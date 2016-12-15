RIYADH – In August 2015, I tweeted that if Donald Trump were to be elected President of the United States, we would have to “head for the bunkers.”
A Trump presidency was considered highly unlikely back then; but here we are. And while heading for the bunkers might not be the most appropriate response (yet), where we are is undoubtedly a more dangerous world.
Nearly two years ago, former US National Security Adviser and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger warned the Senate Armed Services Committee that, “as we look around the world, we encounter upheaval and conflict.” As Kissinger observed at the time, “the United States has not faced a more diverse and complex array of crises since the end of the Second World War.”
And what seemed true from the perspective of Washington, DC, was doubly so from a European perspective. To put it plainly, Europe feels as though it were surrounded by a ring of fire, from the revisionist and revanchist Russia in the east, to the multiple meltdowns in the Middle East and North Africa in the south.
Since the spring of 2014, when Russia started fueling the conflict in Donbas and other parts of Eastern Ukraine, ten thousand people have died there, and another two million have been displaced. And, of course, these figures pale in comparison to the humanitarian disasters in Syria, Libya, and Yemen.
Now, NATO is planning to deploy troops to Northeast Poland and the three Baltic States – Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania – while the European Union struggles to manage continuous refugee flows and exert control over its external borders.
Moreover, the security threat from Russia has prompted a gradual increase in European defense spending and security cooperation. Whereas the EU has traditionally made peace and prosperity its primary objectives, it is now being forced to prioritize security above all else. That is a significant change.
The “complex array of crises” has also not spared Saudi Arabia, from whence I am writing. No one seems to have an answer to such fundamental questions as how to restore stability to Yemen and the Levant, but everyone knows that as the conflicts continue, it becomes more likely that the entire region will be destabilized. This is a threat that no one can ignore.
Equally concerning are the voices in Washington calling for renewed confrontation with Iran, just after the nuclear deal between that country and the P5+1 – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the US, plus Germany – averted the danger of such a confrontation (if not outright war).
Against this volatile backdrop, the new Trump administration could very well embrace vastly different policies from what we have seen so far. Judging by the last few weeks, it seems as though we are going to have to live with a routine spectacle of international destabilization via Twitter.
For example, by questioning America’s longstanding “One China” policy, Trump has indicated that he might subject even the most fundamental aspects of US foreign policy to renegotiation and new “deals.” National capitals around the world are undoubtedly feeling uneasy about what the future holds.
To be sure, incoming US administrations always usher in a period of relative uncertainty; it takes time for a new team to get up to speed, and to formulate policies in accordance with information that may not have been previously available, such as intelligence briefings. Crisis management is an art form that one can only learn through experience, and with some training.
Still, after years of rising turmoil and uncertainty, we have no choice but to assume that more “black swan” events are around the corner. From Donbas to North Korea to the Gulf region, there is no shortage of places where developments could take a shocking turn.
In normal times, the web of international relations affords enough predictability, experience, and stability that even unexpected events are manageable, and do not precipitate major-power confrontations. There have been close calls in recent decades, but there have not been any unmitigated disasters.
But those times may be over. We are entering a period of geopolitical flux: less stable alliances and increasing uncertainty. One should not exaggerate the risk of things spiraling out of control; but it is undeniable that the next crisis could be far larger than what we are used to, if only because it would be less manageable. And that is unsettling in itself.
Eventually, the world will become accustomed to the Trump administration, and the Trump administration will get used to the world. But now that unpredictability is the order of the day, and a collective “me first” outlook has taken hold, we should prepare for the possibility that turmoil could go global.
In other words, while it is not time to head for the bunkers, it certainly wouldn’t hurt to have one nearby.
Comment Commented Francesco D'Allessandro
"We are entering a period of geopolitical flux: less stable alliances and increasing uncertainty. One should not exaggerate the risk of things spiraling out of control; but it is undeniable that the next crisis could be far larger than what we are used to..."
The above sentences leaves me wondering where have you been residing for the past twenty-four years? Have you been in a bunker without access to the affairs of the world? There has to be some type of disconnect because we've been living in a vast dimension of geopolitical unsteadiness, of unstable coalitions and unpredictability.
Perhaps you didn't perceive the chaos swirling when you were the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina; it is obvious for in that particular conflict, among others, it showed an enormous political fissure between NATO and the United States. Have you forgotten? And throughout the conflict did you not see the beginnings of another round of a clash of civilizations?
But let's not dwell on the past. Within the last 24 hours a cluster of terrorist attacks in Jordan, Germany and Turkey have occurred. These are not uncommon incidents; retrace history and we can see terrorist strikes in New York City, Madrid, London, Brussels and Paris, among hundreds more, as having a terrifying effect not only in the West but also in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and even Latin America.
