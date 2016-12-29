19

ترامب وحُكم القِلة المتطرفة

واشنطن، العاصمة ــ يعكف الرئيس الأميركي المنتخب دونالد ترامب الآن على شغل المناصب في حكومته بأشخاص أثرياء. ووفقا لأحدث إحصاء، تضم قائمة مرشحيه خمسة من أصحاب المليارات وستة من كِبار أصحاب الملايين. وهذا هو ما يُعرَف بالحكومة الأوليجاركية (حكومة القِلة): السيطرة المباشرة على الدولة من قِبَل أشخاص يتمتعون بقوة اقتصادية خاصة كبيرة. ولأن الجمهوريين يسيطرون أيضا على مجلسي الكونجرس الأميركي ــ ومن المنتظر أن يُصدِروا قريبا قرارات تعيين عديدة في السلك القضائي ــ تكاد السطلة التنفيذية تتحرر من أية قيود فعّالة تقريبا.

في العديد من الحالات ــ بما في ذلك الولايات المتحدة اليوم ــ تتضمن ردة الفعل الأولية لمثل هذه الحكومة الأمل في أن يكون الأثرياء بارعين في خلق فرص العمل. فقد جعلوا أنفسهم أثرياء، وفقا لهذا المنطق، وربما يكون بوسعهم إذن أن يفعلوا نفس الشيء من أجل بقية الناس.

الواقع أن الأمل يموت في النهاية عادة، ولكن السياسات الاقتصادية التي تقترحها الإدارة المقبلة ليست مشجعة. ويبدو أن المبدأ التنظيمي يتمثل في التخلص من الحس العملي الواقعي تماما، والدفع بإيديولوجية متطرفة وفاقدة للمصداقية.

كان الموضوع الرئيسي في "اقتصاد ترامب" حتى الآن هو التخفيضات الضريبية السريعة والحادة. ولكن ميك مولفاني، الذي اختاره ترامب لإدارة مكتب الإدارة والميزانية، من أبرز وأفصح صقور العجز؛ وسوف يواجه صعوبة كبيرة في دعم التدابير التي من شأنها أن تزيد من الدين الوطني.

إلى حد ما، سوف تُبَرَّر التخفيضات الضريبية بتوقعات مفرطة في التفاؤل بشأن تأثيرها على النمو الاقتصادي، كما حدث في عهد الرئيس جورج دبليو بوش، وكانت العواقب وخيمة في عموم الأمر. ولكن الضغوط التي يمكن فرضها على مكتب الميزانية في الكونجرس، وهو المسؤول عن تقديم تقييمات جديرة بالمصداقية للتأثيرات المالية المترتبة على السياسات الجديدة، ليست بلا حدود.

يبدو ترامب عازما على خفض الضرائب على الدخل لصالح الأميركيين من أصحاب الدخول المرتفعة، وهو عازم أيضا على خفض الضريبة على أرباح رأس المال (والتي يدفعها غالبا الموسرون) وإزالة الضرائب المفروضة على الشركات بالكامل تقريبا (ومرة أخرى، سوف يستفيد الأكثر ثراء بشكل غير متناسب من هذا الخفض). وللقيام بهذا، سوف تسعى إدارته إلى زيادة الضرائب على آخرين، والآن بدأنا نرى كيف قد يبدو هذا. كما يفكر أشخاص مقربون من الرئيس المنتخب في فرض تعريفة جمركية على الواردات، بنحو 10%.

لا شك أن هذه التعريفة سوف تُقَدَّم لعامة الناس باعتبارها خطوة لجعل الصناعة الأميركية عظيمة مرة أخرى. ولكن التعريفة مجرد اسم بديل للضريبة التي من شأنها أن تزيد من تكاليف كل السلع المستوردة. وقد يساعد هذا بضع شركات على الهامش ــ ومن المتوقع أن يسلط فريق ترامب الضوء على قصص إخبارية (حقيقية أو وهمية) عن بضع مئات أو حتى بضعة آلاف من الوظائف "التي جرى إنقاذها".

