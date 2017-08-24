Wie wil de financiële sector dereguleren?

LONDEN – Sinds er een draaideur is geïnstalleerd bij de ingang van de westvleugel van het Witte Huis is het lastig bij te houden wie er in het Amerikaanse machtscentrum op een bepaald moment in of uit de gratie is. Alles wat je over het personeel en het beleid van de regering-Trump schrijft, kan alweer achterhaald zijn als het gepubliceerd wordt.
Maar voorlopig lijkt het erop dat de belangrijkste figuren op het gebied van het economisch beleid op hun plaats blijven zitten. Steve Mnuchin is nog steeds minister van Financiën, en zijn naam is tijdens de jongste machtsstrijd niet gevallen in tweets en uitspraken van deze of gene. Gary Cohn blijft voorzitter van de Nationale Economische Raad, ook al zou hij naar verluidt ongelukkig zijn met een aantal verklaringen van de president over niet-economische zaken. En uiteraard staat Janet Yellen nog steeds aan het roer bij de Federal Reserve (het federale stelsel van Amerikaanse centrale banken, kortweg de Fed), op z'n minst tot februari volgend jaar.
Maar deze stabiliteit lijkt niet te duiden op definitieve overeenstemming over het economische en financiële beleid, en al helemaal niet over het toekomstige raamwerk van het financieel toezicht. Een opmerkelijk recent interview in de Financial Times met vice-voorzitter Stanley Fischer van de Fed heeft een paar grote twistpunten blootgelegd.
Centrale bankiers maken doorgaans een deugd van understatements en dubbelzinnigheid. “Fed watchers” moeten minieme verschillen in woordkeuze en toon analyseren om een verschuiving in het denken te kunnen ontwaren. De voormalige Fed-voorzitter Alan Greenspan zei ooit tegen een Senaatscommissie: “Als ik bijzonder duidelijk lijk te zijn, heeft u waarschijnlijk verkeerd begrepen wat ik heb gezegd.” Dus het woordgebruik dat in dit interview werd gebezigd door Fischer, normaal gesproken een heel zachtmoedige en voorkomende man, moet ons ertoe aanzetten onze oren te spitsen.
Hij betoogde dat het politieke systeem van de Verenigde Staten “ons een richting in kan voeren die heel gevaarlijk is.” Verwijzend naar pogingen om elementen ongedaan te maken van de nieuwe toezichthoudende orde die werd ingericht als reactie op het debacle van 2008-2009, klaagde hij dat “iedereen terug wil naar de status quo van vóór de grote financiële crisis.” En hij zei dat “je niet kunt begrijpen waarom intelligente, volwassen mensen tot de slotsom komen dat je af moet van alle dingen die je de afgelopen tien jaar in stelling hebt gebracht.”
Dit is opmerkelijke taal, die het verdient ontleed te worden. Fischer kan onmogelijk letterlijk menen dat “iedereen” wil terugkeren naar de status quo ante. De academische gemeenschap is grotendeels voor nóg strenger toezicht op de banken, met hogere kapitaalvereisten. Op een paar uitzonderingen na is de pers zelfs nog havikachtiger op dit gebied. Bovendien ken ik geen enkele bestuursvoorzitter van een bank die denkt dat het een goed idee is om terug te keren naar een verhouding van het uitgeleende ten opzichte van het ingelegde vermogen van boven de 40, of naar een kernkapitaal van 2% van de uitstaande leningen.
Dus wie wordt hier met “iedereen” bedoeld? Het woordgebruik herinnert me aan mijn moeder, die ooit zei dat “iemand” (zonder namen te noemen) zijn slaapkamer niet had opgeruimd (ik was haar enige kind). Maar hier is niet zo zonneklaar wie de verdachte is. De enige concrete voorstellen die tot dusver door de regering zijn gedaan, staan in een goed beargumenteerd document dat in juni werd gepubliceerd door het Amerikaanse ministerie van Financiën. Het klopt dat de titel van het document, “A Financial System that Creates Economic Opportunities” (“Een financieel systeem dat economische kansen schept”), politiek gekleurd is; maar de specifieke ideeën die erin worden opgesomd zijn zeker niet dezelfde die door de pleitbezorgers van “free banking” worden geventileerd.
