un accord avec Poutine sur la Syrie, un développement qui, à l’instar de la défaite de Saddam Hussein, reviendrait à permettre une victoire de l’Iran.
Cela ne signifie pas qu’aucun des volets de la Realpolitik envisagée par Ferguson ne verra véritablement le jour. Mais quels que soient les éléments qui en émergeront, ils seront probablement le fait de Poutine plus que de Trump – avec les issues dangereuses qu’on peut en prévoir. Déjà Poutine a commencé de travailler au démantèlement de l’Union européenne. Après que les banques françaises refusèrent d’ouvrir à Le Pen des lignes de crédit, les banques russes sauvèrent sa campagne. Et la propagande financée par les pouvoirs publics russes contribue à éloigner de l’UE les anciennes républiques soviétiques.
Trump, qui ne cache pas son admiration pour Poutine, ne cherchera probablement pas inclure le rééquilibrage de la puissance – sans même parler d’en faire une condition – dans la remise à plat des relations diplomatiques avec la Russie. Quel genre de réaliste serait celui qui n’utiliserait pas l’alliance occidentale pour contenir une Russie tentant de rebâtir les sphères d’influence de la guerre froide ?
Et, pour cette raison même, quel genre de réaliste est celui qui envoie en Israël un ambassadeur dont les positions en faveur des colonies risquent d’enflammer tout le monde musulman contre les États-Unis ? Qu’a donc de réaliste une guerre d’annihilation contre l’État islamique qui ne s’appuie pas sur un plan de dialogue à l’échelle de tout le Moyen-Orient ?
Il est possible que Trump ait des instincts réalistes. Ils ne suffiront pourtant pas à garantir des réponses mesurées à la moindre provocation, encore moins à étayer une stratégie ambitieuse et cohérente.
Traduction François Boisivon
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Shlomo Ben-Ami should call those who believe in Trump's ability to understand the gains of realpolitik, injudicious. Trump doesn't even have a clue what realism is. He is an opportunist, who the Greek historian Thucydides would define as "an immoral leader" - “violent character” who “wins over the people by deceiving them” and by exploiting “their angry feelings and emotions.”
The "grand strategic designs" that Niall Ferguson, Henry Kissenger's biographer, laid out for Trump are indeed, "delusional." The author says "Ferguson, like Kissinger" wants Trump to indulge in realpolitik - like starting "an alliance among the US, China, and Russia, based on a mutual fear of Islamic extremism and a shared desire to exploit lesser powers to boost their own economies.../They/ would agree to prevent Europe from attaining great-power status (by destroying the European Union), and to ensure that populist or authoritarian governments control the United Nations Security Council’s five permanent members."
How realistic are such "designs?" The Republicans will not let Trump cozy up to Putin and destroy the EU. The US will hardly be an ally of China, as they often see themselves as rivals. Trump loves to make Beijing a boogeyman for domestic consumption, which he enjoys doing on Twitter since election. China and Russia are neighbours with a history of difficult relationship. Beijing doesn't see Moscow as an equal partner and the Kremlin is wary of China's demographic encroachment in its Far East.
Another Ferguson idea is that Trump join Putin to rig the April election in France, putting the populist leader Marine Le Pen in charge. Trump has shelved the Trans-Pacific Partnership in Asia. Instead of scraping the North American Free Trade Agreement he could ditch Mexico and replace it with Britain, "to consolidate a post-EU Anglo-Atlantic sphere." If NATO members need "to pay more for defense" this would be a burden for Baltic states and Ukraine, which "would surely undermine /their/ security," playing into Putin's hands.
The author fears that Trump would upend "America’s role as a global beacon – and thus the idea of American exceptionalism." Scrapping free-trade deals with Asia and Latin America, for example, could provide a short-term gain for the US economy; but doing so would ultimately undercut the projection of American power there, paving the way for penetration by China." Due to Trump's blatant disregard for the current global order and international institutions, ironically, "it is now China that is defending global governance – including the Paris agreement on climate change and the nuclear deal with Iran – from a /reactionary, not/ "revolutionary US."
