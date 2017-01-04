纽约—一些美国人赞扬当选总统唐纳德·特朗普，说他现实。他们认为，他会做出有利于美国的事情，不会陷入棘手的道德困境，或因为要为世界其他国家负责的大责任而分心。他将奉行商人的敏锐的务实主义，将让美国变得更加强大，更加繁荣。
坦白说，这一观点完全是幻想。
特朗普不会受制于道德性问题，这显然是正确的。他正是希腊历史学家修昔底德所定义的不道德领袖：一个“强力人物”，他“赢得人民是通过欺骗他们”以及利用“他们的愤怒感和情绪。”
但不道德性既不可取，也不是现实主义的必要条件。（修昔底德本人是一位道德现实主义者。）也没有什么证据表明特朗普具备他的支持者所看到的其他任何现实主义品质。你如何期望桀骜无常又极度无知的特朗普执行宏大的战略设计，如同亨利·基辛格的传记作者、哈佛大学的尼尔·弗格森（Niall Ferguson）在选举后所提出的现实政治（Realpolitik）建议那样？
和基辛格一样，弗格森相信，在特朗普治下，真正的现实主义首先是美国、中国和俄罗斯基于对伊斯兰恐怖主义的共同担忧和利用次要力量提振自身经济的共同渴望而结盟。这些国家将同意防止欧洲获得超级大国地位（通过破坏欧盟），以及确保民粹主义或极权主义政府控制联合国安理会五大常任理事国。
在这方面，特朗普可以与俄罗斯总统普京合作帮助法国反欧盟民族主义右翼领导人马琳·勒庞（Marine Le Pen）赢得4月份的总统竞选。此外，为了巩固后欧盟时代的盎格鲁-大西洋势力范围，特朗普可以将北美自由贸易协定转变为北大西洋协定，用英国取代墨西哥。最后，他可以施压北约成员国支付更多的防务费用——这一举动将肯定会削弱巴尔干半岛国家和乌克兰的安全。
实现这一目标所需要的不止是规避道德障碍的能力。和一切治国术一样，这需要小心引导外交的天赋，需要尊重事实和真相、历史知识和在制定（或修改）政策时仔细考察复杂情况的能力。
但特朗普是有史以来最无政府主义、最任性、最反复无常的白宫主人，作为他的幕僚的内阁里全是和他一样的亿万富翁交易家，充斥着对眼前利益的算计。对他们来说，脱离盟友时理顺决策（和提振股价）的速效药。
但否认美国作为全球灯塔的角色——因此也否认了美国例外论——绝不是对未来的好下注。比如，废除与亚洲和拉丁美洲的自由贸易协议可以为美国经济带来一些短期收益；但这样做最终将影响到美国实力在这些地区的投射，为中国的渗透创造条件。
美国应该着眼于遏制中国的影响力而不激怒它。另一个来自修昔底德——并由历史经验强化——的教训是，崛起的力量，而不是老牌力量，往往是国际秩序的扰乱者。
保护这一秩序需要主要全球力量坚守作为这一秩序基础的机构，从而防止次要力量“闹革命”。但特朗普对国际机构大加批评和蔑视，如今反而是中国在捍卫全球治理——包括巴黎气候变化协定和伊核协议——抵抗美国闹革命。
更糟糕的是，特朗普在在对华问题上抛弃了所有的谨慎。在外交方面，他在当选后与台湾“总统”直接通话，打破了四十多年来民主党和共和党总统无不谨守的默契。在经济方面，他鲁莽（也完全错误地）指责中国操纵人民币以赢得不公平的贸易优势。
挑衅中国、怀疑北约、威胁贸易战，这些都属于虚无主义，而不是战略。眼下，特朗普似乎要将小布什总统在中东所做的事推广到全世界——有意识地动摇旧秩序，然后又无法建立一个新秩序。第一步将是与普京就叙利亚问题达成协议——就像是布什在伊拉克打败萨达姆，这个动作将把胜利拱手让给伊朗。
这并不是说弗格森所提出的现实政治将毫无成效。但其中哪些要素最终会浮现有可能更多地由普京而不是特朗普决定——这将带来危险的结果。目前，普京已开始着手分解欧盟。在勒庞被法国银行授予信用后，俄罗斯银行拯救了她的选战。俄罗斯国有宣传结构也在帮助鼓动前苏联共和国脱离欧盟。
特朗普直言自己是普京“粉丝”，他不可能将纠正这个倾斜的实力平衡作为与俄罗斯的外交“重置”的一部分——更不用说作为条件了。怎样的现实主义者才不会利用统一的西方联盟遏制试图回归冷战势力范围的俄罗斯？
并且，就此而言，怎样的现实主义者才会派出一位出言支持定居点、有可能让整个穆斯林世界都反对美国的人来当驻以色列大使？针对伊斯兰国的歼灭战没有与大中东的合作计划的支持，这算什么现实主义？
特朗普也许有一些现实主义本能。但它们不足以确保特朗普能够对哪怕最轻微的挑衅采取克制的反应，更不用说支持大范围的一致战略了。
Comment Commented Giovanna Vinci
Post scriptum: why on earth should America oppose an powerful Europe? Read more
Comment Commented Georges Makhtouf
"Post scriptum: why on earth should America oppose an powerful Europe?"
Because Europe is weak in the face of Islamic extremism, as seen by its long history of trading with Saddam's Iraq (see plutonium reactor sold by then President Chirac) and the Ayatollah's Iran (see Siemens process control equipment for its nuclear program, disabled by the Stuxnet virus).
That makes Europe a less reliable ally in the fight against Islamic extremism than Russia, which has an existential stake in the conflict through its states in the Caucasus. Islamic extremism seems to be the focus of President-elect Trump's foreign policy. Read more
Comment Commented Giovanna Vinci
