Die nächste Weltordnung

MADRID – Das annus horribilis 2016 liegt nun hinter uns. Doch seine Tiefpunkte – das Votum Großbritanniens für den Austritt aus der Europäischen Union, die Wahl Donald Trumps als US-Präsident, die anhaltenden Gräuel in Syrien – waren lediglich Symptome eines Auflösungsprozesses des auf liberalen Regeln basierenden globalen Systems, der schon lange davor eingesetzt hatte. Leider beschleunigen diese Symptome nun den Niedergang des Systems.
Über Jahre stand die liberale Ordnung unter Druck. Am offensichtlichsten war vielleicht der mangelnde Fortschritt hinsichtlich der Entwicklung von Institutionen und rechtlicher Instrumente. Kurzum: in unseren Bemühungen, die globale Macht des 21. Jahrhunderts mit den Institutionen aus der Zeit nach dem Zweiten Weltkrieg zu regeln, versuchten wir die Quadratur des Kreises.
Eine nicht mehr zeitgemäße, die Verhältnisse vergangener Tage widerspiegelnde Repräsentation etwa im UN-Sicherheitsrat oder dem Internationalen Währungsfonds untergräbt die Legitimität globaler Institutionen sowie auch ihre Fähigkeit, auf neue Herausforderungen entsprechend zu reagieren. Dies führte zu Veränderungen in Richtung informeller Mechanismen wie den G-20 und neuen, unerprobten Institutionen wie der Asiatischen Infrastruktur-Investitionsbank.
Ein besserer Ansatz wäre, die Vertretung der Schwellenländer in bestehenden Institutionen voranzutreiben. Und man müsste mehr nicht-staatliche Akteure wie etwa Organisationen der Zivilgesellschaft und auch Vertreter der Wirtschaft in den internationalen Entscheidungsfindungsprozess einbinden.
Doch die Herausforderung geht über institutionelle Mechanismen hinaus, mit denen sich die meisten Kommentatoren - so auch ich - befassen. Der philosophische Kern der liberalen internationalen Ordnung wurde nämlich ausgehöhlt, wobei sich die grundlegenden Ideen, die man einst als die tragenden Säulen der modernen Welt betrachtete – Freihandel, Demokratie, Menschenrechte – auf dem Rückzug befinden oder bedroht sind. Sofern und solange wir diese Realität nicht anerkennen und ansprechen, wird die liberale Weltordnung, die der Welt in den vergangenen sieben Jahrzehnten beispiellosen Frieden und Wohlstand gebracht hat, weiter erodieren.
Der Liberalismus und die von ihm getragene internationale Ordnung sind ein Produkt der Aufklärung. Sie wurzeln in dem Glauben an den unaufhaltsamen menschlichen Fortschritt, in der Vorstellung einer – sich auf die Beherrschung der Natur konzentrierenden - universellen Vision und Zielvorgabe, deren Verfolgung das rationale Eigeninteresse vorgibt. Entsprechend dieser Weltsicht sind Rechtsstaatlichkeit, der Schutz von Menschenrechten und der Handel jene Mechanismen, die die Menschheit auch dann voranbringen, wenn sich der Weg holprig gestaltet.
Unsere Schicksale sind heute stärker verwoben als jemals zuvor, wobei jedoch das zugrunde liegende Gefühl eines gemeinsamen Zieles verloren ging, weil unsere Vorstellungen hinsichtlich dieses Zieles in Frage gestellt – und sogar negiert werden. Wir sind uns bewusst, dass die Ressourcen, die unseren Fortschritt tragen, nicht unbegrenzt zur Verfügung stehen und dass der Planet nicht in der Lage ist, einer ständig steigenden Zahl von Menschen einen historisch mit Wohlstand verbundenen Lebensstil zu ermöglichen.
Ohne ein Fundament aus universeller Ethik sowie universellen Zielen und Erwartungen können universalistische Mechanismen nicht richtig funktionieren. Sehr wohl jedoch können sie – wie wir 2016 erfahren haben – Unzufriedenheit und Konflikte schüren und die Menschen dazu bringen, der Rationalität abzuschwören und sich der Realität zu verweigern. Das ist zutiefst besorgniserregend und muss daher in Angriff genommen werden.
Der erste Schritt in diese Richtung besteht in einer Abrechnung. Statt uns an der Rhetorik und Dogmen der Aufklärung festzuklammern, müssen wir die Grenzen unserer Welt erkennen und unsere Aufmerksamkeit von ihrer Eroberung hin zu ihrer Erhaltung lenken. Darin besteht die gemeinsame Vision und Richtung, derer es bedarf, um eine neue moderne globale Ordnung zu untermauern.
