النظام العالمي القادم

مدريد – إذا كانت السنة 2016 مروعة بالفعل، فإن نقاطها السلبية - تصويت المملكة المتحدة لترك الاتحاد الأوروبي، وانتخاب دونالد ترامب رئيسا للولايات المتحدة، والفظائع المستمرة في سوريا - كانت مجرد أعراض لعملية حل النظام العالمي القائم على قواعد الليبرالية الذي بدأ قبل وقت طويل. لكن مع الأسف، هذه الأعراض تعجل الآن بانحدار النظام.
أصبح النظام الليبرالي تحت الضغط منذ سنوات عديدة. ومن الواضح أنه لم يتم إحراز التقدم اللازم في تطوير المؤسسات والأجهزة القانونية. باختصار، كنا نحاول تثبيت المسامير الدائرية للقوى العالمية للقرن العشرين في الثقوب المربعة لمؤسسات ما بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية.
التمثيل المنحرف الذي يعكس الحقبة الماضية، سواء في مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة أو مجلس إدارة صندوق النقد الدولي، يقوض شرعية المؤسسات العالمية وقدرتها على مواجهة التحديات الجديدة. وقد دفع هذا إلى تحول نحو آليات غير رسمية مثل المجموعة 20 والمؤسسات الجديدة التي لم تُختبر بعد مثل البنك الآسيوي للاستثمار في البنية التحتية.
النهج الأمثل سيهدف إلى تعزيز تمثيل الاقتصادات الناشئة في المؤسسات القائمة. وسيسعى أيضا إلى دمج المزيد من الجهات غير الحكومية الفاعلة، مثل منظمات المجتمع المدني وممثلي قطاع الأعمال، في عمليات صنع القرار على الصعيد الدولي.
لكن التحدي الكبير يتجاوز الآليات المؤسسية التي شغلت معظم المعلقين، وأنا من بينهم. إن الجوهر الفلسفي للنظام الدولي الليبرالي الذي تم تهميشه، مبني على ما كان يعتبر فيما مضى مواضيع رئيسية في العالم الحديث - التجارة الحرة والديمقراطية وحقوق الإنسان – والتي أصبحت في تراجع أو تحت التهديد. ما لم ندرك ونعالج هذا الواقع، فإن النظام العالمي الليبرالي الذي جلب السلام والازدهار غير المسبوق للعالم على مدى العقود السبعة الماضية سيستمر في التراجع.
إن الليبرالية والنظام الدولي اللذان تم دعمهما هما نتاج عصر التنوير. فهما راسخان في الاعتقاد بالتقدم البشري المحتوم، وفي وجود رؤية وتوجيه مشتركين عالميا – تركز على التغلب على الطبيعة - حيث ينبغي إتباع أوامر المصلحة الذاتية العقلانية. من وجهة النظر هذه، فاٍن سيادة القانون، وحماية حقوق الإنسان، والتجارة هي آليات لدفع الإنسانية إلى الأمام، حتى عندما تكون الطريق محفوفة بالصعوبات.
إن مصيرنا اليوم هو أكثر ترابطا من أي وقت مضى، لكننا فقدانا الإحساس العميق بأننا لدينا هدف مشترك، لأن أفكارنا حول نوعية هذا الهدف قد تم اعتراضها - وحتى نفيها. نحن نعرف الآن أن الموارد التي تدعم تقدمنا محدودة، وأن كوكبنا لا يمكنه دعم عدد متزايد من الناس بنفس أساليب الحياة التي رافقت الازدهار تاريخيا.
لا يمكن لآليات الشمولية أن تعمل بشكل صحيح من دون أساس الأخلاق، والأهداف، والتوقعات العالمية. ما يمكنها القيام به هو دعم الاستياء والصراع، وكما تعلمنا في عام 2016، لقد دفع ذلك الناس إلى رفض العقلانية وإنكار الواقع. وهذا أمر مقلق للغاية يجب التصدي له.
الخطوة الأولى هي مواجهة الأزمة. بدلا من التشبث بخطاب وعقائد التنوير، علينا أن ندرك حدود عالمنا، وتحويل انتباهنا من التغلب إلى الحفاظ عليه. هذه هي الرؤية والتوجيهات المشتركة اللازمة لدعم نظام عالمي جديد وحديث.
