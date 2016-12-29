Экстремальная олигархия Трампа

ВАШИНГТОН – Будущий президент США Дональд Трамп заполняет кабинет правительства богатыми людьми. По последним подсчётам, он уже номинировал пять миллиардеров и шесть мультимиллионеров. Это называется олигархией – прямой контроль над государством людьми с мощной частной экономической силой. Поскольку республиканцы контролируют ещё и обе палаты Конгресса (а вскоре им предстоит сделать множество судебных назначений), получается, что практически никаких эффективных сдержек для исполнительной власти не будет.
Во многих случаях, в том числе сейчас в США, первоначальной реакцией на появление подобного правительства является, среди прочего, надежда, что богатые люди, наверное, преуспеют в создании рабочих мест. Согласно этой логике, раз они сумели сами разбогатеть, они, возможно, смогут сделать то же самое и для всех нас.
Надежда обычно умирает последней, но предлагаемые будущей администрацией экономические меры не очень обнадёживают. Организующим принципом, похоже, стал полный отказ от прагматизма и следование экстремальной, дискредитировавшей себя идеологии.
Центральной темой «Трампономики» пока что является быстрое и резкое снижение налогов. Однако Мик Малвани, выбранный Трампом на роль директора Административно-бюджетного управления (OMB), – это хорошо известный, ярко выраженный бюджетный ястреб, выступающий против дефицита; ему будет трудно поддерживать решения, которые ведут к росту госдолга.
До какого-то момента снижение налогов будут оправдывать завышенно оптимистическим прогнозами по поводу его влияния на рост экономики, как это делалось при президенте Джордже Буше-младшем и что имело в целом катастрофические последствия. Но есть предел давления, которое можно оказывать на Управление Конгресса по бюджету, которое отвечает за подготовку достоверных оценок последствий новых мер для бюджета.
Трамп, кажется, твёрдо намерен снизить подоходный налог для американцев с высокими доходами, а также сократить налог на прибыль с капитала (который в основном платят богачи) и практически ликвидировать корпоративные налоги (что опять же будет непропорциально выгодней самым богатым). Для этого его администрация будет пытаться повысить налоги на всех остальных. И сейчас мы, видимо, начинаем понимать, как именно это будет сделано. Люди, близкие к будущему президенту, говорят о введении импортной пошлины на уровне около 10%.
Эта пошлина, несомненно, будет представлена обществу как шаг, помогающий сделать американскую промышленность снова великой. Однако пошлина – это всего лишь другое название налога, который увеличит себестоимость всех импортных товаров. Отчасти это поможет некоторым компаниям – и, наверное, команда Трампа будет привлекать внимание к новостям (реальным или фейковым) о сотнях или даже тысячах рабочих мест, которые удалось «спасти».
Однако себестоим��сть каждого такого рабочего места будет высока: весь импорт подорожает, и это повышение цен отразится на стоимости всего, что покупают американцы. В результате, олигархи сократят прямое налогообложение самих себя и повысят косвенные налоги на всех граждан, что аналогично повышению налога с продаж на все товары. Любое подобное предложение предполагает перекладывание налогового бремени с тех, у кого высокие доходы, на тех, у кого они меньше, а богатства мало или вообще нет.
И это, может быть, только начало негативных последствий для благосостояния большинства американцев. Если Трамп повысит пошлины на импортные товары, тогда отдельные или даже все торговые партнёры Америки, весьма вероятно, ответят ему, введя пошлины на американский экспорт. Поскольку ориентированные на экспорт американские компании, многие из которых платят высокие зарплаты, сократят объёмы производства (относительно объёмов, которые бы они имели в ином случае), можно предположить, что следствием этого станет сокращение числа хороших рабочих мест.
Некоторые страны, например Китай, могут применить и другие ответные меры против американских компаний, работающих на их территории. Чистым итогом опять же станет снижение занятости, как в мире в целом, так и в США. Мир накопил уже богатый опыт «торговых войн», и ни разу этот опыт не был позитивным.
Почему же тогда группа американских олигархов решила проводить такую губительную политику? Администрация Трампа обретает форму как коалиция бизнесменов, которые ошибочно полагают, будто протекционизм станет хорошим способом помочь экономике и рыночным фундаменталистам, доминирующим сейчас в руководстве республиканской фракции в Палате представителей.
