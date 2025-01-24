Trump’s Trade Scam
Donald Trump’s second administration is starting where his first ended – with distortions and convoluted logic. Perhaps most notable is his ludicrous proposal for an "External Revenue Service," which, contrary to the president’s claims, would collect tariff revenues from domestic importers, not from foreign producers.
NEW HAVEN – It’s impossible to predict the outcome of a random experiment. Yet that is the task that awaits us as we try to make sense of another Donald Trump era.