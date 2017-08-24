6

من يريد إلغاء القيود المالية؟

لندن ــ منذ جرى تركيب باب دوار عند مدخل الجناح الغربي للبيت الأبيض، كان من الصعب تتبع الرائح والغادي في أروقة ودهاليز السلطة الأميركية. وكل ما يُكتَب عن موظفي إدارة ترمب وسياساتها ربما يُصبِح غير صالح للنشر قبل نشره.

ومع ذلك، تظل القوى المؤثرة في السياسة الاقتصادية الرئيسية قائمة، على الأقل في الوقت الحالي. فلا يزال ستيف منوشين وزيرا للخزانة ولم يُذكَر اسمه في التقارير خلال أحدث الصراعات على السُلطة. ويواصل جاري كوهن رئاسة المجلس الاقتصادي الوطني، على الرغم من التقارير التي أفادت عدم رضاه عن بعض تصريحات الرئيس بشأن قضايا غير اقتصادية. وبالطبع، لا تزال جانيت يلين على رأس مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي، على الأقل حتى فبراير/شباط من العام المقبل.

ولكن يبدو أن هذا الاستقرار يشير إلى وجهة نظر واحدة مستقرة بشأن السياسة الاقتصادية والمالية، وخاصة إطار التنظيم المالي في المستقبل. فقد كشفت مقابلة لافتة للنظر أجرتها مؤخرا صحيفة فاينانشال تايمز مع نائب رئيس مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي ستانلي فيشر عن بعض الخلافات الكبرى.

عادة، يصنع القائمون على البنوك المركزية من التصريحات المكبوحة والغموض فضيلة. ويحتاج مراقبو بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي إلى تحليل اختلافات دقيقة في صياغة الكلمات ونبرتها لتحديد التحولات في الفِكر. وكما قال ألان جرينسبان في مناسبة شهيرة أمام لجنة من الكونجرس الأميركي، "إذا تبين أنني كنت واضحا بشكل خاص، فربما كنتم لتخطئوا فهم ما قلت". ولهذا فإن اللغة التي استخدمها فيشر في هذه المناسبة، وهو عادة الرجل الأكثر اعتدالا وكياسة، لابد أن تجعلنا ننتبه بشدة.

فقد زعم أن النظام السياسي في الولايات المتحدة "ربما يأخذنا في اتجاه بالغ الخطورة". وفي الإشارة إلى تحركات رامية إلى التراجع عن عناصر الإدارة التنظيمية الجديدة التي أنشئت استجابة لكوارث وقعت في الفترة 2008-2009، أبدى أسفه لأن "الجميع يريدون العودة إلى الوضع الراهن قبل الأزمة المالية الكبرى. كما أعلن أن "المرء لا يستط��ع أن يفهم لماذا توصل أشخاص أذكياء ناضجون إلى استنتاج مفاده أننا لابد أن نتخلص من كل القواعد التي أرسيت في السنوات العشر الأخيرة".

الواقع أنها لغة لافتة للنظر وتستحق التفكيك. فمن غير الممكن أن نتصور أن فيشر يعني حرفيا أن "الجميع" يريدون العودة إل الوضع السابق. فالدوائر الأكاديمية تحابي في الأساس تنظيما أكثر إحكاما وصرامة للبنوك، في ظل متطلبات أعلى في ما يتصل برأس المال. وباستثناءات قليلة، تتخذ حتى الصحافة موقفا أكثر تشددا. وعلاوة على ذلك، لا أعرف رئيس بنك واحدا يعتقد أن العودة إلى معدلات استدانة أعلى من 40، وقوة رأسمال بنسبة 2%، قد يكون منطقيا على الإطلاق.