الخطوة الثانية هي تقييم ما ينبغي علينا توقعه بالضبط من هذا الواقع الجديد - ووضع م��ايير جديدة لقياس النجاح. لا نستطيع افتراض أن الأجيال القادمة ستحصل على الكثير، لكننا نستطيع أن نعمل من أجل حصولها على الأفضل. ولتحقيق هذه الغاية، ينبغي أن تستند السياسة ليس على مؤشرات حادة من التغيير الكلي، مثل إجمالي الناتج المحلي وبيانات التجارة الصافية، ولكن على مقاييس أكثر دقة تقدم صورة أكثر وضوحا حول توزيع الثروة، والتعليم، ونوعية الحياة.
والخطوة الثالثة هي أن يكون لدى الجميع نفس الهدف. في عالم اليوم، المناهج المشتركة ضرورية لمواجهة التحديات وخلق فرص جديدة. ولن يتمكن خطاب القوميين أو المشاعر المعادية للتجارة من تغيير هذا الواقع.
بالطبع، حتى من دون أنظمة دولية فعالة ترتكز على أخلاقيات وأهداف عالمية، فإنه سيكون على المجتمع الدولي أن يتعاون لمواجهة التحديات منذ بدايتها. لكن من المحتمل أن يحصل مثل هذا التعاون فقط بعد حدوث المشكلة وتأثيرها القوي على مصالح الجهات الفاعلة.
الخطر هنا مضاعف. يتمثل الخطر الأول في عدم وجود معايير عالمية، ما يدفع العالم ليكون تفاعليا على الدوام. والنتيجة هي نموذج غير فعال وغير مستقر للتصدي للأزمات - ورؤية غير بناءة للمستقبل. ويكمن الخطر الثاني، والأكثر فظاعة، في عدم وجود هدف شامل يعزز النظرة المحدودة للمصلحة الذاتية، مع القرارات التي تأخذ بتحفظ، استنادا إلى نظرة المعاملات، وليس إلى نظرة نظامية.
ويبدو ترامب مقتنعا بأن هذا النهج هو بالضبط ما يحتاجه العالم. لكننا نعرف حقيقة ما سينتج عن عقد صفقات المصلحة الذاتية. والواقع أنه يمكننا بالفعل رؤية النتائج المترتبة على سياسة حصرية غير مرتكزة على القيم بشكل شنيع في سوريا. بلغ الحصار الوحشي لحلب ست سنوات من الكلام الفارغ مع أنصاف الحلول من قبل القادة الغربيين الذين يعتقدون أن فظائع الحرب الأهلية في سوريا لا تستحق اتخاذ إجراءات فعلية.
الوضع المأسوي في سوريا دليل على واقع العالم المرير. لكن مصيرنا ليس من الضروري أن يكون مظلما جدا. بدلا من الحداد على النظام العالمي الليبرالي، حيث يبدو الكثيرون حريصين على القيام بذلك، يجب أن نسعى لتحقيق هدف جديد ومشترك لترسيخ نظام عالمي بالفعل - وضمان مستقبل أفضل للجميع.
Comment Commented John Jones
I am in complete sympathy with this article. Again and again it hits the jackpot. If the planet is to have a future, human beings need yo wake up. Time is at a premium. Y0u will find my proposal for a New Year Revolution at http://www.garrettjones.talktalk.net Read more
Comment Commented Philip Ralli
A universal ethic is notoriously difficult to define and then arbitrate! For instance the article talks about inequalities between people living in different parts of the world today, and also about inequalities between people alive now and in the future.
If cheap energy is a limited resource that governs wealth, how on earth can we decide whether to use our limited stock in favor of the disadvantaged of today versus leaving a maximum for the future; and who is 'we', the present owners of that resource or the whole present world (it certainly cannot be the future generations)… Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
One thing is clear that you have no clue why the liberal order failed. Instead, you are pulling harder on all the levers and making technical adjustments when none of this is going to do a thing.
The liberal order failed not because there is anything wrong with it in its core. It might also be said that conservative values have nothing wrong at their core. Liberal vs conservative is something similar to Chocolate vs Vanilla - you are either for one or the other and it is mostly ingrained.
The previous liberal order failed because it was captured by business and give rise to a system where liberal values were a mask that hid something else behind it. 2016 was not an annus horribiblis more than it was a year of change brought on by those who felt disenfranchised by the previous systems.