Der nächste Schritt liegt in einer Bewertung dessen, was genau wir von dieser neuen Realität – und der Entwicklung neuer Parameter für die Messung des Erfolgs - erwarten sollten. Wir können nicht davon ausgehen, dass künftige Generationen mehr haben werden, aber wir können dafür arbeiten, dass es ihnen besser geht. Zu diesem Zweck sollte sich Politik nicht auf wenig aussagekräftige Indikatoren der Gesamtveränderung wie das BIP und Daten zum Nettohandel verlassen, sondern nuanciertere Kennzahlen heranziehen, die ein klareres Bild von Wohlstandsverteilung, Bildung und Lebensqualität vermitteln.
Der dritte Schritt besteht darin, alle Menschen an Bord zu holen. In der Welt von heute sind gemeinsame Ansätze von zentraler Bedeutung, um den Herausforderungen gerecht zu werden und neue Chancen zu schaffen. Keine nationalistische Rhetorik oder Stimmung gegen den Freihandel kann das ändern.
Freilich wird die internationale Gemeinschaft auch ohne wirkungsvolle, auf universeller Ethik und allgemeinen Zielen beruhende internationale Systeme zusammenarbeiten müssen, um entstehende Herausforderungen zu bewältigen. Aber aller Wahrscheinlichkeit nach wird eine derartige Zusammenarbeit erst dann zustande kommen, wenn ein Problem eine ausreichend starke Wirkung auf die Interessen einzelner Akteure entfaltet.
In diesem Fall haben wir es mit einer zweifachen Gefahr zu tun. Erstens: der Mangel an universellen Normen verurteilt die Welt zu ständiger Reaktionsbereitschaft. Das Ergebnis besteht nicht in einer konstruktiven Zukunftsvision, sondern in einem ineffizienten und destabilisierenden Modell der Krisenbewältigung. Zweitens – und noch tückischer: die Abwesenheit eines übergeordneten Ziels verstärkt eine engstirnige, auf Eigeninteressen beruhende Sichtweise, im Rahmen derer Entscheidungen auf Grundlage einer transaktionalen statt einer systemischen Perspektive getroffen werden.
Trump scheint überzeugt zu sein, dass die Welt genau einen solchen Ansatz braucht. Doch wir wissen, was bei derartigen, von Eigeninteressen geprägten Deals wirklich herauskommt. Tatsächlich sind die Folgen einer kurzsichtigen, von Werten abgekoppelten Politik in ihrer unfassbarsten Form in Syrien bereits sichtbar. Die brutale Belagerung Aleppos bildet den Höhepunkt sechs Jahre dauernder leerer Rhetorik und halbherziger Maßnahmen westlicher Spitzenpolitiker, die offenbar glauben, dass die Gräueltaten in Syrien keinen wirklichen Anlass für reale Maßnahmen lieferten.
Syrien ist das Menetekel einer globalen Dystopie. Doch unser Schicksal muss nicht so düster sein. Statt der liberalen Weltordnung nachzutrauern, wie es offenbar so viele eifrig tun, sollten wir uns auf die Suche nach einem neuen gemeinsamen Ziel machen, das als Anker für ein wahrhaft globales System dient – und eine bessere Zukunft für alle gewährleistet.
Aus dem Englischen von Helga Klinger-Groier
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (7)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Philip Ralli
A universal ethic is notoriously difficult to define and then arbitrate! For instance the article talks about inequalities between people living in different parts of the world today, and also about inequalities between people alive now and in the future.
If cheap energy is a limited resource that governs wealth, how on earth can we decide whether to use our limited stock in favor of the disadvantaged of today versus leaving a maximum for the future; and who is 'we', the present owners of that resource or the whole present world (it certainly cannot be the future generations)… Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
One thing is clear that you have no clue why the liberal order failed. Instead, you are pulling harder on all the levers and making technical adjustments when none of this is going to do a thing.
The liberal order failed not because there is anything wrong with it in its core. It might also be said that conservative values have nothing wrong at their core. Liberal vs conservative is something similar to Chocolate vs Vanilla - you are either for one or the other and it is mostly ingrained.
The previous liberal order failed because it was captured by business and give rise to a system where liberal values were a mask that hid something else behind it. 2016 was not an annus horribiblis more than it was a year of change brought on by those who felt disenfranchised by the previous systems.
