L’ordre mondial de demain

MADRID – L’annus horribilis 2016 est désormais derrière nous. Les événements malheureux de l’année qui vient de s’achever – vote de sortie du Royaume-Uni hors de l’Union européenne, élection de Donald Trump à la présidence des États-Unis, persistance des atrocités en Syrie – n’ont cependant été que les symptômes d’un processus de dissolution du système mondial libéral fondé sur des règles, entamé longtemps auparavant. Malheureusement, ces symptômes accélèrent aujourd’hui le déclin du système.
L’ordre libéral est depuis plusieurs années sous pression. Un constat des plus évidents réside dans le manque d’avancées autour du développement d’institutions et d’instruments juridiques. Pour résumer la situation, nous nous sommes efforcés de résoudre un casse-tête consistant à concilier d’une part le concept de puissance mondiale au XXIe siècle avec d’autre part les institutions nées de la Seconde Guerre mondiale.
Que ce soit au Conseil de sécurité des Nations Unies ou au Conseil d’administration du Fonds monétaire international, une représentation faussée et révélatrice d’une époque révolue vient mettre à mal la légitimité des institutions mondiales, ainsi que leur capacité à répondre à de nouveaux défis. Ceci provoque une réorientation en direction de mécanismes informels, tels que le G20 et autres institutions nouvelles et expérimentales de type Banque asiatique d’investissement pour les infrastructures.
Une approche plus judicieuse consisterait à renforcer la représentation des économies émergentes au sein même des institutions existantes. Elle viserait également à intégrer davantage d’acteurs non étatiques – représentant à la fois les organisations de la société civile et le monde des affaires – au processus décisionnel international.
Mais le défi s’étend au-delà des mécanismes institutionnels qu’abordent la plupart des observateurs. Le noyau philosophique de l’ordre mondial libéral se trouve en effet vidé de sa substance, à l’heure où un certain nombre d’idées fondamentales autrefois considérées comme les piliers du monde moderne – libre-échange, démocratie, droits de l’Homme – déclinent ou se trouvent menacées. Tant que nous n’aurons pas admis et appréhendé cette réalité, cet ordre mondial libéral qui pendant soixante-dix ans a apporté au monde une paix et une prospérité sans précédent continuera de s’éroder.
Le libéralisme, ainsi que l’ordre mondial qu’il sous-tend, sont le fruit des Lumières. Ils reposent sur une croyance inexorable dans le progrès humain, sur une notion de vision et de direction universellement partagées – axée sur la maîtrise de la nature – que l’intérêt propre et rationnel impose de promouvoir. De ce point de vue, la primauté du droit, la préservation des droits humains, ou encore le commerce, sont autant de mécanismes qui propulsent l’humanité vers l’avenir, même lorsque le chemin devient escarpé.
Bien que nos destins soient aujourd’hui plus entremêlés que jamais, la signification sous-jacente que nous associons à l’intérêt commun a été perdue, car les idées qui fondent ce que doit être cet intérêt ont été remises en question – voire niées. Nous savons désormais que les ressources qui permettent notre progrès ne sont pas infinies, et que notre planète ne peut pas accueillir un nombre croissant d’individus aux modes de vie historiquement caractéristiques de la prospérité.
Les mécanismes universalistes ne peuvent fonctionner correctement sans ce fondement que constituent une éthique, des attentes et des objectifs universels. En son absence, ces mécanismes ne parviennent qu’à attiser la colère, le conflit, et conduisent les individus à rejeter la rationalité ainsi qu’à nier la réalité, comme nous l’avons observé en 2016. Ce constat s’avère profondément troublant, et doit absolument être appréhendé.
La première étape est celle de l’acceptation. Plutôt que de nous agripper au discours et aux dogmes des Lumières, il nous faut admettre les limites de notre monde, et axer notre attention non plus sur sa conquête, mais sur sa préservation. Telle est la vision, la direction commune qu’il nous faut prendre afin de consolider un nouvel ordre mondial moderne.