De schrijvers van het stuk – dat door Mnuchin zelf werd ondertekend – willen de complexe en incoherente lappendeken van toezichthoudende instanties, die sinds de crisis bestaat, hervormen. De vroegere Fed-voorzitter Paul Volcker, niet bepaald een lobbyïst voor de zakenbanken, zegt al enige tijd hetzelfde.
Het document beveelt tevens enige rationalisering aan van de extreem ingewikkelde regelgeving, zodat een paar kleinere banken kunnen worden verlost van de zwaarste en duurste procedures, en het aantal verplichte verantwoordingen en stresstests kan worden verminderd. Je kunt redetwisten over de details, maar over het geheel genomen lijkt dit niet op een terugkeer naar de situatie van vóór de crisis, waarin iedereen kon doen en laten wat hij wilde. Er wordt in het document ook niet geopperd dat de kapitaalvereisten aanzienlijk verlaagd zouden moeten worden, al wordt wel aanbevolen dat de kapitaalopslag voor systemisch belangrijke banken wordt “heroverwogen.”
Het enige zorgwekkende onderdeel, voor een niet-Amerikaanse lezer, gaat over de internationale standaarden die louter zouden mogen worden aanvaard en toegepast als zij “in overeenstemming zijn met de behoeften van het Amerikaanse financiële systeem en het Amerikaanse volk.” Hoe dat volk moet worden geraadpleegd over de fijnstelling van de risico-afwegingen uit het Basel-akkoord wordt er echter niet bij verteld.
Niettemin is moeilijk in te zien waarom dit document Fischer zo van zijn stuk kan hebben gebracht. Wellicht heeft hij ons een glimp willen gunnen van fundamentelere onenigheden over het financieel toezicht in de boezem van de regering. Of misschien vreest de Fed zelf wel dat rationalisering van het toezicht codetaal is voor een terugdringing van haar eigen verantwoordelijkheden, die sinds de crisis aanmerkelijk zijn uitgebreid.
Het zou jammer zijn als het verzet van de Fed een debat zou verhinderen over de vraag of tien jaar na dato alle – soms in sneltreinvaart ingevoerde – veranderingen nog wel zinvol zijn, zowel op individueel als op collectief niveau. Veel veranderingen in het op wedijver ingestelde klimaat waarin de banken opereren – nieuwe betalingssystemen, “peer-to-peer lenders,” schaduwbanken en zo meer – vergen immers zorgvuldige analyse.
Dus het Amerikaanse ministerie van Financiën heeft gelijk als het daarover een discussie wil openen, en heeft dat op bedachtzame wijze gedaan. Centrale bankiers moeten voorzichtig zijn met de suggestie dat er niets te bespreken is, dat de oppas het toch altijd beter weet en dat de kinderen geen lastige vragen mogen stellen. Dat is nooit een goede manier geweest om een tienerjongen zo ver te krijgen dat hij zijn kamer opruimde, en het werkt ook niet bij de banken.
Vertaling: Menno Grootveld
Comment Commented Per Kurowski
The pillar of current bank regulations, the risk weighted capital requirements, contains truly monstrous mistakes. That is why regulators do not want to discuss it.
The two most fundamental mistakes were and still are:
1. “A ship in harbor is safe, but that is not what ships are for” John A Shedd
The regulators never defined the purpose of banks before regulating these; and so they were never in the least concerned about that their capital requirements would seriously distort the allocation of bank credit to the real economy.
2. “May God defend me from my friends, I can defend myself from my enemies” Voltaire.
