特朗普的极端寡头

华盛顿—美国当选总统唐纳德·特朗普正在用富人填充他的内阁。据最新统计，他的提名人选包括五名亿万富翁和六名百万富翁。这是所谓的寡头：用强大的私人经济力量直接控制民有之国。考虑到共和党同时还控制着国会两院——并且很快还会拥有多个司法席位——行政权将进入几乎不存在有效约束的状态。

在许多例子中——包括当今美国——对于这样的政府，一开始的反应包括希望富人或许擅长创造就业岗位。这一逻辑认为，既然他们自己能够发家致富，自然就有可能带领我们其他人也富裕起来。

通常希望最后都会死去，但即将履新的政府所提出的经济政策并不鼓舞人心。其组织原则似乎是完全抛弃务实主义，推行极端的、不可信的意识形态。

到目前为止，特朗普经济学的核心主题是迅速剧烈地减税。但特朗普的国会预算办公室（OMB）主任人选米克·莫凡尼（Mick Mulvaney）是著名的鲜明赤字鹰派；他将面临支持增加国民债务的措施的艰难选择。

从某种程度上讲，减税可以用关于其经济增长效应的过于乐观的预测来论证，小布什就这么干过，结果带来了灾难性后果。但负责为新政策的财政影响提供可信评估的CBO能承受多大压力是有限度的。

特朗普似乎决心要为高收入美国人降低所得税，同时削减资本利得税（主要由富人缴纳），几乎取消公司税（同样主要是最富有的人群受益）。要这样做，他的政府需要找到办法增加其他人的税收，现在我们已经开始看到特朗普会怎么干。接近当选总统的人士正在考虑进口关税，水平定在10%左右。

这一关税毫无疑问将以让美国制造业再次伟大的政策的面目呈现在公众面前。但关税只不过是增加所有进口商品成本的税收换一个名目。它有助于改善一些企业的利润——想必特朗普团队将大谈几百乃至几千个就业岗位又被“拯救”的（真真假假的）新闻。

但每个岗位的成本都很高：所有进口品都将变得更加昂贵，并且这一价格水平的升高将渗透到美国人所购买的一切东西。事实上，寡头们将降低自己头上的直接税，增加所有人头上的间接税——和增加所有商品的销售税的效果差不多。根据这一方案，税收负担将从富人头上转移给收入较低、几乎没有财富可言的人的头上。

而这很可能只是大部分美国人福利遭到消极影响的开始。如果特朗普增加进口商品关税，美国的一些乃至全部贸易伙伴很有可能采取报复措施，对美国出口商品征收关税。随着美国出口企业——其中许多薪酬很高——降低产出（相对于原本的生产水平），其效果必定是好工作岗位数量下降。

一些国家——比如中国——可能针对在本国经营的美国企业采取其他惩罚性措施。净效果同样也是降低就业，全球和美国都沦为受害者。世界经历过多次“贸易战”，没有一次的结果是积极的。

一群美国寡头为何要追求如此危险的政策？特朗普政府正在成为一个由错误地认为保护主义有助于经济的商人和目前主导着美国众议院共和党领导班子的市场原教旨主义者组成的联盟。

在特朗普崛起前，众议院共和党就制定了一系列围绕深度减税、取消监管（包括金融和环境监管）和废除作为奥巴马总统招牌的医保改革——平价医疗法（“奥巴马医保”）的政策。但是，传统上他们支持自由贸易——奥巴马政府的计划是争取国会中大比例共和党人的支持，以落实跨太平洋合作伙伴关系（TPP，与其他11个环太平洋国家签订的自由贸易协定）。

特朗普的当选没有改变众议院共和党的核心日程——事实上，他还将这一日程的制定者请入政府、OMB、卫生与公共服务部、中央情报局和其他重要岗位，其中大部分人将接受邀请。我的同事郭庾信（James Kwak）在他的新书《经济主义》（Economism）中解释道，他们的亲市场思维走得过远，不可能带来好结果。

向众议院共和党兜售特朗普的标志——保护主义绝非易事。但如今他们开始考虑将进口关税作为税收“改革”计划的一部分，以此打开局面。他们还将进行各种奇特的论证，将人们的注意力从他们的政策的本质上分散：为寡头和喜欢寡头的人减税，为几乎所有其他人加税——更不用说高薪岗位的巨大流失了。