L’étape suivante consiste à évaluer ce que nous devons précisément attendre de cette nouvelle réalité – et à développer de nouveaux paramètres de mesure des accomplissements. Nous ne pouvons désormais partir du principe que les générations futures auront plus que nous, mais pouvons œuvrer afin qu’elles aient mieux que nous. Pour ce faire, il est nécessaire que nous fondions les politiques non plus sur des indicateurs directs de changement global, tels que le PIB et autres données de balance commerciale, mais sur des mesures désormais plus nuancées, exposant une image plus nette de la répartition des richesses, de la situation de l’éducation, et de la qualité de vie.
La troisième étape consiste à faire en sorte que tout le monde soit sur la même longueur d’onde. Dans le monde d’aujourd��hui, l’existence d’approches communes est essentielle à la résolution des défis, ainsi qu’à la création de nouvelles opportunités. Aucun discours nationaliste ou sentiment d’opposition au libre-échange ne peut faire disparaître cette nécessité.
Bien entendu, même en l’absence de systèmes internationaux efficaces, sous-tendus par une éthique et des objectifs universels, la communauté internationale devra coopérer afin de résoudre les défis qui se présenteront. Il faut néanmoins s’attendre à ce qu’une telle coopération n’ait lieu qu’après l’apparition d’un problème à l’impact suffisamment puissant sur les intérêts propres aux acteurs dans leur individualité.
Intervient ici un double danger. Premièrement, l’absence de normes universelles condamne le monde à une démarche de perpétuelle réaction, dont découle un modèle de réponse aux crises inefficace et déstabilisant – ainsi qu’une absence de vision pour l’avenir. Deuxièmement, et plus insidieusement, l’inexistence d’une aspiration globale vient renforcer une vision étroite de l’intérêt personnel, dans laquelle les décisions sont prises sans vue d’ensemble, sur un fondement transactionnel plutôt que sur la base d’une perspective systémique.
Trump semble par exemple persuadé qu’une telle approche constitue exactement ce dont le monde a besoin. Or, nous savons ce que produit réellement la conclusion d’accords fondés sur des intérêts propres. En effet, nous observons d’ores et déjà les conséquences que peut engendrer une politique aveugle et détachée des valeurs, et cela de la manière la plus inacceptable en Syrie. Le siège brutal de la ville d’Alep a été le point culminant de six années d’un discours vide de substance, ainsi que de demi-mesures appliquées par des dirigeants occidentaux semblant considérer que les atrocités de la guerre civile syrienne ne justifient pas une action véritable.
La Syrie constitue le présage d’une dystopie mondiale. Nous pouvons néanmoins éviter un sort aussi malheureux. Plutôt que de pleurer l’ordre mondial libéral, comme ont tendance à le faire de si nombreux acteurs, il nous faut œuvrer pour le développement d’un intérêt commun, auquel puisse s’ancrer un système véritablement mondial – et qui puisse assurer un avenir meilleur pour tous.
Traduit de l’anglais par Martin Morel
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (9)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Ana Palacio proposes the "next world order," maintaining the current one "has been under strain" for many years. In her view the liberal order created after World War II is not keeping up with progress and development. The most important point she makes is the conflict that emerges as the gulf between population surge and dwindling resources becomes unabridgeable.
The world body, the UN and its international organisations reflect "a bygone era," with little appetite for change. Third world countries complain about "skewed representation" at the World Bank and the IMF. There has been problem "to boost the representation of emerging economies in existing institutions." The G20 summit - a latecomer - is an exclusive club and a political circus. This malaise "undermines global institutions’ legitimacy and ability to respond to new challenges."
The author says it is crucial "to incorporate more non-state actors, both civil-society organizations and business representatives, into international decision-making processes." But it is also difficult to reach consensus, the more players get involved. In recent years, our "liberal international order’s philosophical core has been hollowed out." with fundamental values like "free trade, democracy, human rights either in retreat or under threat."