The regulators assumed that the ex ante perceived risks were not cleared by bankers in any way shape or form; and so that these risks expressed the real ex post dangers. The clearest example of this is that they assigned a risk weight of only 20% to what is rated AAA, that which because it is perceived as very safe could lead to the build up of very dangerous excessive exposures; and one of 150% to what is below BB-, that which bankers will basically not touch even with a ten feet pole.
http://perkurowski.blogspot.com/2016/04/here-are-17-reasons-for-why-i-believe.html
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
I am 100% certain the debt ceiling will be raised Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Good article. The means and ends of regulation should always be under review. But I would put more emphasis on the ends of regulation than Davies does. Why, in a "six sigma world," do we allow institutions to stumble forward provided they do not completely break down. No production line would allow a unit like that. So why should our standards for institutions be so much less demanding than they are for machines, particularly when the costs of a breakdown are so high. We have learned to control to very high standards in micro-environments. We need to begin to transfer some of that expertise to our largest institutions, rather than waiting for markets to do the dirty work on the truly feeble. Read more
Comment Commented jean nutson
Financial regulatory mechanisms are certainly necessary in the global financial system to ensure the creation and sustenance of healthy financial institutions ie, banks and other investment companies. A typical example is the raising of capital requirements for banks as well as the stipulation of strict and rigorous procedures for licensing and operational activities of banks globally to eliminate fraudulent and unprofessional elements in the global banking systems, to enhance maximum protection and security of assets and to promote competition which is very necessary for efficient customer services. Another very essential point should be the adoption of the paperwork reduction act (1996) to obviously facilitate efficiency and to eliminate human errors as well as fraud and also to promote maximum transparency within the banking and financial system globally. Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
A SECOND GOVERNOR - FOR FISCAL POLICY
Democracy produces mandates that require reductions in Inequalities.
The Banks are centrally directed to expand The Debt levels, to align with Democracy.
The liquidity that results drives the Wealth Indices - the unregulated Institutions usually positioned for maximum gains.
The Debt levels however remain confined within The Banks - prevented from positioning to reap the gains.
The evolution of Capital Markets has brought Asset Prices to Bank balance sheets.
The Banks essentially have to innovate to behave like The Clearing Houses - that always have sufficient Capital.
The added complications for Banks in Risk management flowing from volatile Asset Prices - is the OTC products.
Unlike The Clearinghouse Risk management of standardized instruments - Banks need to understand OTC Risks.
Banks are required to innovate to meet client needs, while simultaneously manage the enhanced risks.
By limiting the Banks from gains that the Unregulated Institutions are positioned for, Banks hands are tied.
They end up with enhanced risks, without the positioning for higher gains - then are blamed for the conundrum.
Isolation of bank balance sheets from Asset Prices volatility is no longer possible - yet the risk/reward strictures are a handicap.
Democracy moreover allows Government intervention - like President Clinton did in 1992 - to innovate to remove Inequalities.
No wonder the Debt balloon has only One way forward - the capacity for heavy lifting now nearly Zero in a ZIRP regime.
The fiscal departures that needed simultaneous with heavy lifting by Banks - have not been forthcoming.
The fiscal architecture is too delicate to allow Central Bank Governors domain - and Government just can't cope.
Trump perhaps The first President that has unequivocally promised a raft of fiscal departures.
Fiscal Policy prescriptions perhaps need a Governor professionally responsible with Democracy.
Because Central Bank Governors so far are not permitted a fiscal domain.
The author rightly points out that increasing complexity is a reality.
But the prescriptions pointing towards deregulation may not serve the Inequality Agenda that Democracy requires.
Time perhaps opportune for Fiscal Architecture to be governed professionally rather than politically.
Yet accountable to Democracy and the democratic process. Read more
Comment Commented G. A. Pakela
The securitization of risky credit card debt, auto loans and loans to businesses and consumers would remove the risk of bank runs. Individuals and institutions that are willing to trade off a higher return in exchange for default and liquidity risk would be left holding the bag during an economic downturn. Banks could invest their deposits in a low risk combination of bank loans and government securities. Its capital would be the bulwark against the risk of its bank loans. Read more
Comment Commented M M
The concluding statement of this article is very sound. The current financial system, models and forecasting methodologies are out of date. Excessive regulations introduced during the previous US administration have crippled the system and many businesses. Unless leading Academics and Economists can come up and propose a viable and sustainable alternative financial system and regulatory framework, they just need to stay out of it. Read more
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.