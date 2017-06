Trumpova obchodní nelogika

Paul Daley JUN 23, 2017

Smart is right that Trump does not have the answer to the US trade problems, but neither does he. After all those problems grew as the process he endorses gained strength, though the correlation was, to be fair, only that.



The deeper problem is simply that US goods and services have not been able to compete with US assets, whose price and value has been underwritten by the FED for the past 40 years or so. Had demand for US goods and services been supported to a similar degree, there would likely have been the same stampede in their direction as there was for US assets.



In short, how the FED spends the money it creates makes all the difference in the balance of payments and the distribution of income throughout the United States. Confine the FED to asset market operations and the greatest beneficiaries will be asset prices and property owners. Allow it to lend against private earned income and the benefits will flow in greatest measure to those with earned income. Read more