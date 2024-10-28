Fascism in Our Time

With top officials from Donald Trump’s previous administration publicly warning that he fits the definition of a fascist, reflections on interwar Germany’s descent into barbarism have inevitably come to the fore. While the analogy is far from perfect, there are plenty of worrisome parallels.
PRINCETON – No one knows how the US presidential election will turn out. One possibility is that the Trump bubble will finally burst, allowing for a return to normalcy in America and around the world. But it is also possible that the United States will lurch toward a radical militarized authoritarianism that would establish a new norm for despots elsewhere.