До выдвижения Трампа депутаты-республиканцы готовили серию мер, структурированных вокруг идей значительного снижения налогов, широкой дерегуляции (в том числе в сфере финансов и экологии), отмены реформы здравоохранения, проведённой благодаря подписи президента Барака Обамы («Закон о доступной медицине», так называемая система Obamacare). Однако при этом они были решительно настроены в пользу расширения свободы торговли, поэтому администрация Обамы планировала ввести в действие Транс-Тихоокеанское партнёрство (соглашение о свободной торговле с 11 странами Тихоокеанского региона), рассчитывая на значительную поддержку республиканцев в Конгрессе.
Избрание Трампа не изменило сути программы республиканцев. Более того, он пригласил архитекторов этой программы в правительство – в Административно-бюджетное управление, в Министерство здравоохранения и социальных служб, в ЦРУ и на другие видные должности, при этом вскоре могут последовать и новые назначения. Как объясняет мой коллега Джеймс Куак в своей новой книге «Экономизм», их прорыночное мышление зашло слишком далеко и вряд ли приведёт к хорошему исходу.
Увлечь депутатов-республиканцев фирменной идеей Трампа – протекционизмом – было непросто. Но теперь они начинают воспринимать импортную пошлину как часть пакета налоговой «реформы», и поэтому все постепенно её поддержат. При этом они будут предлагать различные странные оправдания с целью отвлечь внимание от сути своей политики: снижение налогов для олигархов и подобных им людей и повышение налогов (не говоря уже о значительном снижении числа высокооплачиваемых рабочих мест) практически для всех остальных.
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Like allways in history, simple minds have never turned on the ones in charge, simple minds allways turn on those who refuse to be told what to do.
Trump voters love and idolize the real elites, what they call elites are the ones who were once like them but were able to grow and progress. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Surprise, surprise... Turns out that the conservative dream isn't free markets and competition, but Corporate Statism and a ruling oligarchy...
Not such a surprise when you consider that Cons although defending individual rights and property, always liked authoritarian regimes.
Talk about double standards, when somebody uses his influence to favor a group of friends they call it corruption, but when this favors are set in the form of law they call it sound economic policies….
Read more
Comment Commented markets aurelius
We are going to see an absolute orgy of self-enrichment over the next four years. It will be unparalleled, even eclipsing 2008, when Hank Paulson et al opened the Treasury to his BFFs at what used to be called investment banks, which destroyed themselves and the global trading markets, and at what are still known as commercial banks. They were able to empty the UST coffers to ensure the wealth of the senior management was not destroyed, thanks to Hank stampeding the herd warning of a global financial Apocalypse.
This will not end well. The rise of Trump was obvious following the global financial crisis, after the U.S. executive branch failed to enforce the law and prosecute the massive fraud that occurred in the former investment banks and existing commercial banks. (See https://www2.fbi.gov/congress/congress04/swecker100704.htm and http://www.cnn.com/2004/LAW/09/17/mortgage.fraud/ ). Mortgage fraud did not disappear between 2004 and 2008, as the crisis showed. But the Obama administration strongly signaled there would be NO prosecution of any corporate criminal activity, which is pretty much how the Obama years played out. They gave all the bad actors the combination to the safe then looked the other way. Voters reacted at the ballot box this time.