من هُم "الجميع" في هذه الصيغة إذن؟ تذكرني هذه العبارة بملاحظة والدتي المتكررة بأن "شخصا ما" غير مسمى، لم يرتب غرفة نومه (كنت ابنها الوحيد). ولكن المشتبه به هنا غير واضح إلى هذا الحد. الواقع أن الاقتراحات الوحيدة الملموسة التي خرجت من الإدارة حتى الآن وردت في بحث مدروس نشرته في يونيو/حزيران وزارة الخزانة الأميركية. صحيح أن عنوان البحث، "نظام مالي يخلق الفرص الاقتصادية"، لا يخلو من نكهة سياسية؛ ولكن الأفكار المحددة التي تطفو ليست بالضبط تلك التي وجدت على الشواطئ الأكثر وحشية حيث يصول ويجول دعاة "العمل المصرفي الحر".

يرغب مؤلفو البحث ــ الذي وَقَّع عليه منوشن بنفسه ــ في إصلاح الخليط المعقد المفكك المتداخل الذي قدمته الهيئات التنظيمية التي ظلت قائمة منذ الأزمة. وكان رئيس بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي السابق بول فولكر، وهو ليس من جماعات الضغط لصالح البنوك الاستثمارية بطبيعة الحال، يسوق نفس الحجة لبعض الوقت.

يوصي البحث أيضا ببعض الترشيد لكتب القواعد الشديدة التعقيد، وبالتالي التخفيف من العبء الذي تفرضه العمليات الأكثر إرهاقا وتكلفة على بعض البنوك الأكثر بساطة، والحد من عدد الطلبات التنظيمية اللازمة والتأكيد على ممارسات اختبارات الإجهاد. وبوسع المرء أن يجادل حول التفاصيل، ولكن في عموم الأمر لا يبدو هذا وكأنه عودة إلى مجانية ما قبل الأزمة التي كانت للجميع. ولا يقترح البحث ضرورة خفض متطلبات رأس المال بشكل كبير، ولكنه لا يوصي أيضا بضرورة "إعادة تقييم" رسوم رأس المال الإضافية للبنوك المهمة.

ويتعلق القسم الذي ربما يثير قلق القارئ غير الأميركي بالمعايير الدولية، التي لا ينبغي قبولها وتنفيذها إلا إذا كانت "تلبي احتياجات النظام المالي الأميركي والشعب الأميركي". ولكن لم يوضح البحث كيف على وجه التحديد يمكن استشارة الشعب الأميركي بشأن معايرة جسامة المخاطر في اتفاقية بازل.

من الصعب رغم ذلك أن نرى لماذا تتسبب هذه الوثيقة في إزعاج توازن فيشر إلى هذا الحد. لعله كان يعطينا لمحة عن خلافات أكثر جوهرية بشأن التنظيم المالي في قلب الإدارة. أو ربما يخشى بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي ذاته أن يكون الترشيد التنظيمي رمزا لبعض التخفيض لمسؤولياته، التي توسعت بشكل ملحوظ منذ اندلاع الأزمة.

سيكون من المؤسف أن تتسبب معارضة بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأميركي للتغيير في منع المناقشة حول ما إذا كان كل تغيير استحدث ــ في عجلة شديدة غالبا ــ ليتماشى مع المنطق، سواء على المستوى الفردي أو المستوى الجماعي. ففي نهاية المطاف، تتطلب العديد من التغيرات في البيئة التنافسية التي تعمل ضمنها البنوك ــ مثل أنظمة السداد، والمقرضين المتناظرين، وبنوك الظِل، وما إلى ذلك ــ التحليل الدقيق والتفكير العميق.

وعلى هذا فمن المؤكد أن الخزانة الأميركية كانت محقة عندما فتحت باب المناقشة. وقد فعلت ذلك بطريقة مدروسة متروية. ولا ينبغي للبنوك المركزية أن تقترح أن لا شيء يستحق المناقشة، وأن كثيرين يعرفون أفضل وأن الأطفال لا ينبغي لهم أن يطرحوا أسئلة محرجة، مثل "لماذا؟" فلم تكن هذه حُجة قوية قَط لإقناع صبي مراهق بالإبقاء على غرفته مرتبة. ولن تنجح مثل هذه الحجة مع المشرعين أو البنوك أيضا.

ترجمة: مايسة كامل          Translated by: Maysa Kamel