The simple things of a normal life just as dancing in a gay club, shopping in a mall, taking a bus, aircraft or subway, walking happily with your kin in a boulevard, sipping coffee in a café, attending a soccer game in a stadium or a wedding has become very precarious. If you state that these events do not instill a high degree of apprehension in the citizenry then you have certainly lived in a reinforced underground shelter for a very long period of time and have lost track of the current affairs.
The truth is that in this contemporary epoch things have already spiraled out of control. Whether it is North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, DAESH, al-Qaeda, Hezbollah, Boko Haram, Libya, Yemen or you name it, crisis after crisis have become unmanageable without Mr. Trump being involved in any of these predicaments we find ourselves in.
If the West is to survive the current onslaught we need fresh ideas and not the recycled defeatist policies that have been employed unsuccessfully since the 1990’s. Perhaps the Trump team can bring about a radical change in the negative business as usual attitude that has permeated our Western civilization since the Bill Clinton era.
So Mr. Bildt rather than advertising that perhaps hiding in the bunkers is the route to take, attack our true enemies and not the next president of the United States. Unity is the key to the survival of our values. Anything less is suicidal.
Read more
Comment Commented Tom W
So many things are coming to a head - things that have been building up, things we've deferred taking on, just as TRUMP takes the White House. Not comforting. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Unfortunatly we all know where the re-armement of a Germany led europe would end...
I think America can cope with Trump, but I'm sure the Prussians cannot resist the temptation of power backed buy guns Read more
Comment Commented Andrew Cole
Alternatively the policy legacy of democratic presidents Clinton and Obama have a lot to do with the threats from China, Russia, and the 2 strains of Islam and Trump is walking into the consequences. We need to be very careful about heading the critics of Trump who were close in ideology to the architects of the current mess. Read more
Comment Commented Diego Orlandi
Bush Sr. and Jr. ? Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Carl Bildt certainly has a sense of humour. In August 2015 he tweeted that if Trump were to win the election in November 2016, we might expect to “head for the bunkers.” Trump's election may be surreal, Bildt says we have to get real. Even if it's still early "to head for the bunkers, it certainly wouldn’t hurt to have one nearby," because our planet is "undoubtedly a more dangerous world" now.
What Henry Kissenger told the Senate Armed Services Committee in January 2015 was true - the whole world is being engulfed in "upheaval and conflict,” and that the US "has not faced a more diverse and complex array of crises since the end of the Second World War.” While America enjoys the geographical advantage, Europe feels the heat even more, as it is "surrounded by a ring of fire, from the revisionist and revanchist Russia in the east, to the multiple meltdowns in the Middle East and North Africa in the south."
Politically the European Union is facing its greatest challenge in history since its inception in 1950 - lack of unity. EU leaders have a lot on their plates - Russian aggression, refugee crisis, rise of populism, Brexit, Trump, general elections in France, Germany, the Netherlands - and possibly Italy - next year. Europeans are wary of Russian meddling and would do their utmost to defend their electoral sovereignty. Trump's plan to ditch America's unconditional support for NATO have served European leaders as a wakeup call to grow a spine and take care of their own security issue.
While Europe will still be able to maintain a modicum of peace and stability, despite an uncertain future with the European project, the Middle East and North Africa is another story. The perennial conflict in the Arab world has a sectarian nature, involving the hegemonial struggle between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The two countries are fighting proxy wars in Iraq, Syria and Yemen, drawing regional and global powers into their orbit. Another source of concern is the Israel-Palestinian conflict. The US has been a staunch supporter of Israel, while trying to help settle for a two-state solution. Trump might not start another war in the Middle East, but scraping the nuclear deal with Iran would send Saudi Arabia into a nuclear arms race and possibly encourage Israel to launch airstrikes against Iran.
Should Trump start a trade war, or engage in a heated debate with China over Taiwan, this could have a destabilising effect on growth in eastern Asia, which has China, Japan and South Korea to thank for its econmic power. Trump's plan to leave Tokyo and Seoul to defend themselves against the nuclear threat from North Korea, could also trigger another nuclear arms race in the region.
Surely it takes time for an incoming US administration to settle down, and each new administration seeks to make a difference. Even though it at the beginning ushers in "a period of relative uncertainty," Trump's new regime is different. It instils more fear than hope.
It's unclear whether his new cabinet will ever be competent enough and capable of formulating sensible policies that work for the majority of the population. Trump has no desire to take his job seriously and skips security briefings, saying he doesn't want to hear the same mantra every day. This leaves him vulnerable to bad decisions, as he will have to rely on the judgement of his dubious cronies and inexperienced clan members. Read more
Comment Commented William Wallace
Indeed. Sobering times for those who read history.
