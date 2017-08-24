Wie wil de financiële sector dereguleren?

Howard Davies, the first chairman of the United Kingdom’s Financial Services Authority (1997-2003), is Chairman of the Royal Bank of Scotland. He was Director of the London School of Economics (2003-11) and served as Deputy Governor of the Bank of England and Director-General of the Confederation of… read more

LONDEN – Sinds er een draaideur is geïnstalleerd bij de ingang van de westvleugel van het Witte Huis is het lastig bij te houden wie er in het Amerikaanse machtscentrum op een bepaald moment in of uit de gratie is. Alles wat je over het personeel en het beleid van de regering-Trump schrijft, kan alweer achterhaald zijn als het gepubliceerd wordt.

Maar voorlopig lijkt het erop dat de belangrijkste figuren op het gebied van het economisch beleid op hun plaats blijven zitten. Steve Mnuchin is nog steeds minister van Financiën, en zijn naam is tijdens de jongste machtsstrijd niet gevallen in tweets en uitspraken van deze of gene. Gary Cohn blijft voorzitter van de Nationale Economische Raad, ook al zou hij naar verluidt ongelukkig zijn met een aantal verklaringen van de president over niet-economische zaken. En uiteraard staat Janet Yellen nog steeds aan het roer bij de Federal Reserve (het federale stelsel van Amerikaanse centrale banken, kortweg de Fed), op z'n minst tot februari volgend jaar.

Maar deze stabiliteit lijkt niet te duiden op definitieve overeenstemming over het economische en financiële beleid, en al helemaal niet over het toekomstige raamwerk van het financieel toezicht. Een opmerkelijk recent interview in de Financial Times met vice-voorzitter Stanley Fischer van de Fed heeft een paar grote twistpunten blootgelegd.

Centrale bankiers maken doorgaans een deugd van understatements en dubbelzinnigheid. “Fed watchers” moeten minieme verschillen in woordkeuze en toon analyseren om een verschuiving in het denken te kunnen ontwaren. De voormalige Fed-voorzitter Alan Greenspan zei ooit tegen een Senaatscommissie: “Als ik bijzonder duidelijk lijk te zijn, heeft u waarschijnlijk verkeerd begrepen wat ik heb gezegd.” Dus het woordgebruik dat in dit interview werd gebezigd door Fischer, normaal gesproken een heel zachtmoedige en voorkomende man, moet ons ertoe aanzetten onze oren te spitsen.

Hij betoogde dat het politieke systeem van de Verenigde Staten “ons een richting in kan voeren die heel gevaarlijk is.” Verwijzend naar pogingen om elementen ongedaan te maken van de nieuwe toezichthoudende orde die werd ingericht als reactie op het debacle van 2008-2009, klaagde hij dat “iedereen terug wil naar de status quo van vóór de grote financiële crisis.” En hij zei dat “je niet kunt begrijpen waarom intelligente, volwassen mensen tot de slotsom komen dat je af moet van alle dingen die je de afgelopen tien jaar in stelling hebt gebracht.”

Dit is opmerkelijke taal, die het verdient ontleed te worden. Fischer kan onmogelijk letterlijk menen dat “iedereen” wil terugkeren naar de status quo ante. De academische gemeenschap is grotendeels voor nóg strenger toezicht op de banken, met hogere kapitaalvereisten. Op een paar uitzonderingen na is de pers zelfs nog havikachtiger op dit gebied. Bovendien ken ik geen enkele bestuursvoorzitter van een bank die denkt dat het een goed idee is om terug te keren naar een verhouding van het uitgeleende ten opzichte van het ingelegde vermogen van boven de 40, of naar een kernkapitaal van 2% van de uitstaande leningen.

Dus wie wordt hier met “iedereen” bedoeld? Het woordgebruik herinnert me aan mijn moeder, die ooit zei dat “iemand” (zonder namen te noemen) zijn slaapkamer niet had opgeruimd (ik was haar enige kind). Maar hier is niet zo zonneklaar wie de verdachte is. De enige concrete voorstellen die tot dusver door de regering zijn gedaan, staan in een goed beargumenteerd document dat in juni werd gepubliceerd door het Amerikaanse ministerie van Financiën. Het klopt dat de titel van het document, “A Financial System that Creates Economic Opportunities” (“Een financieel systeem dat economische kansen schept”), politiek gekleurd is; maar de specifieke ideeën die erin worden opgesomd zijn zeker niet dezelfde die door de pleitbezorgers van “free banking” worden geventileerd.

De schrijvers van het stuk – dat door Mnuchin zelf werd ondertekend – willen de complexe en incoherente lappendeken van toezichthoudende instanties, die sinds de crisis bestaat, hervormen. De vroegere Fed-voorzitter Paul Volcker, niet bepaald een lobbyïst voor de zakenbanken, zegt al enige tijd hetzelfde.

Het document beveelt tevens enige rationalisering aan van de extreem ingewikkelde regelgeving, zodat een paar kleinere banken kunnen worden verlost van de zwaarste en duurste procedures, en het aantal verplichte verantwoordingen en stresstests kan worden verminderd. Je kunt redetwisten over de details, maar over het geheel genomen lijkt dit niet op een terugkeer naar de situatie van vóór de crisis, waarin iedereen kon doen en laten wat hij wilde. Er wordt in het document ook niet geopperd dat de kapitaalvereisten aanzienlijk verlaagd zouden moeten worden, al wordt wel aanbevolen dat de kapitaalopslag voor systemisch belangrijke banken wordt “heroverwogen.”

Het enige zorgwekkende onderdeel, voor een niet-Amerikaanse lezer, gaat over de internationale standaarden die louter zouden mogen worden aanvaard en toegepast als zij “in overeenstemming zijn met de behoeften van het Amerikaanse financiële systeem en het Amerikaanse volk.” Hoe dat volk moet worden geraadpleegd over de fijnstelling van de risico-afwegingen uit het Basel-akkoord wordt er echter niet bij verteld.

Niettemin is moeilijk in te zien waarom dit document Fischer zo van zijn stuk kan hebben gebracht. Wellicht heeft hij ons een glimp willen gunnen van fundamentelere onenigheden over het financieel toezicht in de boezem van de regering. Of misschien vreest de Fed zelf wel dat rationalisering van het toezicht codetaal is voor een terugdringing van haar eigen verantwoordelijkheden, die sinds de crisis aanmerkelijk zijn uitgebreid.

Het zou jammer zijn als het verzet van de Fed een debat zou verhinderen over de vraag of tien jaar na dato alle – soms in sneltreinvaart ingevoerde – veranderingen nog wel zinvol zijn, zowel op individueel als op collectief niveau. Veel veranderingen in het op wedijver ingestelde klimaat waarin de banken opereren – nieuwe betalingssystemen, “peer-to-peer lenders,” schaduwbanken en zo meer – vergen immers zorgvuldige analyse.

Dus het Amerikaanse ministerie van Financiën heeft gelijk als het daarover een discussie wil openen, en heeft dat op bedachtzame wijze gedaan. Centrale bankiers moeten voorzichtig zijn met de suggestie dat er niets te bespreken is, dat de oppas het toch altijd beter weet en dat de kinderen geen lastige vragen mogen stellen. Dat is nooit een goede manier geweest om een tienerjongen zo ver te krijgen dat hij zijn kamer opruimde, en het werkt ook niet bij de banken.

Vertaling: Menno Grootveld