This time around, when the economy heads south as these oligarchs are wallowing in their unfettered access to the government's coffers -- and writing the rules and regs to benefit themselves -- the self-enrichment at a time of economic contraction will become unbearable to the folks that elected Trump. Their household incomes will fall and their daily cost of living will rise, putting them even further behind the level that made them Trump supporters in the first place. Civil unrest will bubble over. At that point, the press, which continues to fawn over the oligarchs running the American plutocracy, will whip the electorate into a frenzy that ends with a demand that Trump assume more of a strongman role. Constitutional rights likely will be suspended. We are not immune. Just like the Rome around the time of Cicero when it heads south it plummets. Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
The fact that the US elites, aka the americans with a net worth of a billion or more have turned off autopilot and taken direct control isn't debatable, the question might be what obstacle do they perceive or what grand prize did they spot. In the long run the west has all it takes to become completely irrelevant (no intrinsic superiority for innovation, lower average iq than the chinese etc), so it is now interesting to see how the smartest, greediest react to that situation. They might go the hostile take over road and break down the american empire into parts to be sold off e.g. by not paying "imperial daddy" percentages into Nato, or by letting the middle class evaporate into thin air aka brazilianization of the US. Read more
Comment Commented M M
It is interesting that the Clinton machine decided to continue pumping money into this type of non sense propaganda. If they had let Obama work or even if Obama had allowed himself to do some constructive work and focusing much less on his golf games, none of the disastrous events of the last 8 years would have even occurred .....and they would not have lost the last elections. Read more
Comment Commented Rik Rijs
Another disaster after 8 years of Obama failure? Why are these comments always about the future and never evaluating the past? Ashamed of reviewing bad forecasts? Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
You could start by describing the disaster and backing it up with facts...
You can't can you? All you can do is talk garbage and lie.. Read more
Comment Commented John Reid
To look on the bright side for a moment, it seems very likely, I understand, that Donald Trump will provide grounds for his impeachment on Inauguration Day, via the emoluments clause, and so if he does make real hash of running the US government he can always be sent home in disgrace. Read more
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
I'm sorry, but America was an extreme oligarchy well before Trump.
/thread Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Well, you maybe right but when compared to Europe and specially Russia or Latin America, you have never experienced an oligarchy such has this. Read more
Comment Commented Mark St. Angelo
Whenever there are major changes to the tax code, there are net winners and net losers as a result of those changes.
Lower corporate tax rates would appear to be a boon to all corporations. This should result in a benefit to shareholders and, depending on the company, could also benefit employees. However, coupling those lower tax rates with a "border adjustment" scheme that in effect increases taxes on imports while reducing taxes on exports will have an adverse impact on some industries while providing economic benefits to other industries. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
The crucial question is whether Trump supporters will catch on to what's happening to them. And the most probably answer to that is a resounding No.
Trump will keep Trumpeting how he's "sticking it to the man" and the American worker will never wake up to the fact that in Trump's book, they ARE the man. It's actually pretty funny at the same time that it's pretty sad. So it goes. Read more
Comment Commented Attila Shrugs
There is a difference between successful men and women who have achieved wealth going into public service and professional politicians going into politics and becoming wealthy!
These “oligarchs” do not need more money. Trump did not make himself and his family public piñatas in order to increase his wealth!
The attribution of crass motives for public service does not reflect reality when discussing men and women who have succeeded on there own terms without government coercion! Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
If you really believe in what you wrote, then you are either very naive or very stupid. The history of the human race is filled almost exclusively by rich people ruling the poor.
Only in a brief moment of history we were allowed to rue ourselves, and never in the history of mankind was progress so big.
Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Republican tax policy is and has always been a sham.
Those who claim that tax cuts incent the rich also claim that deprivation motivates the poor. Give a rich man more, and he will invest, innovate, and create.
Give a poor man more and he will squander it on pills and booze, and will refuse to work.
The truth is quite different. Give a rich man more and he will hoard it in speculative financial instruments unless consumer demand is sufficient to justify investment in job-producing enterprise.
Give a poor man more and he will spend it, creating consumer demand that will attract investment in the economy, and will sustain and create jobs. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Walter, sorry I didn't get what you wrote the first time...
The irony is that they ones that " squander it on pills and booze, and will refuse to work." decided to go out and vote for Trump... Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Walter, I think you are being sarcastic, but if you remotely believe in what you wrote you clearly show the inability of understanding the times you live in, you see after the financial crisis we have been living in times where the problem is that rich people and aren’t investing, nor innovating, nor creating…
There is too much money and capital available in the world and very few opportunities.
I also have problems understanding this concept, considering that nowadays investments are made by public companies, funds and venture companies. People who invest, manage and create are professionals not some kind of special race of humans with superpowers.
Read more
Comment Commented Attila Shrugs
Sp[eculative financial instruments Wa Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
To be crystal clear: Republican tax policy is and has always been, not about providing incentives, but about greed. Read more
