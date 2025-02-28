Trump’s Self-Fulfilling Crisis

Donald Trump began his second term with a solemn promise to usher in “the golden age of America.” But, by increasing consumer prices, fueling financial-market froth, and contributing to a sharp dollar correction, his initial policy frenzy could create the economic crisis he falsely claims to be confronting.
NEW HAVEN – “I alone can fix it,” Donald Trump proclaimed in 2016, when accepting the Republican nomination for president. Fix what, exactly? Among other problems, “the economy, stupid,” to borrow the famous mantra from Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential run. Last year, Trump once again campaigned on the premise that the US economy was “in crisis” and a “disaster.” He began his second term with a solemn promise to usher in “the golden age of America.”