Unfortunately power hungry leaders don't enlighten their voters on "the resources that support our progress are not unlimited, and that our planet cannot support an ever-growing number of people with the lifestyles that have historically accompanied prosperity." The steps that the author suggests are reasonable. National leaders should be honest with their voters and urge them to face reality - not to expect that future generation have more and better than previous ones. This assumption is no longer realistic, and it takes a huge portion of altruism to "work for them to have better." Although there should be "wealth distribution, education, and quality of life," it is equally important not to be obsessed with growth, but with its sustainability, that goes hand in hand with public goods, like the environment and ethics.
Many countries benefit from "the liberal world order that has brought unprecedented peace and prosperity" for decades. But they at the same time reject liberal ideas that underpin the "effective international systems," fearing these would erode their national agenda. Their leaders resort to "nationalist rhetoric or anti-trade sentiment," that aim to "drive people to reject rationality and deny reality."
Following demographic decline in the West, it is struggling to defend its "liberalism and the international order" which "are a product of the Enlightenment." With population surge in many parts of the world, liberalism - "the rule of law, human-rights protections, and trade are mechanisms for propelling humanity forward" - is merely seen as Western quixotism.
The author points out the crucial role that a global order - based on "a foundation of universal ethics, objectives, and expectations" - plays. To secure peace and stabilitiy "the international community will have to cooperate to tackle challenges as they arise." But often such cooperation would only kick off, when damage has been done.
The author has two explanations for this inactivity. "First, the absence of universal norms condemns the world to be perpetually reactive. The result is an inefficient and destabilizing crisis-response model – and no constructive vision for the future. Second, and more insidious, the absence of an overarching purpose reinforces a narrow view of self-interest, with decisions made discretely, based on a transactional, rather than a systemic, outlook." She fears Trump is a leader focused on self-interest and myopic policies, and she points out that the war in Syria is a wakeup call for global action. Read more
Comment Commented John Jones
I am in complete sympathy with this article. Again and again it hits the jackpot. If the planet is to have a future, human beings need yo wake up. Time is at a premium. Y0u will find my proposal for a New Year Revolution at http://www.garrettjones.talktalk.net Read more
Comment Commented Philip Ralli
A universal ethic is notoriously difficult to define and then arbitrate! For instance the article talks about inequalities between people living in different parts of the world today, and also about inequalities between people alive now and in the future.
If cheap energy is a limited resource that governs wealth, how on earth can we decide whether to use our limited stock in favor of the disadvantaged of today versus leaving a maximum for the future; and who is 'we', the present owners of that resource or the whole present world (it certainly cannot be the future generations)… Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
One thing is clear that you have no clue why the liberal order failed. Instead, you are pulling harder on all the levers and making technical adjustments when none of this is going to do a thing.
The liberal order failed not because there is anything wrong with it in its core. It might also be said that conservative values have nothing wrong at their core. Liberal vs conservative is something similar to Chocolate vs Vanilla - you are either for one or the other and it is mostly ingrained.
The previous liberal order failed because it was captured by business and give rise to a system where liberal values were a mask that hid something else behind it. 2016 was not an annus horribiblis more than it was a year of change brought on by those who felt disenfranchised by the previous systems.
To fix the liberal order you need to tear apart business and politics to the point where they can't freely influence each other. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
-" For years, the liberal order has been under strain. Perhaps most obvious, there has been a lack of progress in the development of institutions and legal instruments." - Yes....and no. Certainly a lack of progress, but no lack of institutions and legal instruments. Brexit may turn out to be exactly the short of shock to the EU 'system' that is needed, and I say that having voted to 'remain'. The EU has developed a micro-management ethos that impacts the daily lives of ordinary people whilst leaving the so-called liberal elite to do what they wish. The sense of 'us' and 'them' is producing (at last) a popular rebellion against the centralising of all power and wealth. The traditional camps of capital and labour - left and right - have become blurred. (Trump in the US and Farage in Britain are improbable heroes of the people - expect more leaders of similar ilk rising to power through Europe)
A famously effective British election slogan "Labour isn't working" - it wasn't: unemployment was high and the political response hollowed-out the industries that for decades had been the employers - became prophetic. Increasing automation in industrial production, the shift of manufacturing to low wage countries, aging populations and financial deregulation have shifted the economic bases of the European nations and the rest of the civilised world too (and America). Like generals who it is said are always equipped and ready to fight the last war we have politicians who seem to be determined to legislate against the tide rather than envision a radically different future. The future is always going to be different. There are not many 'givens' in life but that is one of them. In the 'western' World in the aftermath of the financial debacle of 2008 the slogan should perhaps be "Capital isn't working".
