Andrew (Andy) Crow JAN 10, 2017

-" For years, the liberal order has been under strain. Perhaps most obvious, there has been a lack of progress in the development of institutions and legal instruments." - Yes....and no. Certainly a lack of progress, but no lack of institutions and legal instruments. Brexit may turn out to be exactly the short of shock to the EU 'system' that is needed, and I say that having voted to 'remain'. The EU has developed a micro-management ethos that impacts the daily lives of ordinary people whilst leaving the so-called liberal elite to do what they wish. The sense of 'us' and 'them' is producing (at last) a popular rebellion against the centralising of all power and wealth. The traditional camps of capital and labour - left and right - have become blurred. (Trump in the US and Farage in Britain are improbable heroes of the people - expect more leaders of similar ilk rising to power through Europe)

A famously effective British election slogan "Labour isn't working" - it wasn't: unemployment was high and the political response hollowed-out the industries that for decades had been the employers - became prophetic. Increasing automation in industrial production, the shift of manufacturing to low wage countries, aging populations and financial deregulation have shifted the economic bases of the European nations and the rest of the civilised world too (and America). Like generals who it is said are always equipped and ready to fight the last war we have politicians who seem to be determined to legislate against the tide rather than envision a radically different future. The future is always going to be different. There are not many 'givens' in life but that is one of them. In the 'western' World in the aftermath of the financial debacle of 2008 the slogan should perhaps be "Capital isn't working".

Democracy is under threat because the balance of power is such that the Demos feels (and indeed is) unrepresented and that the elites are governing purely in their own interests. Woolly-minded 'liberal' bleating doesn't convince the Demos that legislators have its best interests in mind. Politicians have sold-out - they are overpaid to the extent that they have become a part of the elite and can comfortably afford to live above the threshold of the people for whom they legislate. At the extremes this generates 'terrorism' and terrorism then justifies the 'liberal' elite in imposing yet more draconian responses. To wage war on terrorism is to treat the symptoms without regard to the disease. In milder form we see the rejection of 'The Establishment' by the excluded where there is still faith in the ballot box as an instrument of change. If that change doesn't come; if political leaders don't respond to the clear messages of disatisfaction they are getting from their populations then the World will continue to look rather a mess.



The bastions of the liberal elites, the treasured institutions like the World Bank, The IMF, the EU, the US Democratic Party, Britain's Labour and (what's left of) Liberal Democratic Parties - supply your own candidates in other nation states have drifted into an acceptance and implementation of the supposedly 'new' economic orthodoxy. Neo Con is not new, but it is a con.



If ever there is to be a Global governance it will have to have to have very few rules. Along the lines of a new Ten Commandments, but ten may be more than can be agreed and consent is paramount. Statement of basic principles which are universally agreed to define a civilised society. I doubt it will ever come to pass and the trend today is towards a desire for smaller units of society with a more localised control over their own destiny. Democracy is not democratic if the Demos has no power and therefore no control. And too many laws are almost as bad as no law. Possibly worse because laws as the saying goes, are made to be broken.

















