Die nächste Weltordnung

MADRID – Das annus horribilis 2016 liegt nun hinter uns. Doch seine Tiefpunkte – das Votum Großbritanniens für den Austritt aus der Europäischen Union, die Wahl Donald Trumps als US-Präsident, die anhaltenden Gräuel in Syrien – waren lediglich Symptome eines Auflösungsprozesses des auf liberalen Regeln basierenden globalen Systems, der schon lange davor eingesetzt hatte. Leider beschleunigen diese Symptome nun den Niedergang des Systems.

Über Jahre stand die liberale Ordnung unter Druck. Am offensichtlichsten war vielleicht der mangelnde Fortschritt hinsichtlich der Entwicklung von Institutionen und rechtlicher Instrumente. Kurzum: in unseren Bemühungen, die globale Macht des 21. Jahrhunderts mit den Institutionen aus der Zeit nach dem Zweiten Weltkrieg zu regeln, versuchten wir die Quadratur des Kreises.

Eine nicht mehr zeitgemäße, die Verhältnisse vergangener Tage widerspiegelnde Repräsentation etwa im UN-Sicherheitsrat oder dem Internationalen Währungsfonds untergräbt die Legitimität globaler Institutionen sowie auch ihre Fähigkeit, auf neue Herausforderungen entsprechend zu reagieren. Dies führte zu Veränderungen in Richtung informeller Mechanismen wie den G-20 und neuen, unerprobten Institutionen wie der Asiatischen Infrastruktur-Investitionsbank.

Ein besserer Ansatz wäre, die Vertretung der Schwellenländer in bestehenden Institutionen voranzutreiben. Und man müsste mehr nicht-staatliche Akteure wie etwa Organisationen der Zivilgesellschaft und auch Vertreter der Wirtschaft in den internationalen Entscheidungsfindungsprozess einbinden.

Doch die Herausforderung geht über institutionelle Mechanismen hinaus, mit denen sich die meisten Kommentatoren - so auch ich - befassen. Der philosophische Kern der liberalen internationalen Ordnung wurde nämlich ausgehöhlt, wobei sich die grundlegenden Ideen, die man einst als die tragenden Säulen der modernen Welt betrachtete – Freihandel, Demokratie, Menschenrechte – auf dem Rückzug befinden oder bedroht sind. Sofern und solange wir diese Realität nicht anerkennen und ansprechen, wird die liberale Weltordnung, die der Welt in den vergangenen sieben Jahrzehnten beispiellosen Frieden und Wohlstand gebracht hat, weiter erodieren.

Der Liberalismus und die von ihm getragene internationale Ordnung sind ein Produkt der Aufklärung. Sie wurzeln in dem Glauben an den unaufhaltsamen menschlichen Fortschritt, in der Vorstellung einer – sich auf die Beherrschung der Natur konzentrierenden - universellen Vision und Zielvorgabe, deren Verfolgung das rationale Eigeninteresse vorgibt. Entsprechend dieser Weltsicht sind Rechtsstaatlichkeit, der Schutz von Menschenrechten und der Handel jene Mechanismen, die die Menschheit auch dann voranbringen, wenn sich der Weg holprig gestaltet.

Unsere Schicksale sind heute stärker verwoben als jemals zuvor, wobei jedoch das zugrunde liegende Gefühl eines gemeinsamen Zieles verloren ging, weil unsere Vorstellungen hinsichtlich dieses Zieles in Frage gestellt – und sogar negiert werden. Wir sind uns bewusst, dass die Ressourcen, die unseren Fortschritt tragen, nicht unbegrenzt zur Verfügung stehen und dass der Planet nicht in der Lage ist, einer ständig steigenden Zahl von Menschen einen historisch mit Wohlstand verbundenen Lebensstil zu ermöglichen.

