伦敦—白宫人事流动频繁，记录美国权力走廊的进出情况也变得困难起来。你写好关于特朗普政府人事和政策的内容，也许在发表之前就变成了废纸。
但是，至少到目前为止，关键的经济政策人物仍然在位。史蒂夫·努钦（Steve Mnuchin）仍然是财政部长，并且在最近的权力斗争的认识转换中独善其身。加里·科恩（Gary Cohn）仍然是国家经济委员会主席，尽管据说他对总统在一些非经济问题上的言论感到不快。当然，珍妮特·耶伦也仍然是美联储主席，至少要当到明年2月。
但这一稳定性未必表明经济和金融政策观点已经大局已定，特别是在未来金融监管的问题上。《金融时报》最近对美联储副主席斯坦利·费舍尔（Stanley Fischer）的采访相当引人注目，因为它揭露了一些重大分歧。
央行行长们通常以口风保守和模糊而闻名。美联储观察家门需要仔细分析用词和语气的细微差异，来识别思路的变化。格林斯潘（Alan Greenspan）曾经在对国会委员会说，“如果我说得太清楚，你反倒有可能误解我说的话。”因此，费舍尔在这次采访中的说辞应该让我们正襟危坐，严重关注。平时他可是以平易近人、礼貌周到著称的。
费舍尔说，美国的政治制度“可能正在将我们引向非常危险的方向。”他提到，美国政府要开倒车，取消为了应对2008—2009年大崩溃而建立起来的新监管秩序的一些要素，哀叹“所有人都希望回到金融大危机前的状态中。”他还宣称，“难以理解为何成熟的聪明人会认为应该将你在过去十年中所实施的一切全部推翻。”
这些说辞引人注目，值得进行解构。费舍尔不可能真的认为“所有人”都希望退回原状。学术界大多支持更进一步收紧银行监管，提高资本要求。除了及少数例外，新闻界要更加激进。此外，我也不知道有哪位银行主席认为回到杠杆率超过40、一级资本充足率只有2%的状态有任何理智可言。
那么，在费舍尔的话语中，“所有人”指的是谁？这个用词让我想起我母亲常常看到“有人”——不点名——没有整理好他的房间（我是独生子）。但在这里，嫌疑人并不那么显而易见。目前，政府所提出的仅有的具体建议，都写在6月份美国财政部公布的一篇文章中。诚然，这篇文章的标题《创造经济机会的金融体系》有一丝政治的味道；但它所提出的具体概念，与“自由银行业”鼓吹者经常提到的内容并不完全相同。
这篇文章由努钦本人签署，其作者希望对危机后留下的错综复杂、互相掣肘、叠床架屋的监管结构进行改革。美联储前主席沃尔克（Paul Volcker）绝非投资银行的游说者，但他一段时间以来一直持有相同的论点。
文章还建议梳理某些极端复杂的规则，将一些功能单一的银行从最繁重、成本最高的流程中解放出来，并减少必须的监管备案和压力测试数量。你可以就细节进行争论，但总体而言，这看上去不像是要回归危机前的自由放任状态。文章中没有提出资本要求应该大大降低，尽管文章确实建议应该重新评估对具系统重要性的银行的额外资本要求。
对非美国读者来说，文章中令人担忧的内容是关于国际标准的。文章说，只有当国际标准“满足美国金融体系和美国人民的需要”时，才应该接受和实施。至于如何征求后者对巴塞尔协议风险权重调整的意见，文章没有提及。
尽管如此，很难解释为何这篇文章为何会让儒雅的费舍尔如此激动。也许他是在向我们暗示，政府核心层对于金融监管问题存在更为根本性的分歧。也许美联储本身担心监管合理化意味着要对其本身的责任进行一定程度的削减，危机爆发后，美联储的责任大大扩大了。
如果美联储的反对变革扼杀了一场对十年来的每一个变化——常常是在仓促中做出——意义的争论，那将是不幸的。毕竟，许多银行经营所处的竞争性环境中发生的变化——新支付系统、点对点（peer-to-peer）贷款、影子银行和其他变化——需要仔细的分析和思考。
因此，美联储开启争论绝对是正确的。并且它以相当深思熟虑的方式开启了争论。央行应该保持谨慎，不要断言没有什么可讨论的，或者认为老奶奶什么都知道，而小孩子不应该问诸如“为什么？”这样的令人难堪的问题。这绝不是说服十几岁的男孩将房间收拾得井井有条的好办法。这也不是对付立法者和银行的好办法。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (3)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
A SECOND GOVERNOR - FOR FISCAL POLICY
Democracy produces mandates that require reductions in Inequalities.
The Banks are centrally directed to expand The Debt levels, to align with Democracy.
The liquidity that results drives the Wealth Indices - the unregulated Institutions usually positioned for maximum gains.
The Debt levels however remain confined within The Banks - prevented from positioning to reap the gains.
The evolution of Capital Markets has brought Asset Prices to Bank balance sheets.
The Banks essentially have to innovate to behave like The Clearing Houses - that always have sufficient Capital.
The added complications for Banks in Risk management flowing from volatile Asset Prices - is the OTC products.
Unlike The Clearinghouse Risk management of standardized instruments - Banks need to understand OTC Risks.
Banks are required to innovate to meet client needs, while simultaneously manage the enhanced risks.
By limiting the Banks from gains that the Unregulated Institutions are positioned for, Banks hands are tied.
They end up with enhanced risks, without the positioning for higher gains - then are blamed for the conundrum.
Isolation of bank balance sheets from Asset Prices volatility is no longer possible - yet the risk/reward strictures are a handicap.
Democracy moreover allows Government intervention - like President Clinton did in 1992 - to innovate to remove Inequalities.
No wonder the Debt balloon has only One way forward - the capacity for heavy lifting now nearly Zero in a ZIRP regime.
The fiscal departures that needed simultaneous with heavy lifting by Banks - have not been forthcoming.
The fiscal architecture is too delicate to allow Central Bank Governors domain - and Government just can't cope.
Trump perhaps The first President that has unequivocally promised a raft of fiscal departures.
Fiscal Policy prescriptions perhaps need a Governor professionally responsible with Democracy.
Because Central Bank Governors so far are not permitted a fiscal domain.
The author rightly points out that increasing complexity is a reality.
But the prescriptions pointing towards deregulation may not serve the Inequality Agenda that Democracy requires.
Time perhaps opportune for Fiscal Architecture to be governed professionally rather than politically.
Yet accountable to Democracy and the democratic process. Read more
Comment Commented G. A. Pakela
The securitization of risky credit card debt, auto loans and loans to businesses and consumers would remove the risk of bank runs. Individuals and institutions that are willing to trade off a higher return in exchange for default and liquidity risk would be left holding the bag during an economic downturn. Banks could invest their deposits in a low risk combination of bank loans and government securities. Its capital would be the bulwark against the risk of its bank loans. Read more
Comment Commented M M
The concluding statement of this article is very sound. The current financial system, models and forecasting methodologies are out of date. Excessive regulations introduced during the previous US administration have crippled the system and many businesses. Unless leading Academics and Economists can come up and propose a viable and sustainable alternative financial system and regulatory framework, they just need to stay out of it. Read more
Featured
Is Violence the Way to Fight Racism?
Peter Singer is skeptical about a tactic that facilitated, rather than impeded, the rise of fascism in Europe.
The New Nuclear Danger
Joschka Fischer insists that while the threat has evolved since the Cold War, it is still best met with restraint.
Why Bannon Had to Go
Elizabeth Drew calls the former White House chief strategist and Donald Trump a "mismatch made in hell."
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.