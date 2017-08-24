من يريد إلغاء القيود المالية؟

لندن ــ منذ جرى تركيب باب دوار عند مدخل الجناح الغربي للبيت الأبيض، كان من الصعب تتبع الرائح والغادي في أروقة ودهاليز السلطة الأميركية. وكل ما يُكتَب عن موظفي إدارة ترمب وسياساتها ربما يُصبِح غير صالح للنشر قبل نشره.
ومع ذلك، تظل القوى المؤثرة في السياسة الاقتصادية الرئيسية قائمة، على الأقل في الوقت الحالي. فلا يزال ستيف منوشين وزيرا للخزانة ولم يُذكَر اسمه في التقارير خلال أحدث الصراعات على السُلطة. ويواصل جاري كوهن رئاسة المجلس الاقتصادي الوطني، على الرغم من التقارير التي أفادت عدم رضاه عن بعض تصريحات الرئيس بشأن قضايا غير اقتصادية. وبالطبع، لا تزال جانيت يلين على رأس مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي، على الأقل حتى فبراير/شباط من العام المقبل.
ولكن يبدو أن هذا الاستقرار يشير إلى وجهة نظر واحدة مستقرة بشأن السياسة الاقتصادية والمالية، وخاصة إطار التنظيم المالي في المستقبل. فقد كشفت مقابلة لافتة للنظر أجرتها مؤخرا صحيفة فاينانشال تايمز مع نائب رئيس مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي ستانلي فيشر عن بعض الخلافات الكبرى.
عادة، يصنع القائمون على البنوك المركزية من التصريحات المكبوحة والغموض فضيلة. ويحتاج مراقبو بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي إلى تحليل اختلافات دقيقة في صياغة الكلمات ونبرتها لتحديد التحولات في الفِكر. وكما قال ألان جرينسبان في مناسبة شهيرة أمام لجنة من الكونجرس الأميركي، "إذا تبين أنني كنت واضحا بشكل خاص، فربما كنتم لتخطئوا فهم ما قلت". ولهذا فإن اللغة التي استخدمها فيشر في هذه المناسبة، وهو عادة الرجل الأكثر اعتدالا وكياسة، لابد أن تجعلنا ننتبه بشدة.
فقد زعم أن النظام السياسي في الولايات المتحدة "ربما يأخذنا في اتجاه بالغ الخطورة". وفي الإشارة إلى تحركات رامية إلى التراجع عن عناصر الإدارة التنظيمية الجديدة التي أنشئت استجابة لكوارث وقعت في الفترة 2008-2009، أبدى أسفه لأن "الجميع يريدون العودة إلى الوضع الراهن قبل الأزمة المالية الكبرى. كما أعلن أن "المرء لا يستط��ع أن يفهم لماذا توصل أشخاص أذكياء ناضجون إلى استنتاج مفاده أننا لابد أن نتخلص من كل القواعد التي أرسيت في السنوات العشر الأخيرة".
الواقع أنها لغة لافتة للنظر وتستحق التفكيك. فمن غير الممكن أن نتصور أن فيشر يعني حرفيا أن "الجميع" يريدون العودة إل الوضع السابق. فالدوائر الأكاديمية تحابي في الأساس تنظيما أكثر إحكاما وصرامة للبنوك، في ظل متطلبات أعلى في ما يتصل برأس المال. وباستثناءات قليلة، تتخذ حتى الصحافة موقفا أكثر تشددا. وعلاوة على ذلك، لا أعرف رئيس بنك واحدا يعتقد أن العودة إلى معدلات استدانة أعلى من 40، وقوة رأسمال بنسبة 2%، قد يكون منطقيا على الإطلاق.
من هُم "الجميع" في هذه الصيغة إذن؟ تذكرني هذه العبارة بملاحظة والدتي المتكررة بأن "شخصا ما" غير مسمى، لم يرتب غرفة نومه (كنت ابنها الوحيد). ولكن المشتبه به هنا غير واضح إلى هذا الحد. الواقع أن الاقتراحات الوحيدة الملموسة التي خرجت من الإدارة حتى الآن وردت في بحث مدروس نشرته في يونيو/حزيران وزارة الخزانة الأميركية. صحيح أن عنوان البحث، "نظام مالي يخلق الفرص الاقتصادية"، لا يخلو من نكهة سياسية؛ ولكن الأفكار المحددة التي تطفو ليست بالضبط تلك التي وجدت على الشواطئ الأكثر وحشية حيث يصول ويجول دعاة "العمل المصرفي الحر".
