Trump et son oligarchie extrémiste

WASHINGTON – Le président élu Donald Trump est en train de constituer un cabinet de riches, qui compte, dans sa configuration actuelle, cinq milliardaires et six multimillionnaires. C’est ce qu’on nomme une oligarchie : le pouvoir d’État confié à des gens dont la puissance économique privée est déjà considérable. Si l’on considère que les Républicains contrôlent aussi les deux chambres au Congrès – et procéderont bientôt à de nombreuses nominations dans l’appareil judiciaire –, on ne voit pour ainsi dire aucun contre-pouvoir conséquent susceptible de s’opposer à cet exécutif.

Bien souvent – et c’est aujourd’hui le cas aux États-Unis –, le premier mouvement face à un gouvernement comme celui-ci est d’espérer que ces riches individus parviendront à créer des emplois. S’ils sont eux-mêmes devenus riches, poursuit le raisonnement, ils pourront peut-être faire profiter le reste d’entre nous de leur expérience.

L’espoir ne meurt généralement qu’à la fin. Mais la politique économique prônée par la future administration n’incite guère à l’optimisme. Son principe générateur semble consister en un rejet de tout pragmatisme au profit d’une idéologie extrémiste et discréditée.

L’idée centrale des Trumponomics tient jusqu’à présent dans une baisse brutale et rapide des impôts. Mais Mick Mulvaney, le choix de Trump pour diriger l’OMB, le bureau de la Gestion et du Budget (Office of Management and Budget), est un partisan convaincu et bien connu de la rigueur budgétaire ; il lui sera difficile d’accepter des mesures qui augmenteront la dette nationale.

Jusqu’à un certain point, les baisses d’impôts seront justifiées par des projections exagérément optimistes concernant leur impact sur la croissance économique, comme ce fut déjà le cas lors du mandat du président George W. Bush, avec les conséquences désastreuses qu’on sait. Mais les pressions qui ne manqueront pas d’être exercées sur le bureau du Budget au Congrès, chargé de fournir une estimation crédible des politiques menées, auront aussi leurs limites.

Trump semble déterminé à baisser l’impôt sur le revenu des Américains qui gagnent le plus d’argent, tout comme à réduire l’impôt sur les plus-values (dont les contribuables sont essentiellement les riches), enfin, à éradiquer, ou presque, l’impôt sur les sociétés (ce qui, là encore, favorisera incommensurablement les plus riches). Pour atteindre ses objectifs, cette administration cherchera à augmenter l’impôt pesant sur les autres catégories de la population. Et l’on voit désormais un peu mieux comment elle s’y prendra. Les proches du président élu envisagent de mettre en place des droits à l’importation, qui seraient fixés aux alentours de 10%.

Ces nouveaux tarifs douaniers seront certainement présentés au public comme un instrument capable de rendre à l’Amérique manufacturière sa grandeur. Mais le droit de douane n’est qu’un impôt qu’on désigne par un autre nom, et les nouvelles taxes augmenteront le coût de tous les biens importés. Elles pourraient aider, à la marge, quelques entreprises – et l’on peut faire confiance à Trump et à son équipe pour mettre en scène les récits (réels ou faux) qui vendront les quelques centaines, les quelques milliers peut-être, d’emplois « sauvés ».

Mais le coût par emploi sera très élevé : les importations deviendront toutes plus chères et cette augmentation du niveau de prix percolera dans le coût de tout ce qu’achètent les Américains. Les oligarques parviendront ainsi à réduire pour eux-mêmes les prélèvements directs et à augmenter pour tous les autres les prélèvements indirects – à peu près comme le ferait une augmentation générale de l’impôt sur les ventes. Toute mesure de ce genre équivaut à déplacer le poids de l’impôt des plus riches vers ceux dont les revenus sont inférieurs et qui n’ont que peu de patrimoine ou en sont dépourvus.

Et cela pourrait n’être que le début des effets négatifs sur la prospérité de la plupart des Américains. Si Trump augmente les droits de douane sur les produits importés, certains partenaires commerciaux des États-Unis, sinon tous, prendront selon toute probabilité des mesures de rétorsion, en relevant leurs barrières douanières pou les exportations américaines. À mesure que les entreprises américaines tournées vers l’exportation – qui, pour la plupart, offrent des salaires élevés – réduiront leur production, comparativement à ce qu’elles auraient produit dans un autre contexte, on peut s’attendre à une baisse du nombre des emplois bien rémunérés. 

Des pays comme la Chine peuvent par ailleurs recourir à un vaste arsenal de mesures punitives contre les entreprises américaines actives sur leur territoire. L’effet net en sera une réduction supplémentaire de l’emploi, tant dans le monde qu’aux États-Unis. L’histoire abonde en « guerres commerciales », et elles ne se sont jamais bien conclues.

Pourquoi un petit groupe d’oligarques américains poursuivrait-il une politique aussi désastreuse ? L’administration Trump dessine peu à peu les contours d’une coalition entre des représentants du monde des affaires, qui croient faussement que le protectionnisme est une bonne solution pour aider l’économie, et des fondamentalistes du marché, qui dominent désormais dans les rangs des élus républicains à la chambre des Représentants.

Avant que Trump n’occupe le devant de la scène, les républicains de la Chambre ont jeté les bases d’une politique qui s’articule autour de la baisse drastique des impôts, de la dérégulation à tout crin (y compris en matière financière et de protection de l’environnement) et de l’abrogation de la réforme des soins de santé mise en place par le président Barack Obama, l’Affordable Care Act, l’« Obamacare ». Mais ils sont en revanche résolument favorable à la libéralisation des échanges – et au projet de l’administration Obama de faire ratifier le Partenariat transpacifique (TPP), l’accord de libre-échange avec onze autres pays riverains du Pacifique, qui jouit d’un large soutien au Congrès auprès des républicains.

L’élection de Trump n’a pas modifié fondamentalement le programme des républicains de la Chambre ; elle a même amené ses architectes au gouvernement – à l’OMB, au département de la Santé et des Services sociaux, à la CIA et à d’autres postes de première importance, augmentant ses chances d’être adopté. Comme l’explique mon confrère James Kwak dans son dernier ouvrage, Economism, la préférence marquée de ces élus pour le marché est allée trop loin et il est peu probable qu’elle débouche sur une issue heureuse.

Il n’a pas été facile de vendre aux républicains de la chambre des Représentants le refrain favori de Trump, à savoir le protectionnisme. Mais ils sont désormais prêts à considérer les droits à l’importation comme partie intégrante de leur « réforme » de l’impôt, et bientôt, ils serreront les rangs. Ils présenteront toutes sortes de justifications, jusqu’aux plus baroques, pour détourner l’attention de ce qui constitue l’essentiel de leur politique : moins d’impôts pour les oligarques et leurs semblables, et plus d’impôts – sans parler des pertes massives d’emplois bien rémunérés – pour presque tous les autres.

