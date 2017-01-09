6

下一个世界秩序

马德里—流年不利的2016已经成为前尘往事。但这一年的低谷时刻——英国投票脱离欧盟、唐纳德·特朗普当选美国总统、叙利亚暴行继续横行——只是建立已久的基于规则的自由全球体系分崩离析过程的症候。不幸的是，这些症候正在加速体系的衰落。

多年来，自有秩序一直饱受压力。也许最明显的是机构发展和法律工具进步乏力。简言之，我们一直在试图用二十一世纪全球力量的圆钉钉入二战后机构的方孔。

反映旧时代的扭曲的代表——不管是联合国安理会还是国际货币基金组织（IMF）理事会——削弱了全球机构的合法性及其应对新挑战的能力。这促使体系向G-20以及最新成立、尚未经过考验的亚洲基础设施投资银行等机构的非正式机构转变。

更好的方针是着眼于提高新兴经济体在现有机构中的代表权。新方针还将寻求与更多的非国家行动方合作，包括公民社会组织和企业代表，将它们纳入国际决策程序。

但挑战并不局限于包括我在内的大部分评论家集中关注的机构机制。自由国际社会的理论核心已经空洞化，曾经被视为现代世界的标志的基本思想——自由贸易、民主、人权——要么正在倒退，要么饱受威胁。除非我们承认并解决这一现实，否则过去七十年来为世界带来了前所未有的和平与繁荣自由世界秩序将继续土崩瓦解。

自由主义及其所维持的国际秩序是启蒙运动的产物。它们植根于人类进步不可动摇的信念，植根于坚信普世愿景和方向——其重点是征服自然——理性自利的意志都应该追求这一点。根据这一看法，法治、人权保护和贸易是推动人类前进的机制，即使道路有时坎坷。

如今，我们的命运比以往任何时候都更加纠结，但基本的感觉——我们有着共同的目标——已经不复存在，因为我们关于这一目标应该是什么的观念受到了挑战，甚至遭遇否定。现在我们知道，支持我们的进步的资源不是取之不尽的，我们的地球无法支持不断增加的人口按照已经实现历史性繁荣的生活方式生活。

普世机制无法在没有普世道德、目标和期望的基础的情况下合理运转。我们可以做的是助长不满和冲突，而在2016年我们看到，我们还可以鼓动人们拒绝理性、否认现实。这令人非常不安，必须解决这个问题。

第一步是清算。我们不能再执着于启蒙运动的修辞和教条，而必须承认我们的世界的极限，将我们的注意力从征服世界转向保护世界。我们需要这样的共同愿景和方向来支持新的现代全球秩序。

下一步是评估我们应该期望这一新现实带来哪些东西，以及形成哪些衡量成功的新指标。我们不能认为子孙后代会拥有更多的东西，但我们可以努力让他们拥有更好的东西。在这方面，政策不应该基于粗暴的总需求指标，GDP和净贸易数据，而应该用更细致的指标提供关于财富分配、教育和生活品质的更清晰的图景。

第三步是让所有人都参与进来。当今世界，共同方针是解决挑战、创造新机会的关键。民族主义修辞和反贸易情绪无法改变局面。

当然，即使没有基于普世道德和目标的国际体系，国际社会也必须合作面对它们所带来的挑战。但是，极有可能这样的合作只有在问题给个体行动方的可感知利益造成充分巨大的影响时才会出现。

这里的风险是双重的。首先，普世规范的缺失决定了世界永远只能应变。结果是危机响应模式效率低下、无法起到稳定效果，也没有关于未来的建设性愿景。其次也是更隐蔽的是，压倒一切的目标的缺失强化了狭隘的自利观，决策将基于事务性而非系统性的展望分散做出。

特朗普似乎认定这一方针才是世界所需要的。但我们知道这种自利的交易模式会带来什么。事实上，脱离价值观的近视政策的后果就在眼前，最令人发指的便是叙利亚。残忍的阿勒颇围城战是六年来西方领导人的空洞说辞和权宜之计的后果的“大成”，西方领导人似乎认为叙利亚内战的惨状不值得采取认真的行动。

叙利亚是全球反乌托邦的先兆。但我们的命运未必如此黑暗。我们不必如许多人急不可耐的那样宣判自由世界秩序死亡，而应该寻求推进新的共同目标，使之成为真正的全球体系之锚——并保证所有人都能拥有更美好的未来。