To fix the liberal order you need to tear apart business and politics to the point where they can't freely influence each other. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
-" For years, the liberal order has been under strain. Perhaps most obvious, there has been a lack of progress in the development of institutions and legal instruments." - Yes....and no. Certainly a lack of progress, but no lack of institutions and legal instruments. Brexit may turn out to be exactly the short of shock to the EU 'system' that is needed, and I say that having voted to 'remain'. The EU has developed a micro-management ethos that impacts the daily lives of ordinary people whilst leaving the so-called liberal elite to do what they wish. The sense of 'us' and 'them' is producing (at last) a popular rebellion against the centralising of all power and wealth. The traditional camps of capital and labour - left and right - have become blurred. (Trump in the US and Farage in Britain are improbable heroes of the people - expect more leaders of similar ilk rising to power through Europe)
A famously effective British election slogan "Labour isn't working" - it wasn't: unemployment was high and the political response hollowed-out the industries that for decades had been the employers - became prophetic. Increasing automation in industrial production, the shift of manufacturing to low wage countries, aging populations and financial deregulation have shifted the economic bases of the European nations and the rest of the civilised world too (and America). Like generals who it is said are always equipped and ready to fight the last war we have politicians who seem to be determined to legislate against the tide rather than envision a radically different future. The future is always going to be different. There are not many 'givens' in life but that is one of them. In the 'western' World in the aftermath of the financial debacle of 2008 the slogan should perhaps be "Capital isn't working".
Democracy is under threat because the balance of power is such that the Demos feels (and indeed is) unrepresented and that the elites are governing purely in their own interests. Woolly-minded 'liberal' bleating doesn't convince the Demos that legislators have its best interests in mind. Politicians have sold-out - they are overpaid to the extent that they have become a part of the elite and can comfortably afford to live above the threshold of the people for whom they legislate. At the extremes this generates 'terrorism' and terrorism then justifies the 'liberal' elite in imposing yet more draconian responses. To wage war on terrorism is to treat the symptoms without regard to the disease. In milder form we see the rejection of 'The Establishment' by the excluded where there is still faith in the ballot box as an instrument of change. If that change doesn't come; if political leaders don't respond to the clear messages of disatisfaction they are getting from their populations then the World will continue to look rather a mess.
The bastions of the liberal elites, the treasured institutions like the World Bank, The IMF, the EU, the US Democratic Party, Britain's Labour and (what's left of) Liberal Democratic Parties - supply your own candidates in other nation states have drifted into an acceptance and implementation of the supposedly 'new' economic orthodoxy. Neo Con is not new, but it is a con.
If ever there is to be a Global governance it will have to have to have very few rules. Along the lines of a new Ten Commandments, but ten may be more than can be agreed and consent is paramount. Statement of basic principles which are universally agreed to define a civilised society. I doubt it will ever come to pass and the trend today is towards a desire for smaller units of society with a more localised control over their own destiny. Democracy is not democratic if the Demos has no power and therefore no control. And too many laws are almost as bad as no law. Possibly worse because laws as the saying goes, are made to be broken.
Read more
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
You need to stop referring to what is clearly a neo-liberal world order as a 'liberal' world order. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
If mankind can navigate the current transitions without the sort of bloodbath that so characterized the 20th century, it should count itself lucky indeed. In that regard, my age is probably skewing my vision, but I'm not feeling lucky at all. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
This piece, finally, lays out all the ingredients to a diagnosis and a conclusion, ready to be cooked into something.
Some items in this inventory which stand out, to me:
Liberal rules-based order - in some very prominent cases, this has turned out to be a euphemism, like a chicken-based McNugget. Rule of law is a better expression. Also lets become aware of the difference between law-as-in-justice, and law-as-in-order, both within a country, and internationally.
Resources not unlimited / lifestyles - A grave problem, especially long-term climate considerations. But insufficient total amount of resources has nothing to do with the present international economic-p0litical crisis. The problem is distribution of wealth and power, and how that relates to stability.
Breakdown of universal understanding / common goals etc - Is this really a root cause, and not a symptom? Are parties or groups opting out of the "common understanding" not simply rejecting their real or perceived disempowerment?
Conquering vs preserving - yes, a shift from adversarial order to cooperative order is a positive goal. In some cases, that shift will destroy rather than preserve aspects of the present order. To preserve is a beautifully adaptable concept.
Everyone on same page vs nationalist or anti-trade rhetoric. Yes. Build self-governance within nations, with a more positive vision than nationalism. Conduct local and global trade, with a less exploitative and more equitably power-sharing vision than that displayed by present free-market-purist trade-management structures. Place the common goal of shared prosperity clearly above that of free markets. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Politics domestic or international and ethics in the same article how ........ absurd. The two things no politician in the world today can be accused of are ethics or integrity. Without them your prescription for the future cannot and will not work. Read more
Featured
Trumpian Uncertainty
Joseph E. Stiglitz confidently predicts that 2017 will make a mockery of most economic forecasts.
America’s Failures of Representation and Prospects for Democracy
Rob Johnson thinks Donald Trump has grasped a central problem of the US political economy, but doubts he can fix it.
Free Speech and Fake News
Peter Singer asks whether the time has come to resurrect the offense of criminal libel.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.