In other news, Project Syndicate seems to be attracting new loons in the Comments section, with all the passion and absence of thought of raging lunatics. Read more
Comment Commented Tom W
Diego,
Welcome to "shut down" culture, courtesy of Mr. Wallace. Read more
Comment Commented Diego Orlandi
I did. I think aside from Hurst's they are plausible opinions of a multifaceted and complex reality Read more
Comment Commented William Wallace
Diego, read the comments in this section. 'Nuf said. Read more
Comment Commented Diego Orlandi
As much as a comments section may be frustrating for some, I do believe it is meant to let out frustrations for many, possibly with plausible arguments. An unargumented call for silencing out loons is in my opinion exactly the kind of debasing, depoliticized passionate attitude that is leading European populism in an unconstructive path. Isn't this what we are all trying to avoid? Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
The West never really came to a settlement with Russia following the collapse of the Soviet Union. Rather, it was content to wait to see how far the dissolution of the Soviet Union would go. Now, Putin's aggressive actions in Ukraine and Syria, all done with the full support of the Russian people, has brought that waiting period to an end and made a reconciliation more urgent.
So, give Putin credit. For all the brutality of some of his actions, he has reminded the world that the post-Soviet era is over. Russia is not going to collapse. It is not bent on world conquest, but it can and will defend its interests, as well as principles of international relations that it finds vital. The West will have to adjust to that. Read more
Comment Commented Diego Orlandi
yes, but why is inquisition into this matter not of general knowledge? wouldn't it help explain to the masses a lot of what is happening? a claim towards transparency and open discussin over the matter would be so appreciated! Read more
Comment Commented Edward Laxton
Both wrong. There was a settlement. NATO did not break it.
Both sides signed the Treaty on the Final Settlement with Respect to Germany of 12 September 1990, also known as the Two-plus-Four Treaty.
The claim that the negotiations towards this treaty included guarantees barring Nato from expansion into Eastern Europe is entirely unfounded. In the discussions leading to the treaty, the Russians never raised the question of Nato enlargement, other than in respect of the former East Germany. Regarding this territory, it was agreed that after Soviet troop withdrawals German forces assigned to Nato could be deployed there but foreign Nato forces and nuclear weapons systems could not. There was no commitment to abstain in future from eastern Nato enlargement.
Gorbachev confirmed this interpretation in an interview in 2014.
Only Putin and his closet admirers claim that James Baker, Bush or NATO committed a broader non-expansion position.
Source for this- recent articles Guardian and from Brookings Institute. The Spiegel article is well out of date. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Recent events in Eastern Europe are the inevitable consequence of American/European betrayal of Russia. See
NATO's Eastward Expansion: Did the West Break Its Promise to Moscow?
http://www.spiegel.de/international/world/nato-s-eastward-expansion-did-the-west-break-its-promise-to-moscow-a-663315.html
for one (of many) tellings of this sad tale. We (the U.S. and Europe) made a deal with the USSR as it was collapsing. We didn't uphold our end of the bargain. Now we have grave problems as a consequence. Who screwed up? Clinton, Bush (43, not 41), and Europe.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Te lady doth protest too much methinks Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Carl Bildt was a key advocate of the Euro (Sweden joining the Euro). The Euro has proven to be a runaway disaster for the people of Euro. Sweden, by rejecting Bildt's Euro lunacy, has prospered since the people of Sweden voted No to the Euro. Has Bildt learned anything since then? Of course, not.
Here is a quote from Claudio Borghi, a former broker for Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank, and now a professor at the Catholic University of Milan
“Europe has brought us a depression worse than 1929. It has led to entire peoples being broken and humiliated, like the Greeks, all for the sake of preserving the infernal instrument of the euro. This whole disaster has been adorned by a chain of lies, shouted ever louder because they are afraid that the colossal damage they have done will be discovered,” he said.
So what does Bildt want? The very policies that have failed so spectacularly for the last 20 years. Europe can only move forwards by ignoring the likes of Bildt and adopting policies that he opposes. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Oh stop yourself Mr. Bildt. Where were you when Obama administration in conjunction with British government were "democratizing" with airplane bombings Libya, supporting overthrow of democratically elected government in Egypt, supporting Saudis in destroying Yemen, and let's not even mention events in Syria and Iraq. Oh, I forgot, these were missions in order to spread the "Western liberal democracy" to areas of world which had very limited exposure to or never experienced it in the first place, so you're excused. Now that Trump wants to withdraw from these "disasters", let's all head to bunkers. Are you even listening to yourself? You and your types, the cultural leftist, internationalists, neo-liberals free-traders have created this mess, not Trump. Now own up to it, instead of heading for the bunker. And people wonder why Europe is voting for populists. What a nut job. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Yes, eventually the world will become accustomed to the Trump administration -- and it seems to me that therein lies the greatest danger. The normalization of Donald Trump's approach to international cooperation and democracy place both in real peril.
So this is by no means the time to "head for the bunkers." It's the time for thoughtful people to take the stand up against Trump-style demagoguery and manipulative authoritarian populism. The price of failing to do so now will only go up with the passage of time.
Read more