يرغب مؤلفو البحث ــ الذي وَقَّع عليه منوشن بنفسه ــ في إصلاح الخليط المعقد المفكك المتداخل الذي قدمته الهيئات التنظيمية التي ظلت قائمة منذ الأزمة. وكان رئيس بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي السابق بول فولكر، وهو ليس من جماعات الضغط لصالح البنوك الاستثمارية بطبيعة الحال، يسوق نفس الحجة لبعض الوقت.
يوصي البحث أيضا ببعض الترشيد لكتب القواعد الشديدة التعقيد، وبالتالي التخفيف من العبء الذي تفرضه العمليات الأكثر إرهاقا وتكلفة على بعض البنوك الأكثر بساطة، والحد من عدد الطلبات التنظيمية اللازمة والتأكيد على ممارسات اختبارات الإجهاد. وبوسع المرء أن يجادل حول التفاصيل، ولكن في عموم الأمر لا يبدو هذا وكأنه عودة إلى مجانية ما قبل الأزمة التي كانت للجميع. ولا يقترح البحث ضرورة خفض متطلبات رأس المال بشكل كبير، ولكنه لا يوصي أيضا بضرورة "إعادة تقييم" رسوم رأس المال الإضافية للبنوك المهمة.
ويتعلق القسم الذي ربما يثير قلق القارئ غير الأميركي بالمعايير الدولية، التي لا ينبغي قبولها وتنفيذها إلا إذا كانت "تلبي احتياجات النظام المالي الأميركي والشعب الأميركي". ولكن لم يوضح البحث كيف على وجه التحديد يمكن استشارة الشعب الأميركي بشأن معايرة جسامة المخاطر في اتفاقية بازل.
من الصعب رغم ذلك أن نرى لماذا تتسبب هذه الوثيقة في إزعاج توازن فيشر إلى هذا الحد. لعله كان يعطينا لمحة عن خلافات أكثر جوهرية بشأن التنظيم المالي في قلب الإدارة. أو ربما يخشى بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي ذاته أن يكون الترشيد التنظيمي رمزا لبعض التخفيض لمسؤولياته، التي توسعت بشكل ملحوظ منذ اندلاع الأزمة.
سيكون من المؤسف أن تتسبب معارضة بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأميركي للتغيير في منع المناقشة حول ما إذا كان كل تغيير استحدث ــ في عجلة شديدة غالبا ــ ليتماشى مع المنطق، سواء على المستوى الفردي أو المستوى الجماعي. ففي نهاية المطاف، تتطلب العديد من التغيرات في البيئة التنافسية التي تعمل ضمنها البنوك ــ مثل أنظمة السداد، والمقرضين المتناظرين، وبنوك الظِل، وما إلى ذلك ــ التحليل الدقيق والتفكير العميق.
وعلى هذا فمن المؤكد أن الخزانة الأميركية كانت محقة عندما فتحت باب المناقشة. وقد فعلت ذلك بطريقة مدروسة متروية. ولا ينبغي للبنوك المركزية أن تقترح أن لا شيء يستحق المناقشة، وأن كثيرين يعرفون أفضل وأن الأطفال لا ينبغي لهم أن يطرحوا أسئلة محرجة، مثل "لماذا؟" فلم تكن هذه حُجة قوية قَط لإقناع صبي مراهق بالإبقاء على غرفته مرتبة. ولن تنجح مثل هذه الحجة مع المشرعين أو البنوك أيضا.
