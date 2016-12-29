华盛顿—美国当选总统唐纳德·特朗普正在用富人填充他的内阁。据最新统计，他的提名人选包括五名亿万富翁和六名百万富翁。这是所谓的寡头：用强大的私人经济力量直接控制民有之国。考虑到共和党同时还控制着国会两院——并且很快还会拥有多个司法席位——行政权将进入几乎不存在有效约束的状态。
在许多例子中——包括当今美国——对于这样的政府，一开始的反应包括希望富人或许擅长创造就业岗位。这一逻辑认为，既然他们自己能够发家致富，自然就有可能带领我们其他人也富裕起来。
通常希望最后都会死去，但即将履新的政府所提出的经济政策并不鼓舞人心。其组织原则似乎是完全抛弃务实主义，推行极端的、不可信的意识形态。
到目前为止，特朗普经济学的核心主题是迅速剧烈地减税。但特朗普的国会预算办公室（OMB）主任人选米克·莫凡尼（Mick Mulvaney）是著名的鲜明赤字鹰派；他将面临支持增加国民债务的措施的艰难选择。
从某种程度上讲，减税可以用关于其经济增长效应的过于乐观的预测来论证，小布什就这么干过，结果带来了灾难性后果。但负责为新政策的财政影响提供可信评估的CBO能承受多大压力是有限度的。
特朗普似乎决心要为高收入美国人降低所得税，同时削减资本利得税（主要由富人缴纳），几乎取消公司税（同样主要是最富有的人群受益）。要这样做，他的政府需要找到办法增加其他人的税收，现在我们已经开始看到特朗普会怎么干。接近当选总统的人士正在考虑进口关税，水平定在10%左右。
这一关税毫无疑问将以让美国制造业再次伟大的政策的面目呈现在公众面前。但关税只不过是增加所有进口商品成本的税收换一个名目。它有助于改善一些企业的利润——想必特朗普团队将大谈几百乃至几千个就业岗位又被“拯救”的（真真假假的）新闻。
但每个岗位的成本都很高：所有进口品都将变得更加昂贵，并且这一价格水平的升高将渗透到美国人所购买的一切东西。事实上，寡头们将降低自己头上的直接税，增加所有人头上的间接税——和增加所有商品的销售税的效果差不多。根据这一方案，税收负担将从富人头上转移给收入较低、几乎没有财富可言的人的头上。
而这很可能只是大部分美国人福利遭到消极影响的开始。如果特朗普增加进口商品关税，美国的一些乃至全部贸易伙伴很有可能采取报复措施，对美国出口商品征收关税。随着美国出口企业——其中许多薪酬很高——降低产出（相对于原本的生产水平），其效果必定是好工作岗位数量下降。
一些国家——比如中国——可能针对在本国经营的美国企业采取其他惩罚性措施。净效果同样也是降低就业，全球和美国都沦为受害者。世界经历过多次“贸易战”，没有一次的结果是积极的。
一群美国寡头为何要追求如此危险的政策？特朗普政府正在成为一个由错误地认为保护主义有助于经济的商人和目前主导着美国众议院共和党领导班子的市场原教旨主义者组成的联盟。
在特朗普崛起前，众议院共和党就制定了一系列围绕深度减税、取消监管（包括金融和环境监管）和废除作为奥巴马总统招牌的医保改革——平价医疗法（“奥巴马医保”）的政策。但是，传统上他们支持自由贸易——奥巴马政府的计划是争取国会中大比例共和党人的支持，以落实跨太平洋合作伙伴关系（TPP，与其他11个环太平洋国家签订的自由贸易协定）。
特朗普的当选没有改变众议院共和党的核心日程——事实上，他还将这一日程的制定者请入政府、OMB、卫生与公共服务部、中央情报局和其他重要岗位，其中大部分人将接受邀请。我的同事郭庾信（James Kwak）在他的新书《经济主义》（Economism）中解释道，他们的亲市场思维走得过远，不可能带来好结果。
向众议院共和党兜售特朗普的标志——保护主义绝非易事。但如今他们开始考虑将进口关税作为税收“改革”计划的一部分，以此打开局面。他们还将进行各种奇特的论证，将人们的注意力从他们的政策的本质上分散：为寡头和喜欢寡头的人减税，为几乎所有其他人加税——更不用说高薪岗位的巨大流失了。
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Like allways in history, simple minds have never turned on the ones in charge, simple minds allways turn on those who refuse to be told what to do.
Trump voters love and idolize the real elites, what they call elites are the ones who were once like them but were able to grow and progress. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Surprise, surprise... Turns out that the conservative dream isn't free markets and competition, but Corporate Statism and a ruling oligarchy...
Not such a surprise when you consider that Cons although defending individual rights and property, always liked authoritarian regimes.
Talk about double standards, when somebody uses his influence to favor a group of friends they call it corruption, but when this favors are set in the form of law they call it sound economic policies….
Comment Commented markets aurelius
We are going to see an absolute orgy of self-enrichment over the next four years. It will be unparalleled, even eclipsing 2008, when Hank Paulson et al opened the Treasury to his BFFs at what used to be called investment banks, which destroyed themselves and the global trading markets, and at what are still known as commercial banks. They were able to empty the UST coffers to ensure the wealth of the senior management was not destroyed, thanks to Hank stampeding the herd warning of a global financial Apocalypse.
