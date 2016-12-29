Trump et son oligarchie extrémiste

WASHINGTON – Le président élu Donald Trump est en train de constituer un cabinet de riches, qui compte, dans sa configuration actuelle, cinq milliardaires et six multimillionnaires. C’est ce qu’on nomme une oligarchie : le pouvoir d’État confié à des gens dont la puissance économique privée est déjà considérable. Si l’on considère que les Républicains contrôlent aussi les deux chambres au Congrès – et procéderont bientôt à de nombreuses nominations dans l’appareil judiciaire –, on ne voit pour ainsi dire aucun contre-pouvoir conséquent susceptible de s’opposer à cet exécutif.
Bien souvent – et c’est aujourd’hui le cas aux États-Unis –, le premier mouvement face à un gouvernement comme celui-ci est d’espérer que ces riches individus parviendront à créer des emplois. S’ils sont eux-mêmes devenus riches, poursuit le raisonnement, ils pourront peut-être faire profiter le reste d’entre nous de leur expérience.
L’espoir ne meurt généralement qu’à la fin. Mais la politique économique prônée par la future administration n’incite guère à l’optimisme. Son principe générateur semble consister en un rejet de tout pragmatisme au profit d’une idéologie extrémiste et discréditée.
L’idée centrale des Trumponomics tient jusqu’à présent dans une baisse brutale et rapide des impôts. Mais Mick Mulvaney, le choix de Trump pour diriger l’OMB, le bureau de la Gestion et du Budget (Office of Management and Budget), est un partisan convaincu et bien connu de la rigueur budgétaire ; il lui sera difficile d’accepter des mesures qui augmenteront la dette nationale.
Jusqu’à un certain point, les baisses d’impôts seront justifiées par des projections exagérément optimistes concernant leur impact sur la croissance économique, comme ce fut déjà le cas lors du mandat du président George W. Bush, avec les conséquences désastreuses qu’on sait. Mais les pressions qui ne manqueront pas d’être exercées sur le bureau du Budget au Congrès, chargé de fournir une estimation crédible des politiques menées, auront aussi leurs limites.
Trump semble déterminé à baisser l’impôt sur le revenu des Américains qui gagnent le plus d’argent, tout comme à réduire l’impôt sur les plus-values (dont les contribuables sont essentiellement les riches), enfin, à éradiquer, ou presque, l’impôt sur les sociétés (ce qui, là encore, favorisera incommensurablement les plus riches). Pour atteindre ses objectifs, cette administration cherchera à augmenter l’impôt pesant sur les autres catégories de la population. Et l’on voit désormais un peu mieux comment elle s’y prendra. Les proches du président élu envisagent de mettre en place des droits à l’importation, qui seraient fixés aux alentours de 10%.
Ces nouveaux tarifs douaniers seront certainement présentés au public comme un instrument capable de rendre à l’Amérique manufacturière sa grandeur. Mais le droit de douane n’est qu’un impôt qu’on désigne par un autre nom, et les nouvelles taxes augmenteront le coût de tous les biens importés. Elles pourraient aider, à la marge, quelques entreprises – et l’on peut faire confiance à Trump et à son équipe pour mettre en scène les récits (réels ou faux) qui vendront les quelques centaines, les quelques milliers peut-être, d’emplois « sauvés ».
Mais le coût par emploi sera très élevé : les importations deviendront toutes plus chères et cette augmentation du niveau de prix percolera dans le coût de tout ce qu’achètent les Américains. Les oligarques parviendront ainsi à réduire pour eux-mêmes les prélèvements directs et à augmenter pour tous les autres les prélèvements indirects – à peu près comme le ferait une augmentation générale de l’impôt sur les ventes. Toute mesure de ce genre équivaut à déplacer le poids de l’impôt des plus riches vers ceux dont les revenus sont inférieurs et qui n’ont que peu de patrimoine ou en sont dépourvus.
Et cela pourrait n’être que le début des effets négatifs sur la prospérité de la plupart des Américains. Si Trump augmente les droits de douane sur les produits importés, certains partenaires commerciaux des États-Unis, sinon tous, prendront selon toute probabilité des mesures de rétorsion, en relevant leurs barrières douanières pou les exportations américaines. À mesure que les entreprises américaines tournées vers l’exportation – qui, pour la plupart, offrent des salaires élevés – réduiront leur production, comparativement à ce qu’elles auraient produit dans un autre contexte, on peut s’attendre à une baisse du nombre des emplois bien rémunérés.