Democracy is under threat because the balance of power is such that the Demos feels (and indeed is) unrepresented and that the elites are governing purely in their own interests. Woolly-minded 'liberal' bleating doesn't convince the Demos that legislators have its best interests in mind. Politicians have sold-out - they are overpaid to the extent that they have become a part of the elite and can comfortably afford to live above the threshold of the people for whom they legislate. At the extremes this generates 'terrorism' and terrorism then justifies the 'liberal' elite in imposing yet more draconian responses. To wage war on terrorism is to treat the symptoms without regard to the disease. In milder form we see the rejection of 'The Establishment' by the excluded where there is still faith in the ballot box as an instrument of change. If that change doesn't come; if political leaders don't respond to the clear messages of disatisfaction they are getting from their populations then the World will continue to look rather a mess.
The bastions of the liberal elites, the treasured institutions like the World Bank, The IMF, the EU, the US Democratic Party, Britain's Labour and (what's left of) Liberal Democratic Parties - supply your own candidates in other nation states have drifted into an acceptance and implementation of the supposedly 'new' economic orthodoxy. Neo Con is not new, but it is a con.
If ever there is to be a Global governance it will have to have to have very few rules. Along the lines of a new Ten Commandments, but ten may be more than can be agreed and consent is paramount. Statement of basic principles which are universally agreed to define a civilised society. I doubt it will ever come to pass and the trend today is towards a desire for smaller units of society with a more localised control over their own destiny. Democracy is not democratic if the Demos has no power and therefore no control. And too many laws are almost as bad as no law. Possibly worse because laws as the saying goes, are made to be broken.
Read more
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
You need to stop referring to what is clearly a neo-liberal world order as a 'liberal' world order. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
If mankind can navigate the current transitions without the sort of bloodbath that so characterized the 20th century, it should count itself lucky indeed. In that regard, my age is probably skewing my vision, but I'm not feeling lucky at all. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
This piece, finally, lays out all the ingredients to a diagnosis and a conclusion, ready to be cooked into something.
Some items in this inventory which stand out, to me:
Liberal rules-based order - in some very prominent cases, this has turned out to be a euphemism, like a chicken-based McNugget. Rule of law is a better expression. Also lets become aware of the difference between law-as-in-justice, and law-as-in-order, both within a country, and internationally.
Resources not unlimited / lifestyles - A grave problem, especially long-term climate considerations. But insufficient total amount of resources has nothing to do with the present international economic-p0litical crisis. The problem is distribution of wealth and power, and how that relates to stability.
Breakdown of universal understanding / common goals etc - Is this really a root cause, and not a symptom? Are parties or groups opting out of the "common understanding" not simply rejecting their real or perceived disempowerment?
Conquering vs preserving - yes, a shift from adversarial order to cooperative order is a positive goal. In some cases, that shift will destroy rather than preserve aspects of the present order. To preserve is a beautifully adaptable concept.
Everyone on same page vs nationalist or anti-trade rhetoric. Yes. Build self-governance within nations, with a more positive vision than nationalism. Conduct local and global trade, with a less exploitative and more equitably power-sharing vision than that displayed by present free-market-purist trade-management structures. Place the common goal of shared prosperity clearly above that of free markets. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Politics domestic or international and ethics in the same article how ........ absurd. The two things no politician in the world today can be accused of are ethics or integrity. Without them your prescription for the future cannot and will not work. Read more
Featured
Hoping for the Best Against Trump
Ian Buruma asks whether liberals have any reason to feel optimistic after a year of political disasters.
Trumpian Uncertainty
Joseph E. Stiglitz confidently predicts that 2017 will make a mockery of most economic forecasts.
America’s Failures of Representation and Prospects for Democracy
Rob Johnson thinks Donald Trump has grasped a central problem of the US political economy, but doubts he can fix it.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.