To fix the liberal order you need to tear apart business and politics to the point where they can't freely influence each other. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
-" For years, the liberal order has been under strain. Perhaps most obvious, there has been a lack of progress in the development of institutions and legal instruments." - Yes....and no. Certainly a lack of progress, but no lack of institutions and legal instruments. Brexit may turn out to be exactly the short of shock to the EU 'system' that is needed, and I say that having voted to 'remain'. The EU has developed a micro-management ethos that impacts the daily lives of ordinary people whilst leaving the so-called liberal elite to do what they wish. The sense of 'us' and 'them' is producing (at last) a popular rebellion against the centralising of all power and wealth. The traditional camps of capital and labour - left and right - have become blurred. (Trump in the US and Farage in Britain are improbable heroes of the people - expect more leaders of similar ilk rising to power through Europe)
A famously effective British election slogan "Labour isn't working" - it wasn't: unemployment was high and the political response hollowed-out the industries that for decades had been the employers - became prophetic. Increasing automation in industrial production, the shift of manufacturing to low wage countries, aging populations and financial deregulation have shifted the economic bases of the European nations and the rest of the civilised world too (and America). Like generals who it is said are always equipped and ready to fight the last war we have politicians who seem to be determined to legislate against the tide rather than envision a radically different future. The future is always going to be different. There are not many 'givens' in life but that is one of them. In the 'western' World in the aftermath of the financial debacle of 2008 the slogan should perhaps be "Capital isn't working".
Democracy is under threat because the balance of power is such that the Demos feels (and indeed is) unrepresented and that the elites are governing purely in their own interests. Woolly-minded 'liberal' bleating doesn't convince the Demos that legislators have its best interests in mind. Politicians have sold-out - they are overpaid to the extent that they have become a part of the elite and can comfortably afford to live above the threshold of the people for whom they legislate. At the extremes this generates 'terrorism' and terrorism then justifies the 'liberal' elite in imposing yet more draconian responses. To wage war on terrorism is to treat the symptoms without regard to the disease. In milder form we see the rejection of 'The Establishment' by the excluded where there is still faith in the ballot box as an instrument of change. If that change doesn't come; if political leaders don't respond to the clear messages of disatisfaction they are getting from their populations then the World will continue to look rather a mess.
The bastions of the liberal elites, the treasured institutions like the World Bank, The IMF, the EU, the US Democratic Party, Britain's Labour and (what's left of) Liberal Democratic Parties - supply your own candidates in other nation states have drifted into an acceptance and implementation of the supposedly 'new' economic orthodoxy. Neo Con is not new, but it is a con.
If ever there is to be a Global governance it will have to have to have very few rules. Along the lines of a new Ten Commandments, but ten may be more than can be agreed and consent is paramount. Statement of basic principles which are universally agreed to define a civilised society. I doubt it will ever come to pass and the trend today is towards a desire for smaller units of society with a more localised control over their own destiny. Democracy is not democratic if the Demos has no power and therefore no control. And too many laws are almost as bad as no law. Possibly worse because laws as the saying goes, are made to be broken.
Read more
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
You need to stop referring to what is clearly a neo-liberal world order as a 'liberal' world order. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
If mankind can navigate the current transitions without the sort of bloodbath that so characterized the 20th century, it should count itself lucky indeed. In that regard, my age is probably skewing my vision, but I'm not feeling lucky at all. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
This piece, finally, lays out all the ingredients to a diagnosis and a conclusion, ready to be cooked into something.
Some items in this inventory which stand out, to me:
Liberal rules-based order - in some very prominent cases, this has turned out to be a euphemism, like a chicken-based McNugget. Rule of law is a better expression. Also lets become aware of the difference between law-as-in-justice, and law-as-in-order, both within a country, and internationally.
Resources not unlimited / lifestyles - A grave problem, especially long-term climate considerations. But insufficient total amount of resources has nothing to do with the present international economic-p0litical crisis. The problem is distribution of wealth and power, and how that relates to stability.
Breakdown of universal understanding / common goals etc - Is this really a root cause, and not a symptom? Are parties or groups opting out of the "common understanding" not simply rejecting their real or perceived disempowerment?
Conquering vs preserving - yes, a shift from adversarial order to cooperative order is a positive goal. In some cases, that shift will destroy rather than preserve aspects of the present order. To preserve is a beautifully adaptable concept.
Everyone on same page vs nationalist or anti-trade rhetoric. Yes. Build self-governance within nations, with a more positive vision than nationalism. Conduct local and global trade, with a less exploitative and more equitably power-sharing vision than that displayed by present free-market-purist trade-management structures. Place the common goal of shared prosperity clearly above that of free markets. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Politics domestic or international and ethics in the same article how ........ absurd. The two things no politician in the world today can be accused of are ethics or integrity. Without them your prescription for the future cannot and will not work. Read more