Des pays comme la Chine peuvent par ailleurs recourir à un vaste arsenal de mesures punitives contre les entreprises américaines actives sur leur territoire. L’effet net en sera une réduction supplémentaire de l’emploi, tant dans le monde qu’aux États-Unis. L’histoire abonde en « guerres commerciales », et elles ne se sont jamais bien conclues.
Pourquoi un petit groupe d’oligarques américains poursuivrait-il une politique aussi désastreuse ? L’administration Trump dessine peu à peu les contours d’une coalition entre des représentants du monde des affaires, qui croient faussement que le protectionnisme est une bonne solution pour aider l’économie, et des fondamentalistes du marché, qui dominent désormais dans les rangs des élus républicains à la chambre des Représentants.
Avant que Trump n’occupe le devant de la scène, les républicains de la Chambre ont jeté les bases d’une politique qui s’articule autour de la baisse drastique des impôts, de la dérégulation à tout crin (y compris en matière financière et de protection de l’environnement) et de l’abrogation de la réforme des soins de santé mise en place par le président Barack Obama, l’Affordable Care Act, l’« Obamacare ». Mais ils sont en revanche résolument favorable à la libéralisation des échanges – et au projet de l’administration Obama de faire ratifier le Partenariat transpacifique (TPP), l’accord de libre-échange avec onze autres pays riverains du Pacifique, qui jouit d’un large soutien au Congrès auprès des républicains.
L’élection de Trump n’a pas modifié fondamentalement le programme des républicains de la Chambre ; elle a même amené ses architectes au gouvernement – à l’OMB, au département de la Santé et des Services sociaux, à la CIA et à d’autres postes de première importance, augmentant ses chances d’être adopté. Comme l’explique mon confrère James Kwak dans son dernier ouvrage, Economism, la préférence marquée de ces élus pour le marché est allée trop loin et il est peu probable qu’elle débouche sur une issue heureuse.
Il n’a pas été facile de vendre aux républicains de la chambre des Représentants le refrain favori de Trump, à savoir le protectionnisme. Mais ils sont désormais prêts à considérer les droits à l’importation comme partie intégrante de leur « réforme » de l’impôt, et bientôt, ils serreront les rangs. Ils présenteront toutes sortes de justifications, jusqu’aux plus baroques, pour détourner l’attention de ce qui constitue l’essentiel de leur politique : moins d’impôts pour les oligarques et leurs semblables, et plus d’impôts – sans parler des pertes massives d’emplois bien rémunérés – pour presque tous les autres.
Traduction François Boisivon
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Like allways in history, simple minds have never turned on the ones in charge, simple minds allways turn on those who refuse to be told what to do.
Trump voters love and idolize the real elites, what they call elites are the ones who were once like them but were able to grow and progress.
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Surprise, surprise... Turns out that the conservative dream isn't free markets and competition, but Corporate Statism and a ruling oligarchy...
Not such a surprise when you consider that Cons although defending individual rights and property, always liked authoritarian regimes.
Talk about double standards, when somebody uses his influence to favor a group of friends they call it corruption, but when this favors are set in the form of law they call it sound economic policies….

Comment Commented markets aurelius
We are going to see an absolute orgy of self-enrichment over the next four years. It will be unparalleled, even eclipsing 2008, when Hank Paulson et al opened the Treasury to his BFFs at what used to be called investment banks, which destroyed themselves and the global trading markets, and at what are still known as commercial banks. They were able to empty the UST coffers to ensure the wealth of the senior management was not destroyed, thanks to Hank stampeding the herd warning of a global financial Apocalypse.
This will not end well. The rise of Trump was obvious following the global financial crisis, after the U.S. executive branch failed to enforce the law and prosecute the massive fraud that occurred in the former investment banks and existing commercial banks. (See https://www2.fbi.gov/congress/congress04/swecker100704.htm and http://www.cnn.com/2004/LAW/09/17/mortgage.fraud/ ). Mortgage fraud did not disappear between 2004 and 2008, as the crisis showed. But the Obama administration strongly signaled there would be NO prosecution of any corporate criminal activity, which is pretty much how the Obama years played out. They gave all the bad actors the combination to the safe then looked the other way. Voters reacted at the ballot box this time.
This time around, when the economy heads south as these oligarchs are wallowing in their unfettered access to the government's coffers -- and writing the rules and regs to benefit themselves -- the self-enrichment at a time of economic contraction will become unbearable to the folks that elected Trump. Their household incomes will fall and their daily cost of living will rise, putting them even further behind the level that made them Trump supporters in the first place. Civil unrest will bubble over. At that point, the press, which continues to fawn over the oligarchs running the American plutocracy, will whip the electorate into a frenzy that ends with a demand that Trump assume more of a strongman role. Constitutional rights likely will be suspended. We are not immune. Just like the Rome around the time of Cicero when it heads south it plummets.
