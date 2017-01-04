Georges Makhtouf JAN 4, 2017

"defending global governance – including the Paris agreement on climate change and the nuclear deal with Iran – from a revolutionary US."



This is a gross distortion: the US constitution gives the President the right to make treaties only with the advice and consent of 2/3 of the senators. Neither the Paris climate "treaty" nor the Iran nuclear deal pass this test; they're merely this President's executive orders and non-binding on the US, having never been ratified by the Senate.



Certainly President-elect Trump has greatly benefited from being under-estimated these last 18 months.



The pattern of cabinet appointments do suggest a grand-strategy in the making: fierce opponents of Iran at Defense, CIA, National Security Council and someone with good ties to Russia and deep knowledge about the oil business at State. Possibly a deal with Russia to get benefits at EU expense in return for throwing Iran under the bus? Certainly the profits to Russia, US and Saudi Arabia (the world's largest oil producers) from shutting down Iranian oil exports far exceed the value of any commercial deals with Iran. A revolutionary, wealthy and soon-to-be-nuclear Iran poses far greater dangers to the West than a decrepit and corrupt Russia.



Morality does not have a leading role in strategy, and thank goodness for that: it allowed the democratic powers to ally with Stalin to defeat the far graver threat.