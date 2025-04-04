Trump’s Old World Order
US President Donald Trump’s primary foreign-policy objective appears to be to dismantle the postwar US-led order that has underpinned global stability for 80 years. In its place, he is ushering in an era of neo-imperial competition driven by Christian nationalism, sustained by irrational impulses, and wrapped in brazen rhetoric.
ISTANBUL – At the beginning of Donald Trump’s first term in the White House, I argued that this would be no ordinary US presidency. The international order, already beset by fundamental weaknesses and disputes over its core values and institutions, was now facing a seismic shift.