Dear Sir, but if everybody knows Putin's efforts to dismantle EU - therefore destroying hope for a better life for future generations of Europeans and also for future generations of entire world - as a better Europe means better life for many in Africa, Asia etc., why nobody does anything to fight Putin? Is Europe a sitting duck? One must show the world Putin involvement in Brexit! The news papers and people who lied during the campaign should be kept accountable. Read more
Comment Commented Georges Makhtouf
"defending global governance – including the Paris agreement on climate change and the nuclear deal with Iran – from a revolutionary US."
This is a gross distortion: the US constitution gives the President the right to make treaties only with the advice and consent of 2/3 of the senators. Neither the Paris climate "treaty" nor the Iran nuclear deal pass this test; they're merely this President's executive orders and non-binding on the US, having never been ratified by the Senate.
Certainly President-elect Trump has greatly benefited from being under-estimated these last 18 months.
The pattern of cabinet appointments do suggest a grand-strategy in the making: fierce opponents of Iran at Defense, CIA, National Security Council and someone with good ties to Russia and deep knowledge about the oil business at State. Possibly a deal with Russia to get benefits at EU expense in return for throwing Iran under the bus? Certainly the profits to Russia, US and Saudi Arabia (the world's largest oil producers) from shutting down Iranian oil exports far exceed the value of any commercial deals with Iran. A revolutionary, wealthy and soon-to-be-nuclear Iran poses far greater dangers to the West than a decrepit and corrupt Russia.
Morality does not have a leading role in strategy, and thank goodness for that: it allowed the democratic powers to ally with Stalin to defeat the far graver threat. Read more
Comment Commented Tom Wood
This an agreement and not a treaty those do not need 2/3 senate approval The Clean Air Act signed by Bush gives the President authority to make such agreements. Now Republicans can send it to the courts if they want and see how they interpret . But since we will have a Republican President soon he can end this agreement on day one without senate approval. Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
And it gets worse: the Senate, which is supposed to aid the President with "advice and consent," is now led by a man, Mitch McConnell, whose sole interest is his own personal aggrandizement. Like Trump, he has no moral underpinnings whatsoever, and decisions are weighed only in terms of power and expediency. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Good article. "Realists" will love the description of Trump as an acolyte of George W., and his policies as an extension of George W.'s penchant for destroying systems that he can't replace. Read more
