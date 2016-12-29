19

Экстремальная олигархия Трампа

ВАШИНГТОН – Будущий президент США Дональд Трамп заполняет кабинет правительства богатыми людьми. По последним подсчётам, он уже номинировал пять миллиардеров и шесть мультимиллионеров. Это называется олигархией – прямой контроль над государством людьми с мощной частной экономической силой. Поскольку республиканцы контролируют ещё и обе палаты Конгресса (а вскоре им предстоит сделать множество судебных назначений), получается, что практически никаких эффективных сдержек для исполнительной  власти не будет.

Во многих случаях, в том числе сейчас в США, первоначальной реакцией на появление подобного правительства является, среди прочего, надежда, что богатые люди, наверное, преуспеют в создании рабочих мест. Согласно этой логике, раз они сумели сами разбогатеть, они, возможно, смогут сделать то же самое и для всех нас.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Надежда обычно умирает последней, но предлагаемые будущей администрацией экономические меры не очень обнадёживают. Организующим принципом, похоже, стал полный отказ от прагматизма и следование экстремальной, дискредитировавшей себя идеологии.

Центральной темой «Трампономики» пока что является быстрое и резкое снижение налогов. Однако Мик Малвани, выбранный Трампом на роль директора Административно-бюджетного управления (OMB), – это хорошо известный, ярко выраженный бюджетный ястреб, выступающий против дефицита; ему будет трудно поддерживать решения, которые ведут к росту госдолга.

До какого-то момента снижение налогов будут оправдывать завышенно оптимистическим прогнозами по поводу его влияния на рост экономики, как это делалось при президенте Джордже Буше-младшем и что имело в целом катастрофические последствия. Но есть предел давления, которое можно оказывать на Управление Конгресса по бюджету, которое отвечает за подготовку достоверных оценок последствий новых мер для бюджета.

Трамп, кажется, твёрдо намерен снизить подоходный налог для американцев с высокими доходами, а также сократить налог на прибыль с капитала (который в основном платят богачи) и практически ликвидировать корпоративные налоги (что опять же будет непропорциально выгодней самым богатым). Для этого его администрация будет пытаться повысить налоги на всех остальных. И сейчас мы, видимо, начинаем понимать, как именно это будет сделано. Люди, близкие к будущему президенту, говорят о введении импортной пошлины на уровне около 10%.

Эта пошлина, несомненно, будет представлена обществу как шаг, помогающий сделать американскую промышленность снова великой. Однако пошлина – это всего лишь другое название налога, который увеличит себестоимость всех импортных товаров. Отчасти это поможет некоторым компаниям – и, наверное, команда Трампа будет привлекать внимание к новостям (реальным или фейковым) о сотнях или даже тысячах рабочих мест, которые удалось «спасти».

Однако себестоим��сть каждого такого рабочего места будет высока: весь импорт подорожает, и это повышение цен отразится на стоимости всего, что покупают американцы. В результате, олигархи сократят прямое налогообложение самих себя и повысят косвенные налоги на всех граждан, что аналогично повышению налога с продаж на все товары. Любое подобное предложение предполагает перекладывание налогового бремени с тех, у кого высокие доходы, на тех, у кого они меньше, а богатства мало или вообще нет.

И это, может быть, только начало негативных последствий для благосостояния большинства американцев. Если Трамп повысит пошлины на импортные товары, тогда отдельные или даже все торговые партнёры Америки, весьма вероятно, ответят ему, введя пошлины на американский экспорт. Поскольку ориентированные на экспорт американские компании, многие из которых платят высокие зарплаты, сократят объёмы производства (относительно объёмов, которые бы они имели в ином случае), можно предположить, что следствием этого станет сокращение числа хороших рабочих мест.

Некоторые страны, например Китай, могут применить и другие ответные меры против американских компаний, работающих на их территории. Чистым итогом опять же станет снижение занятости, как в мире в целом, так и в США. Мир накопил уже богатый опыт «торговых войн», и ни разу этот опыт не был позитивным.

Почему же тогда группа американских олигархов решила проводить такую губительную политику? Администрация Трампа обретает форму как коалиция бизнесменов, которые ошибочно полагают, будто протекционизм станет хорошим способом помочь экономике и рыночным фундаменталистам, доминирующим сейчас в руководстве республиканской фракции в Палате представителей.

До выдвижения Трампа депутаты-республиканцы готовили серию мер, структурированных вокруг идей значительного снижения налогов, широкой дерегуляции (в том числе в сфере финансов и экологии), отмены реформы здравоохранения, проведённой благодаря подписи президента Барака Обамы («Закон о доступной медицине», так называемая система Obamacare). Однако при этом они были решительно настроены в пользу расширения свободы торговли, поэтому администрация Обамы планировала ввести в действие Транс-Тихоокеанское партнёрство (соглашение о свободной торговле с 11 странами Тихоокеанского региона), рассчитывая на значительную поддержку республиканцев в Конгрессе.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Избрание Трампа не изменило сути программы республиканцев. Более того, он пригласил архитекторов этой программы в правительство – в Административно-бюджетное управление, в Министерство здравоохранения и социальных служб, в ЦРУ и на другие видные должности, при этом вскоре могут последовать и новые назначения. Как объясняет мой коллега Джеймс Куак в своей новой книге «Экономизм», их прорыночное мышление зашло слишком далеко и вряд ли приведёт к хорошему исходу.

Увлечь депутатов-республиканцев фирменной идеей Трампа – протекционизмом – было непросто. Но теперь они начинают воспринимать импортную пошлину как часть пакета налоговой «реформы», и поэтому все постепенно её поддержат. При этом они будут предлагать различные странные оправдания с целью отвлечь внимание от сути своей политики: снижение налогов для олигархов и подобных им людей и повышение налогов (не говоря уже о значительном снижении числа высокооплачиваемых рабочих мест) практически для всех остальных.