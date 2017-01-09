马德里—流年不利的2016已经成为前尘往事。但这一年的低谷时刻——英国投票脱离欧盟、唐纳德·特朗普当选美国总统、叙利亚暴行继续横行——只是建立已久的基于规则的自由全球体系分崩离析过程的症候。不幸的是，这些症候正在加速体系的衰落。
多年来，自有秩序一直饱受压力。也许最明显的是机构发展和法律工具进步乏力。简言之，我们一直在试图用二十一世纪全球力量的圆钉钉入二战后机构的方孔。
反映旧时代的扭曲的代表——不管是联合国安理会还是国际货币基金组织（IMF）理事会——削弱了全球机构的合法性及其应对新挑战的能力。这促使体系向G-20以及最新成立、尚未经过考验的亚洲基础设施投资银行等机构的非正式机构转变。
更好的方针是着眼于提高新兴经济体在现有机构中的代表权。新方针还将寻求与更多的非国家行动方合作，包括公民社会组织和企业代表，将它们纳入国际决策程序。
但挑战并不局限于包括我在内的大部分评论家集中关注的机构机制。自由国际社会的理论核心已经空洞化，曾经被视为现代世界的标志的基本思想——自由贸易、民主、人权——要么正在倒退，要么饱受威胁。除非我们承认并解决这一现实，否则过去七十年来为世界带来了前所未有的和平与繁荣自由世界秩序将继续土崩瓦解。
自由主义及其所维持的国际秩序是启蒙运动的产物。它们植根于人类进步不可动摇的信念，植根于坚信普世愿景和方向——其重点是征服自然——理性自利的意志都应该追求这一点。根据这一看法，法治、人权保护和贸易是推动人类前进的机制，即使道路有时坎坷。
如今，我们的命运比以往任何时候都更加纠结，但基本的感觉——我们有着共同的目标——已经不复存在，因为我们关于这一目标应该是什么的观念受到了挑战，甚至遭遇否定。现在我们知道，支持我们的进步的资源不是取之不尽的，我们的地球无法支持不断增加的人口按照已经实现历史性繁荣的生活方式生活。
普世机制无法在没有普世道德、目标和期望的基础的情况下合理运转。我们可以做的是助长不满和冲突，而在2016年我们看到，我们还可以鼓动人们拒绝理性、否认现实。这令人非常不安，必须解决这个问题。
第一步是清算。我们不能再执着于启蒙运动的修辞和教条，而必须承认我们的世界的极限，将我们的注意力从征服世界转向保护世界。我们需要这样的共同愿景和方向来支持新的现代全球秩序。
下一步是评估我们应该期望这一新现实带来哪些东西，以及形成哪些衡量成功的新指标。我们不能认为子孙后代会拥有更多的东西，但我们可以努力让他们拥有更好的东西。在这方面，政策不应该基于粗暴的总需求指标，GDP和净贸易数据，而应该用更细致的指标提供关于财富分配、教育和生活品质的更清晰的图景。
第三步是让所有人都参与进来。当今世界，共同方针是解决挑战、创造新机会的关键。民族主义修辞和反贸易情绪无法改变局面。
当然，即使没有基于普世道德和目标的国际体系，国际社会也必须合作面对它们所带来的挑战。但是，极有可能这样的合作只有在问题给个体行动方的可感知利益造成充分巨大的影响时才会出现。
这里的风险是双重的。首先，普世规范的缺失决定了世界永远只能应变。结果是危机响应模式效率低下、无法起到稳定效果，也没有关于未来的建设性愿景。其次也是更隐蔽的是，压倒一切的目标的缺失强化了狭隘的自利观，决策将基于事务性而非系统性的展望分散做出。
特朗普似乎认定这一方针才是世界所需要的。但我们知道这种自利的交易模式会带来什么。事实上，脱离价值观的近视政策的后果就在眼前，最令人发指的便是叙利亚。残忍的阿勒颇围城战是六年来西方领导人的空洞说辞和权宜之计的后果的“大成”，西方领导人似乎认为叙利亚内战的惨状不值得采取认真的行动。
叙利亚是全球反乌托邦的先兆。但我们的命运未必如此黑暗。我们不必如许多人急不可耐的那样宣判自由世界秩序死亡，而应该寻求推进新的共同目标，使之成为真正的全球体系之锚——并保证所有人都能拥有更美好的未来。
Michael Public
One thing is clear that you have no clue why the liberal order failed. Instead, you are pulling harder on all the levers and making technical adjustments when none of this is going to do a thing.
The liberal order failed not because there is anything wrong with it in its core. It might also be said that conservative values have nothing wrong at their core. Liberal vs conservative is something similar to Chocolate vs Vanilla - you are either for one or the other and it is mostly ingrained.
The previous liberal order failed because it was captured by business and give rise to a system where liberal values were a mask that hid something else behind it. 2016 was not an annus horribiblis more than it was a year of change brought on by those who felt disenfranchised by the previous systems.
