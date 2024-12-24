What Trump’s Return Means for Africa

While US President-elect Donald Trump's administration will have far-reaching implications for America and many of its allies, Africans can expect a continuation of past trends. America has long neglected the continent, viewing it mainly through the lens of corporate interests, and that is unlikely to change.
PRETORIA – US President Joe Biden’s recent trip to Angola was only his second to Africa, following his appearance at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh. Coming near the end of his presidency, the visit perfectly captured America’s disregard for the continent. To the United States, Africa is an inconvenient theatre of strategic rivalry, demanding attention only for its valuable minerals and raw materials.