Ohne ein Fundament aus universeller Ethik sowie universellen Zielen und Erwartungen können universalistische Mechanismen nicht richtig funktionieren. Sehr wohl jedoch können sie – wie wir 2016 erfahren haben – Unzufriedenheit und Konflikte schüren und die Menschen dazu bringen, der Rationalität abzuschwören und sich der Realität zu verweigern. Das ist zutiefst besorgniserregend und muss daher in Angriff genommen werden.

Der erste Schritt in diese Richtung besteht in einer Abrechnung. Statt uns an der Rhetorik und Dogmen der Aufklärung festzuklammern, müssen wir die Grenzen unserer Welt erkennen und unsere Aufmerksamkeit von ihrer Eroberung hin zu ihrer Erhaltung lenken. Darin besteht die gemeinsame Vision und Richtung, derer es bedarf, um eine neue moderne globale Ordnung zu untermauern.

Der nächste Schritt liegt in einer Bewertung dessen, was genau wir von dieser neuen Realität – und der Entwicklung neuer Parameter für die Messung des Erfolgs -  erwarten sollten. Wir können nicht davon ausgehen, dass künftige Generationen mehr haben werden, aber wir können dafür arbeiten, dass es ihnen besser geht. Zu diesem Zweck sollte sich Politik nicht auf wenig aussagekräftige Indikatoren der Gesamtveränderung wie das BIP und Daten zum Nettohandel verlassen, sondern nuanciertere Kennzahlen heranziehen, die ein klareres Bild von Wohlstandsverteilung, Bildung und Lebensqualität vermitteln.

Der dritte Schritt besteht darin, alle Menschen an Bord zu holen. In der Welt von heute sind gemeinsame Ansätze von zentraler Bedeutung, um den Herausforderungen gerecht zu werden und neue Chancen zu schaffen. Keine nationalistische Rhetorik oder Stimmung gegen den Freihandel kann das ändern.

Freilich wird die internationale Gemeinschaft auch ohne wirkungsvolle, auf universeller Ethik und allgemeinen Zielen beruhende internationale Systeme zusammenarbeiten müssen, um entstehende Herausforderungen zu bewältigen. Aber aller Wahrscheinlichkeit nach wird eine derartige Zusammenarbeit erst dann zustande kommen, wenn ein Problem eine ausreichend starke Wirkung auf die Interessen einzelner Akteure entfaltet. 

In diesem Fall haben wir es mit einer zweifachen Gefahr zu tun. Erstens: der Mangel an universellen Normen verurteilt die Welt zu ständiger Reaktionsbereitschaft. Das Ergebnis besteht nicht in einer konstruktiven Zukunftsvision, sondern in einem ineffizienten und destabilisierenden Modell der Krisenbewältigung.  Zweitens – und noch tückischer: die Abwesenheit eines übergeordneten Ziels verstärkt eine engstirnige, auf Eigeninteressen beruhende Sichtweise, im Rahmen derer Entscheidungen auf Grundlage einer transaktionalen statt einer systemischen Perspektive getroffen werden.

Trump scheint überzeugt zu sein, dass die Welt genau einen solchen Ansatz braucht. Doch wir wissen, was bei derartigen, von Eigeninteressen geprägten Deals wirklich herauskommt. Tatsächlich sind die Folgen einer kurzsichtigen, von Werten abgekoppelten Politik in ihrer unfassbarsten Form in Syrien bereits sichtbar. Die brutale Belagerung Aleppos bildet den Höhepunkt sechs Jahre dauernder leerer Rhetorik und halbherziger Maßnahmen westlicher Spitzenpolitiker, die offenbar glauben, dass die Gräueltaten in Syrien keinen wirklichen Anlass für reale Maßnahmen lieferten.

Syrien ist das Menetekel einer globalen Dystopie. Doch unser Schicksal muss nicht so düster sein. Statt der liberalen Weltordnung nachzutrauern, wie es offenbar so viele eifrig tun, sollten wir uns auf die Suche nach einem neuen gemeinsamen Ziel machen, das als Anker für ein wahrhaft globales System dient – und eine bessere Zukunft für alle gewährleistet.   

Aus dem Englischen von Helga Klinger-Groier