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
The fact that the US elites, aka the americans with a net worth of a billion or more have turned off autopilot and taken direct control isn't debatable, the question might be what obstacle do they perceive or what grand prize did they spot. In the long run the west has all it takes to become completely irrelevant (no intrinsic superiority for innovation, lower average iq than the chinese etc), so it is now interesting to see how the smartest, greediest react to that situation. They might go the hostile take over road and break down the american empire into parts to be sold off e.g. by not paying "imperial daddy" percentages into Nato, or by letting the middle class evaporate into thin air aka brazilianization of the US.
Comment Commented M M
It is interesting that the Clinton machine decided to continue pumping money into this type of non sense propaganda. If they had let Obama work or even if Obama had allowed himself to do some constructive work and focusing much less on his golf games, none of the disastrous events of the last 8 years would have even occurred .....and they would not have lost the last elections.
Comment Commented Rik Rijs
Another disaster after 8 years of Obama failure? Why are these comments always about the future and never evaluating the past? Ashamed of reviewing bad forecasts?
Comment Commented Jose araujo
You could start by describing the disaster and backing it up with facts...
You can't can you? All you can do is talk garbage and lie..
Comment Commented John Reid
To look on the bright side for a moment, it seems very likely, I understand, that Donald Trump will provide grounds for his impeachment on Inauguration Day, via the emoluments clause, and so if he does make real hash of running the US government he can always be sent home in disgrace.
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
I'm sorry, but America was an extreme oligarchy well before Trump.
/thread
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Well, you maybe right but when compared to Europe and specially Russia or Latin America, you have never experienced an oligarchy such has this.
Comment Commented Mark St. Angelo
Whenever there are major changes to the tax code, there are net winners and net losers as a result of those changes.
Lower corporate tax rates would appear to be a boon to all corporations. This should result in a benefit to shareholders and, depending on the company, could also benefit employees. However, coupling those lower tax rates with a "border adjustment" scheme that in effect increases taxes on imports while reducing taxes on exports will have an adverse impact on some industries while providing economic benefits to other industries.
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
The crucial question is whether Trump supporters will catch on to what's happening to them. And the most probably answer to that is a resounding No.
Trump will keep Trumpeting how he's "sticking it to the man" and the American worker will never wake up to the fact that in Trump's book, they ARE the man. It's actually pretty funny at the same time that it's pretty sad. So it goes.
Comment Commented Attila Shrugs
There is a difference between successful men and women who have achieved wealth going into public service and professional politicians going into politics and becoming wealthy!
These “oligarchs” do not need more money. Trump did not make himself and his family public piñatas in order to increase his wealth!
The attribution of crass motives for public service does not reflect reality when discussing men and women who have succeeded on there own terms without government coercion!
Comment Commented Jose araujo
If you really believe in what you wrote, then you are either very naive or very stupid. The history of the human race is filled almost exclusively by rich people ruling the poor.
Only in a brief moment of history we were allowed to rue ourselves, and never in the history of mankind was progress so big.

Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Republican tax policy is and has always been a sham.
Those who claim that tax cuts incent the rich also claim that deprivation motivates the poor. Give a rich man more, and he will invest, innovate, and create.
Give a poor man more and he will squander it on pills and booze, and will refuse to work.
The truth is quite different. Give a rich man more and he will hoard it in speculative financial instruments unless consumer demand is sufficient to justify investment in job-producing enterprise.
Give a poor man more and he will spend it, creating consumer demand that will attract investment in the economy, and will sustain and create jobs.
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Walter, sorry I didn't get what you wrote the first time...
The irony is that they ones that " squander it on pills and booze, and will refuse to work." decided to go out and vote for Trump...
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Walter, I think you are being sarcastic, but if you remotely believe in what you wrote you clearly show the inability of understanding the times you live in, you see after the financial crisis we have been living in times where the problem is that rich people and aren’t investing, nor innovating, nor creating…
There is too much money and capital available in the world and very few opportunities.
I also have problems understanding this concept, considering that nowadays investments are made by public companies, funds and venture companies. People who invest, manage and create are professionals not some kind of special race of humans with superpowers.

Comment Commented Attila Shrugs
Sp[eculative financial instruments Wa
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
To be crystal clear: Republican tax policy is and has always been, not about providing incentives, but about greed.
