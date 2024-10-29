Trump’s Relentless Fraud About Election Fraud
Whenever critics shine a spotlight on Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 US presidential election, the former president and his loyalists repeat their claims of fraud. But none of them ever offer evidence that Trump was cheated of victory in 2020, for the simple reason that none exists.
CHICAGO – While speaking at a rally in Michigan on October 3, former US President Donald Trump insisted, as he has countless times since losing the 2020 election, “We won, we won. It was a rigged election.” And, just like every other time, Trump offered no evidence.