This will not end well. The rise of Trump was obvious following the global financial crisis, after the U.S. executive branch failed to enforce the law and prosecute the massive fraud that occurred in the former investment banks and existing commercial banks. (See https://www2.fbi.gov/congress/congress04/swecker100704.htm and http://www.cnn.com/2004/LAW/09/17/mortgage.fraud/ ). Mortgage fraud did not disappear between 2004 and 2008, as the crisis showed. But the Obama administration strongly signaled there would be NO prosecution of any corporate criminal activity, which is pretty much how the Obama years played out. They gave all the bad actors the combination to the safe then looked the other way. Voters reacted at the ballot box this time.
This time around, when the economy heads south as these oligarchs are wallowing in their unfettered access to the government's coffers -- and writing the rules and regs to benefit themselves -- the self-enrichment at a time of economic contraction will become unbearable to the folks that elected Trump. Their household incomes will fall and their daily cost of living will rise, putting them even further behind the level that made them Trump supporters in the first place. Civil unrest will bubble over. At that point, the press, which continues to fawn over the oligarchs running the American plutocracy, will whip the electorate into a frenzy that ends with a demand that Trump assume more of a strongman role. Constitutional rights likely will be suspended. We are not immune. Just like the Rome around the time of Cicero when it heads south it plummets. Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
The fact that the US elites, aka the americans with a net worth of a billion or more have turned off autopilot and taken direct control isn't debatable, the question might be what obstacle do they perceive or what grand prize did they spot. In the long run the west has all it takes to become completely irrelevant (no intrinsic superiority for innovation, lower average iq than the chinese etc), so it is now interesting to see how the smartest, greediest react to that situation. They might go the hostile take over road and break down the american empire into parts to be sold off e.g. by not paying "imperial daddy" percentages into Nato, or by letting the middle class evaporate into thin air aka brazilianization of the US. Read more
Comment Commented M M
It is interesting that the Clinton machine decided to continue pumping money into this type of non sense propaganda. If they had let Obama work or even if Obama had allowed himself to do some constructive work and focusing much less on his golf games, none of the disastrous events of the last 8 years would have even occurred .....and they would not have lost the last elections. Read more
Comment Commented Rik Rijs
Another disaster after 8 years of Obama failure? Why are these comments always about the future and never evaluating the past? Ashamed of reviewing bad forecasts? Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
You could start by describing the disaster and backing it up with facts...
You can't can you? All you can do is talk garbage and lie.. Read more
Comment Commented John Reid
To look on the bright side for a moment, it seems very likely, I understand, that Donald Trump will provide grounds for his impeachment on Inauguration Day, via the emoluments clause, and so if he does make real hash of running the US government he can always be sent home in disgrace. Read more
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
I'm sorry, but America was an extreme oligarchy well before Trump.
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Well, you maybe right but when compared to Europe and specially Russia or Latin America, you have never experienced an oligarchy such has this. Read more
Comment Commented Mark St. Angelo
Whenever there are major changes to the tax code, there are net winners and net losers as a result of those changes.
Lower corporate tax rates would appear to be a boon to all corporations. This should result in a benefit to shareholders and, depending on the company, could also benefit employees. However, coupling those lower tax rates with a "border adjustment" scheme that in effect increases taxes on imports while reducing taxes on exports will have an adverse impact on some industries while providing economic benefits to other industries. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
The crucial question is whether Trump supporters will catch on to what's happening to them. And the most probably answer to that is a resounding No.
Trump will keep Trumpeting how he's "sticking it to the man" and the American worker will never wake up to the fact that in Trump's book, they ARE the man. It's actually pretty funny at the same time that it's pretty sad. So it goes. Read more
Comment Commented Attila Shrugs
There is a difference between successful men and women who have achieved wealth going into public service and professional politicians going into politics and becoming wealthy!
These “oligarchs” do not need more money. Trump did not make himself and his family public piñatas in order to increase his wealth!
The attribution of crass motives for public service does not reflect reality when discussing men and women who have succeeded on there own terms without government coercion! Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
If you really believe in what you wrote, then you are either very naive or very stupid. The history of the human race is filled almost exclusively by rich people ruling the poor.
Only in a brief moment of history we were allowed to rue ourselves, and never in the history of mankind was progress so big.
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Republican tax policy is and has always been a sham.
Those who claim that tax cuts incent the rich also claim that deprivation motivates the poor. Give a rich man more, and he will invest, innovate, and create.
Give a poor man more and he will squander it on pills and booze, and will refuse to work.
The truth is quite different. Give a rich man more and he will hoard it in speculative financial instruments unless consumer demand is sufficient to justify investment in job-producing enterprise.
Give a poor man more and he will spend it, creating consumer demand that will attract investment in the economy, and will sustain and create jobs. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Walter, sorry I didn't get what you wrote the first time...
The irony is that they ones that " squander it on pills and booze, and will refuse to work." decided to go out and vote for Trump... Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Walter, I think you are being sarcastic, but if you remotely believe in what you wrote you clearly show the inability of understanding the times you live in, you see after the financial crisis we have been living in times where the problem is that rich people and aren’t investing, nor innovating, nor creating…
There is too much money and capital available in the world and very few opportunities.
I also have problems understanding this concept, considering that nowadays investments are made by public companies, funds and venture companies. People who invest, manage and create are professionals not some kind of special race of humans with superpowers.
Read more
Comment Commented Attila Shrugs
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
To be crystal clear: Republican tax policy is and has always been, not about providing incentives, but about greed. Read more
