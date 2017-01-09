9

L’ordre mondial de demain

MADRID – L’annus horribilis 2016 est désormais derrière nous. Les événements malheureux de l’année qui vient de s’achever – vote de sortie du Royaume-Uni hors de l’Union européenne, élection de Donald Trump à la présidence des États-Unis, persistance des atrocités en Syrie – n’ont cependant été que les symptômes d’un processus de dissolution du système mondial libéral fondé sur des règles, entamé longtemps auparavant. Malheureusement, ces symptômes accélèrent aujourd’hui le déclin du système.

L’ordre libéral est depuis plusieurs années sous pression. Un constat des plus évidents réside dans le manque d’avancées autour du développement d’institutions et d’instruments juridiques. Pour résumer la situation, nous nous sommes efforcés de résoudre un casse-tête consistant à concilier d’une part le concept de puissance mondiale au XXIe siècle avec d’autre part les institutions nées de la Seconde Guerre mondiale.

Que ce soit au Conseil de sécurité des Nations Unies ou au Conseil d’administration du Fonds monétaire international, une représentation faussée et révélatrice d’une époque révolue vient mettre à mal la légitimité des institutions mondiales, ainsi que leur capacité à répondre à de nouveaux défis. Ceci provoque une réorientation en direction de mécanismes informels, tels que le G20 et autres institutions nouvelles et expérimentales de type Banque asiatique d’investissement pour les infrastructures.

Une approche plus judicieuse consisterait à renforcer la représentation des économies émergentes au sein même des institutions existantes. Elle viserait également à intégrer davantage d’acteurs non étatiques – représentant à la fois les organisations de la société civile et le monde des affaires – au processus décisionnel international.

Mais le défi s’étend au-delà des mécanismes institutionnels qu’abordent la plupart des observateurs. Le noyau philosophique de l’ordre mondial libéral se trouve en effet vidé de sa substance, à l’heure où un certain nombre d’idées fondamentales autrefois considérées comme les piliers du monde moderne – libre-échange, démocratie, droits de l’Homme – déclinent ou se trouvent menacées. Tant que nous n’aurons pas admis et appréhendé cette réalité, cet ordre mondial libéral qui pendant soixante-dix ans a apporté au monde une paix et une prospérité sans précédent continuera de s’éroder.

Le libéralisme, ainsi que l’ordre mondial qu’il sous-tend, sont le fruit des Lumières. Ils reposent sur une croyance inexorable dans le progrès humain, sur une notion de vision et de direction universellement partagées – axée sur la maîtrise de la nature – que l’intérêt propre et rationnel impose de promouvoir. De ce point de vue, la primauté du droit, la préservation des droits humains, ou encore le commerce, sont autant de mécanismes qui propulsent l’humanité vers l’avenir, même lorsque le chemin devient escarpé.

Bien que nos destins soient aujourd’hui plus entremêlés que jamais, la signification sous-jacente que nous associons à l’intérêt commun a été perdue, car les idées qui fondent ce que doit être cet intérêt ont été remises en question – voire niées. Nous savons désormais que les ressources qui permettent notre progrès ne sont pas infinies, et que notre planète ne peut pas accueillir un nombre croissant d’individus aux modes de vie historiquement caractéristiques de la prospérité.

Les mécanismes universalistes ne peuvent fonctionner correctement sans ce fondement que constituent une éthique, des attentes et des objectifs universels. En son absence, ces mécanismes ne parviennent qu’à attiser la colère, le conflit, et conduisent les individus à rejeter la rationalité ainsi qu’à nier la réalité, comme nous l’avons observé en 2016. Ce constat s’avère profondément troublant, et doit absolument être appréhendé.

La première étape est celle de l’acceptation. Plutôt que de nous agripper au discours et aux dogmes des Lumières, il nous faut admettre les limites de notre monde, et axer notre attention non plus sur sa conquête, mais sur sa préservation. Telle est la vision, la direction commune qu’il nous faut prendre afin de consolider un nouvel ordre mondial moderne.

L’étape suivante consiste à évaluer ce que nous devons précisément attendre de cette nouvelle réalité – et à développer de nouveaux paramètres de mesure des accomplissements. Nous ne pouvons désormais partir du principe que les générations futures auront plus que nous, mais pouvons œuvrer afin qu’elles aient mieux que nous. Pour ce faire, il est nécessaire que nous fondions les politiques non plus sur des indicateurs directs de changement global, tels que le PIB et autres données de balance commerciale, mais sur des mesures désormais plus nuancées, exposant une image plus nette de la répartition des richesses, de la situation de l’éducation, et de la qualité de vie.

La troisième étape consiste à faire en sorte que tout le monde soit sur la même longueur d’onde. Dans le monde d’aujourd��hui, l’existence d’approches communes est essentielle à la résolution des défis, ainsi qu’à la création de nouvelles opportunités. Aucun discours nationaliste ou sentiment d’opposition au libre-échange ne peut faire disparaître cette nécessité.

Bien entendu, même en l’absence de systèmes internationaux efficaces, sous-tendus par une éthique et des objectifs universels, la communauté internationale devra coopérer afin de résoudre les défis qui se présenteront. Il faut néanmoins s’attendre à ce qu’une telle coopération n’ait lieu qu’après l’apparition d’un problème à l’impact suffisamment puissant sur les intérêts propres aux acteurs dans leur individualité.

Intervient ici un double danger. Premièrement, l’absence de normes universelles condamne le monde à une démarche de perpétuelle réaction, dont découle un modèle de réponse aux crises inefficace et déstabilisant – ainsi qu’une absence de vision pour l’avenir. Deuxièmement, et plus insidieusement, l’inexistence d’une aspiration globale vient renforcer une vision étroite de l’intérêt personnel, dans laquelle les décisions sont prises sans vue d’ensemble, sur un fondement transactionnel plutôt que sur la base d’une perspective systémique.

Trump semble par exemple persuadé qu’une telle approche constitue exactement ce dont le monde a besoin. Or, nous savons ce que produit réellement la conclusion d’accords fondés sur des intérêts propres. En effet, nous observons d’ores et déjà les conséquences que peut engendrer une politique aveugle et détachée des valeurs, et cela de la manière la plus inacceptable en Syrie. Le siège brutal de la ville d’Alep a été le point culminant de six années d’un discours vide de substance, ainsi que de demi-mesures appliquées par des dirigeants occidentaux semblant considérer que les atrocités de la guerre civile syrienne ne justifient pas une action véritable.

La Syrie constitue le présage d’une dystopie mondiale. Nous pouvons néanmoins éviter un sort aussi malheureux. Plutôt que de pleurer l’ordre mondial libéral, comme ont tendance à le faire de si nombreux acteurs, il nous faut œuvrer pour le développement d’un intérêt commun, auquel puisse s’ancrer un système véritablement mondial – et qui puisse assurer un avenir meilleur pour tous.

Traduit de l’anglais par Martin Morel