ولكن تكلفة كل وظيفة ستكون مرتفعة: فسوف تصبح كل الواردات أكثر تكلفة، وسوف تمتد هذه الزيادة في مستويات الأسعار إلى تكلفة كل شيء يشتريه الأميركيون. في واقع الأمر، سوف يعمل حكام القِلة على خفض الضرائب المباشرة المفروضة على أنفسهم وزيادة الضرائب غير المباشرة المفروضة على الجميع غيرهم ــ وهذا أشبه بزيادة ضريبة المبيعات على كل السلع. وفي ظل أي اقتراح من هذا القبيل، سوف يتحول العبء الضريبي من الأفضل حالا إلى أولئك من أصحاب الدخول الأقل والثروات الضئيلة أو المعدومة.

وقد يكون هذا مجرد بداية تأثير سلبي على رفاهة أغلب الأميركيين. وإذا زاد ترامب الرسوم المفروضة على السلع المستوردة، فمن المرجح أن يتخذ بعض أو كل شركاء أميركا التجاريين تدابير انتقامية، من خلال فرض تعريفات على الصادرات الأميركية. ومع تقليل الشركات الأميركية الموجهة للتصدير ــ وكثير منها تدفع أجور مرتفعة ــ من إنتاجيتها، مقارنة بالمستوى الذي كانت لتحاول بلوغه لولا ذلك، فسوف تكون النتيجة في الأرجح انخفاض عدد الوظائف المجزية.

وقد تلجأ بعض الدول ــ مثل الصين ــ إلى فرض تدابير عقابية أخرى ضد الشركات الأميركية العاملة على أراضيها. ومرة أخرى، سوف تكون النتيجة النهائية الحد من فرص العمل، في مختلف أنحاء العالم والولايات المتحدة. إن خبرة العالم مع "الحروب التجارية" كبيرة، ولم تكن إيجابية قَط.

ولكن لماذا تسعى مجموعة من حكام القِلة الأميركيين إلى انتهاج مثل هذه السياسة الكارثية؟ الواقع أن إدارة ترامب تتخذ هيئتها كائتلاف من رجال الأعمال الذين يعتقدون بالخطأ أن تدابير الحماية وسيلة مفيدة لمساعدة الاقتصاد وأصحاب النظرة الأصولية للسوق الذين يهيمنون الآن على الفريق الجمهوري في مجلس النواب الأميركي.

قبل صعود ترامب، كان مجلس النواب يعكف على تطوير مجموعة من السياسات المصممة حول التخفيضات الضريبية العميقة، وإزالة القيود بشكل كاسح (بما في ذلك القيود الخاصة بالتمويل والبيئة)، وإلغاء إصلاح الرعاية الصحية الذي يحمل بصمة الرئيس باراك أوروبا، أو قانون الرعاية الميسرة ("أوباما كير"). ولكن هذه السياسات كانت موجهة بحزم نحو المزيد من التجارة الحرة ــ وكانت خطة إدارة أوباما تتجه إلى إقرار الشراكة عبر المحيط الهادئ، اتفاقية التجارة الحرة الموقعة مع 11 دولة أخرى مطلة على المحيط الهادئ، في ظل دعم جمهوري كبير في الكونجرس.

لم يغير انتخاب ترامب الأجندة الجمهورية الأساسية في مجلس النواب ــ بل إنه دَفَع بمهندسي هذه الأجندة إلى الحكومة، وإلى مكتب الإدارة والميزانية، ووزارة الصحة والخدمات الإنسانية، ووكالة الاستخبارات المركزية، وغير ذلك من المناصب البارزة. وكما يشرح زميلي جيمس كواك في كتابه الجديد "المذهب الاقتصادي"، فقد ذهب فِكرهم المؤيد للسوق إلى أبعد مما ينبغي ومن غير المرجح أن يُفضي هذا إلى نتائج طيبة.

لم يكن بيع قضية ترامب الأساسية ــ الحماية ــ للجمهوريين في مجلس النواب بالمهمة السهلة. ولكنهم بدأوا الآن يفكرون في الرسوم على الواردات باعتبارها جزءا من حزمة "الإصلاح" الضريبي. وسوف يعرضون مبررات غريبة عديدة لصرف الانتباه عن أساسيات سياساتهم: خفض الضرائب على المنتمين إلى القِلة الثرية وأمثالهم، وزيادة الضرائب ــ ناهيك عن الخسائر الكبيرة في الوظائف المجزية ــ على الجميع غيرهم تقريبا.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali