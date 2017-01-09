8

النظام العالمي القادم

مدريد – إذا كانت السنة 2016 مروعة بالفعل، فإن نقاطها السلبية - تصويت المملكة المتحدة لترك الاتحاد الأوروبي، وانتخاب دونالد ترامب رئيسا للولايات المتحدة، والفظائع المستمرة في سوريا - كانت مجرد أعراض لعملية حل النظام العالمي القائم على قواعد الليبرالية الذي بدأ قبل وقت طويل. لكن مع الأسف، هذه الأعراض تعجل الآن بانحدار النظام.

أصبح النظام الليبرالي تحت الضغط منذ سنوات عديدة. ومن الواضح أنه لم يتم إحراز التقدم اللازم في تطوير المؤسسات والأجهزة القانونية. باختصار، كنا نحاول تثبيت المسامير الدائرية للقوى العالمية للقرن العشرين في الثقوب المربعة لمؤسسات ما بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية.

التمثيل المنحرف الذي يعكس الحقبة الماضية، سواء في مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة أو مجلس إدارة صندوق النقد الدولي، يقوض شرعية المؤسسات العالمية وقدرتها على مواجهة التحديات الجديدة. وقد دفع هذا إلى تحول نحو آليات غير رسمية مثل المجموعة 20  والمؤسسات الجديدة التي لم تُختبر بعد مثل البنك الآسيوي للاستثمار في البنية التحتية.

النهج الأمثل سيهدف إلى تعزيز تمثيل الاقتصادات الناشئة في المؤسسات القائمة. وسيسعى أيضا إلى دمج المزيد من الجهات غير الحكومية الفاعلة، مثل منظمات المجتمع المدني وممثلي قطاع الأعمال، في عمليات صنع القرار على الصعيد الدولي.

لكن التحدي الكبير يتجاوز الآليات المؤسسية التي شغلت معظم المعلقين، وأنا من بينهم. إن الجوهر الفلسفي للنظام الدولي الليبرالي الذي تم تهميشه، مبني على ما كان يعتبر فيما مضى مواضيع رئيسية في العالم الحديث - التجارة الحرة والديمقراطية وحقوق الإنسان – والتي أصبحت في تراجع أو تحت التهديد. ما لم ندرك ونعالج هذا الواقع، فإن النظام العالمي الليبرالي الذي جلب السلام والازدهار غير المسبوق للعالم على مدى العقود السبعة الماضية سيستمر في التراجع.

إن الليبرالية والنظام الدولي اللذان تم دعمهما هما نتاج عصر التنوير. فهما راسخان في الاعتقاد بالتقدم البشري المحتوم، وفي وجود رؤية وتوجيه مشتركين عالميا – تركز على التغلب على الطبيعة - حيث ينبغي إتباع أوامر المصلحة الذاتية العقلانية. من وجهة النظر هذه، فاٍن سيادة القانون، وحماية حقوق الإنسان، والتجارة هي آليات لدفع الإنسانية إلى الأمام، حتى عندما تكون الطريق محفوفة بالصعوبات.

إن مصيرنا اليوم هو أكثر ترابطا من أي وقت مضى، لكننا فقدانا الإحساس العميق بأننا لدينا هدف مشترك، لأن أفكارنا حول نوعية هذا الهدف قد تم اعتراضها - وحتى نفيها. نحن نعرف الآن أن الموارد التي تدعم تقدمنا محدودة، وأن كوكبنا لا يمكنه دعم عدد متزايد من الناس بنفس أساليب الحياة التي رافقت الازدهار تاريخيا.

لا يمكن لآليات الشمولية أن تعمل بشكل صحيح من دون أساس الأخلاق، والأهداف، والتوقعات العالمية. ما يمكنها القيام به هو دعم الاستياء والصراع، وكما تعلمنا في عام 2016، لقد دفع ذلك الناس إلى رفض العقلانية وإنكار الواقع. وهذا أمر مقلق للغاية يجب التصدي له.

الخطوة الأولى هي مواجهة الأزمة. بدلا من التشبث بخطاب وعقائد التنوير، علينا أن ندرك حدود عالمنا، وتحويل انتباهنا من التغلب إلى الحفاظ عليه. هذه هي الرؤية والتوجيهات المشتركة اللازمة لدعم نظام عالمي جديد وحديث.

الخطوة الثانية هي تقييم ما ينبغي علينا توقعه بالضبط من هذا الواقع الجديد - ووضع م��ايير جديدة لقياس النجاح. لا نستطيع افتراض أن الأجيال القادمة ستحصل على الكثير، لكننا نستطيع أن نعمل من أجل حصولها على الأفضل. ولتحقيق هذه الغاية، ينبغي أن تستند السياسة ليس على مؤشرات حادة من التغيير الكلي، مثل إجمالي الناتج المحلي وبيانات التجارة الصافية، ولكن على مقاييس أكثر دقة تقدم صورة أكثر وضوحا حول توزيع الثروة، والتعليم، ونوعية الحياة.

والخطوة الثالثة هي أن يكون لدى الجميع نفس الهدف. في عالم اليوم، المناهج المشتركة ضرورية لمواجهة التحديات وخلق فرص جديدة. ولن يتمكن خطاب القوميين أو المشاعر المعادية للتجارة من تغيير هذا الواقع.

بالطبع، حتى من دون أنظمة دولية فعالة ترتكز على أخلاقيات وأهداف عالمية، فإنه سيكون على المجتمع الدولي أن يتعاون لمواجهة التحديات منذ بدايتها. لكن من المحتمل أن يحصل مثل هذا التعاون فقط بعد حدوث المشكلة  وتأثيرها القوي على مصالح الجهات الفاعلة.

الخطر هنا مضاعف. يتمثل الخطر الأول في عدم وجود معايير عالمية، ما يدفع العالم ليكون تفاعليا على الدوام. والنتيجة هي نموذج غير فعال وغير مستقر للتصدي للأزمات - ورؤية غير بناءة للمستقبل. ويكمن الخطر الثاني، والأكثر فظاعة، في عدم وجود هدف شامل يعزز النظرة المحدودة للمصلحة الذاتية، مع القرارات التي تأخذ بتحفظ، استنادا إلى نظرة المعاملات، وليس إلى نظرة نظامية.

ويبدو ترامب مقتنعا بأن هذا النهج هو بالضبط ما يحتاجه العالم. لكننا نعرف حقيقة ما سينتج عن عقد صفقات المصلحة الذاتية. والواقع أنه يمكننا بالفعل رؤية النتائج المترتبة على سياسة حصرية غير مرتكزة على القيم بشكل شنيع في سوريا. بلغ الحصار الوحشي لحلب ست سنوات من الكلام الفارغ مع أنصاف الحلول من قبل القادة الغربيين الذين يعتقدون أن فظائع الحرب الأهلية في سوريا لا تستحق اتخاذ إجراءات فعلية.

الوضع المأسوي في سوريا دليل على واقع العالم المرير. لكن مصيرنا ليس من الضروري أن يكون مظلما جدا. بدلا من الحداد على النظام العالمي الليبرالي، حيث يبدو الكثيرون حريصين على القيام بذلك، يجب أن نسعى لتحقيق هدف جديد ومشترك لترسيخ نظام عالمي بالفعل - وضمان مستقبل أفضل للجميع.