To fix the liberal order you need to tear apart business and politics to the point where they can't freely influence each other. Read more
Andrew (Andy) Crow
-" For years, the liberal order has been under strain. Perhaps most obvious, there has been a lack of progress in the development of institutions and legal instruments." - Yes....and no. Certainly a lack of progress, but no lack of institutions and legal instruments. Brexit may turn out to be exactly the short of shock to the EU 'system' that is needed, and I say that having voted to 'remain'. The EU has developed a micro-management ethos that impacts the daily lives of ordinary people whilst leaving the so-called liberal elite to do what they wish. The sense of 'us' and 'them' is producing (at last) a popular rebellion against the centralising of all power and wealth. The traditional camps of capital and labour - left and right - have become blurred. (Trump in the US and Farage in Britain are improbable heroes of the people - expect more leaders of similar ilk rising to power through Europe)
A famously effective British election slogan "Labour isn't working" - it wasn't: unemployment was high and the political response hollowed-out the industries that for decades had been the employers - became prophetic. Increasing automation in industrial production, the shift of manufacturing to low wage countries, aging populations and financial deregulation have shifted the economic bases of the European nations and the rest of the civilised world too (and America). Like generals who it is said are always equipped and ready to fight the last war we have politicians who seem to be determined to legislate against the tide rather than envision a radically different future. The future is always going to be different. There are not many 'givens' in life but that is one of them. In the 'western' World in the aftermath of the financial debacle of 2008 the slogan should perhaps be "Capital isn't working".
Democracy is under threat because the balance of power is such that the Demos feels (and indeed is) unrepresented and that the elites are governing purely in their own interests. Woolly-minded 'liberal' bleating doesn't convince the Demos that legislators have its best interests in mind. Politicians have sold-out - they are overpaid to the extent that they have become a part of the elite and can comfortably afford to live above the threshold of the people for whom they legislate. At the extremes this generates 'terrorism' and terrorism then justifies the 'liberal' elite in imposing yet more draconian responses. To wage war on terrorism is to treat the symptoms without regard to the disease. In milder form we see the rejection of 'The Establishment' by the excluded where there is still faith in the ballot box as an instrument of change. If that change doesn't come; if political leaders don't respond to the clear messages of disatisfaction they are getting from their populations then the World will continue to look rather a mess.
The bastions of the liberal elites, the treasured institutions like the World Bank, The IMF, the EU, the US Democratic Party, Britain's Labour and (what's left of) Liberal Democratic Parties - supply your own candidates in other nation states have drifted into an acceptance and implementation of the supposedly 'new' economic orthodoxy. Neo Con is not new, but it is a con.
If ever there is to be a Global governance it will have to have to have very few rules. Along the lines of a new Ten Commandments, but ten may be more than can be agreed and consent is paramount. Statement of basic principles which are universally agreed to define a civilised society. I doubt it will ever come to pass and the trend today is towards a desire for smaller units of society with a more localised control over their own destiny. Democracy is not democratic if the Demos has no power and therefore no control. And too many laws are almost as bad as no law. Possibly worse because laws as the saying goes, are made to be broken.
Read more
Jeremy Edwards
You need to stop referring to what is clearly a neo-liberal world order as a 'liberal' world order. Read more
Curtis Carpenter
If mankind can navigate the current transitions without the sort of bloodbath that so characterized the 20th century, it should count itself lucky indeed. In that regard, my age is probably skewing my vision, but I'm not feeling lucky at all. Read more
Petey Bee
This piece, finally, lays out all the ingredients to a diagnosis and a conclusion, ready to be cooked into something.
Some items in this inventory which stand out, to me:
Liberal rules-based order - in some very prominent cases, this has turned out to be a euphemism, like a chicken-based McNugget. Rule of law is a better expression. Also lets become aware of the difference between law-as-in-justice, and law-as-in-order, both within a country, and internationally.
Resources not unlimited / lifestyles - A grave problem, especially long-term climate considerations. But insufficient total amount of resources has nothing to do with the present international economic-p0litical crisis. The problem is distribution of wealth and power, and how that relates to stability.
Breakdown of universal understanding / common goals etc - Is this really a root cause, and not a symptom? Are parties or groups opting out of the "common understanding" not simply rejecting their real or perceived disempowerment?
Conquering vs preserving - yes, a shift from adversarial order to cooperative order is a positive goal. In some cases, that shift will destroy rather than preserve aspects of the present order. To preserve is a beautifully adaptable concept.
Everyone on same page vs nationalist or anti-trade rhetoric. Yes. Build self-governance within nations, with a more positive vision than nationalism. Conduct local and global trade, with a less exploitative and more equitably power-sharing vision than that displayed by present free-market-purist trade-management structures. Place the common goal of shared prosperity clearly above that of free markets. Read more
stephan Edwards
Politics domestic or international and ethics in the same article how ........ absurd. The two things no politician in the world today can be accused of are ethics or integrity. Without them your prescription for the future cannot and will not work. Read more
