The Coming Showdown in Trumpworld

With Trump’s elite supporters prioritizing their own narrow agendas over democratic principles, the risk of a slide toward authoritarianism should be obvious. Fortunately, it is even more likely that competing agendas will trigger open conflict, causing the Trump coalition to implode.
CAMBRIDGE – Although Donald Trump came to office riding a tsunami of public hostility against “elites,” his enablers are themselves leading members of the establishment and the plutocracy. As was true during his first term, Trump – a wealthy businessman and celebrity – has surrounded himself with a mix of conventional Republican politicians, Wall Street financiers, and economic nationalists. But this time, these groups have been joined by members of the techno-right, represented most glaringly by Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest person.