Trump is far from being a "realist." He - the most anarchic, capricious, and inconsistent individual - simply doesn't have what it takes to be a good president - "statecraft" and the "ability to avoid moral impediments." Not only is he unfit for the job, he surrounds himself with dubious figures, many of whom lack "an aptitude for careful diplomatic engineering, respect for facts and truth, historical knowledge, and a capacity for cautious examination of complex situations when formulating (or revising) policies." They will most likely be "preoccupied with calculable immediate interests."
If Trump ever has "some realistic instincts" they are quite base. As he is thin-skinned, he reacts "to even the slightest provocation." He believes that by being unpredictable he can keep the world in suspense. Indeed, the author questions "what kind of a realist" Trump is. The answer is nobody knows, as Trump seems have no strategy. By appointing a pro-settlement hawk as US ambassador to Israel and moving its embassy to Jerusalem Trump shows his penchant for enraging the world. It remains to be seen how far he can go by being "a vocal Putin fan," enabling the Russian president to "engineer a return to Cold War spheres of influence." If the two would fall out with each other, the outcomes couldn't be more deadly. Read more
Comment Commented Tom West
Trump's appeasement of Putin will just encourage Putin to take more and more.
Read more
Comment Commented Giovanna Vinci
Post scriptum: why on earth should America oppose an powerful Europe? Read more
Comment Commented Giovanna Vinci
sorry "A powerful Europe"... Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Europe will never be powerfull again, so there is nothing to oppose. Read more
Comment Commented Georges Makhtouf
"Post scriptum: why on earth should America oppose an powerful Europe?"
Because Europe is weak in the face of Islamic extremism, as seen by its long history of trading with Saddam's Iraq (see plutonium reactor sold by then President Chirac) and the Ayatollah's Iran (see Siemens process control equipment for its nuclear program, disabled by the Stuxnet virus).
That makes Europe a less reliable ally in the fight against Islamic extremism than Russia, which has an existential stake in the conflict through its states in the Caucasus. Islamic extremism seems to be the focus of President-elect Trump's foreign policy. Read more
Comment Commented Giovanna Vinci
Dear Sir, but if everybody knows Putin's efforts to dismantle EU - therefore destroying hope for a better life for future generations of Europeans and also for future generations of entire world - as a better Europe means better life for many in Africa, Asia etc., why nobody does anything to fight Putin? Is Europe a sitting duck? One must show the world Putin involvement in Brexit! The news papers and people who lied during the campaign should be kept accountable. Read more
Comment Commented Georges Makhtouf
"defending global governance – including the Paris agreement on climate change and the nuclear deal with Iran – from a revolutionary US."
This is a gross distortion: the US constitution gives the President the right to make treaties only with the advice and consent of 2/3 of the senators. Neither the Paris climate "treaty" nor the Iran nuclear deal pass this test; they're merely this President's executive orders and non-binding on the US, having never been ratified by the Senate.
Certainly President-elect Trump has greatly benefited from being under-estimated these last 18 months.
The pattern of cabinet appointments do suggest a grand-strategy in the making: fierce opponents of Iran at Defense, CIA, National Security Council and someone with good ties to Russia and deep knowledge about the oil business at State. Possibly a deal with Russia to get benefits at EU expense in return for throwing Iran under the bus? Certainly the profits to Russia, US and Saudi Arabia (the world's largest oil producers) from shutting down Iranian oil exports far exceed the value of any commercial deals with Iran. A revolutionary, wealthy and soon-to-be-nuclear Iran poses far greater dangers to the West than a decrepit and corrupt Russia.
Morality does not have a leading role in strategy, and thank goodness for that: it allowed the democratic powers to ally with Stalin to defeat the far graver threat. Read more
Comment Commented Tom Wood
This an agreement and not a treaty those do not need 2/3 senate approval The Clean Air Act signed by Bush gives the President authority to make such agreements. Now Republicans can send it to the courts if they want and see how they interpret . But since we will have a Republican President soon he can end this agreement on day one without senate approval. Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
And it gets worse: the Senate, which is supposed to aid the President with "advice and consent," is now led by a man, Mitch McConnell, whose sole interest is his own personal aggrandizement. Like Trump, he has no moral underpinnings whatsoever, and decisions are weighed only in terms of power and expediency. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Good article. "Realists" will love the description of Trump as an acolyte of George W., and his policies as an extension of George W.'s penchant for destroying systems that he can't replace. Read more