ترجمة: مايسة كامل Translated by: Maysa Kamel
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Good article. The means and ends of regulation should always be under review. But I would put more emphasis on the ends of regulation than Davies does. Why, in a "six sigma world," do we allow institutions to stumble forward provided they do not completely break down. No production line would allow a unit like that. So why should our standards for institutions be so much less demanding than they are for machines, particularly when the costs of a breakdown are so high. We have learned to control to very high standards in micro-environments. We need to begin to transfer some of that expertise to our largest institutions, rather than waiting for markets to do the dirty work on the truly feeble. Read more
Comment Commented jean nutson
Financial regulatory mechanisms are certainly necessary in the global financial system to ensure the creation and sustenance of healthy financial institutions ie, banks and other investment companies. A typical example is the raising of capital requirements for banks as well as the stipulation of strict and rigorous procedures for licensing and operational activities of banks globally to eliminate fraudulent and unprofessional elements in the global banking systems, to enhance maximum protection and security of assets and to promote competition which is very necessary for efficient customer services. Another very essential point should be the adoption of the paperwork reduction act (1996) to obviously facilitate efficiency and to eliminate human errors as well as fraud and also to promote maximum transparency within the banking and financial system globally. Read more
Comment Commented jean nutson
Financial regulatory mechanisms are certainly necessary in the global financial system to ensure the creation and sustenance of healthy financial institutions ie, banks and other investment companies. A typical example is the raising of capital requirements for banks as well as the stipulation of strict and rigorous procedures for licensing and operational activities of banks globally to eliminate fraudulent and unprofessional elements in the global banking systems, to enhance maximum protection and security of assets and to promote competition which is very necessary for efficient customer services. Another very essential point should be the adoption of the paperwork reduction act (1996) to obviously facilitate efficiency and to eliminate human errors as well as fraud and also to promote maximum transparency within the banking and financial system globally. Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
A SECOND GOVERNOR - FOR FISCAL POLICY
Democracy produces mandates that require reductions in Inequalities.
The Banks are centrally directed to expand The Debt levels, to align with Democracy.
The liquidity that results drives the Wealth Indices - the unregulated Institutions usually positioned for maximum gains.
The Debt levels however remain confined within The Banks - prevented from positioning to reap the gains.
The evolution of Capital Markets has brought Asset Prices to Bank balance sheets.
The Banks essentially have to innovate to behave like The Clearing Houses - that always have sufficient Capital.
The added complications for Banks in Risk management flowing from volatile Asset Prices - is the OTC products.
Unlike The Clearinghouse Risk management of standardized instruments - Banks need to understand OTC Risks.
Banks are required to innovate to meet client needs, while simultaneously manage the enhanced risks.
By limiting the Banks from gains that the Unregulated Institutions are positioned for, Banks hands are tied.
They end up with enhanced risks, without the positioning for higher gains - then are blamed for the conundrum.
Isolation of bank balance sheets from Asset Prices volatility is no longer possible - yet the risk/reward strictures are a handicap.
Democracy moreover allows Government intervention - like President Clinton did in 1992 - to innovate to remove Inequalities.
No wonder the Debt balloon has only One way forward - the capacity for heavy lifting now nearly Zero in a ZIRP regime.
The fiscal departures that needed simultaneous with heavy lifting by Banks - have not been forthcoming.
The fiscal architecture is too delicate to allow Central Bank Governors domain - and Government just can't cope.
Trump perhaps The first President that has unequivocally promised a raft of fiscal departures.
Fiscal Policy prescriptions perhaps need a Governor professionally responsible with Democracy.
Because Central Bank Governors so far are not permitted a fiscal domain.
The author rightly points out that increasing complexity is a reality.
But the prescriptions pointing towards deregulation may not serve the Inequality Agenda that Democracy requires.
Time perhaps opportune for Fiscal Architecture to be governed professionally rather than politically.
Yet accountable to Democracy and the democratic process. Read more
Comment Commented G. A. Pakela
The securitization of risky credit card debt, auto loans and loans to businesses and consumers would remove the risk of bank runs. Individuals and institutions that are willing to trade off a higher return in exchange for default and liquidity risk would be left holding the bag during an economic downturn. Banks could invest their deposits in a low risk combination of bank loans and government securities. Its capital would be the bulwark against the risk of its bank loans. Read more
Comment Commented M M
The concluding statement of this article is very sound. The current financial system, models and forecasting methodologies are out of date. Excessive regulations introduced during the previous US administration have crippled the system and many businesses. Unless leading Academics and Economists can come up and propose a viable and sustainable alternative financial system and regulatory framework, they just need to stay out of it. Read more
