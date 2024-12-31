The Good, the Bad, and the Uncertainty of the Trump Economy
Given the economic, financial, and political constraints that Donald Trump is likely to face if he pursues his most radical and ill-advised economic policy proposals, the near-term outlook for the US economy heading into 2025 is relatively benign. Overall, the good ideas should offset the effects of the bad ones.
NEW YORK – What impact will the next US administration have on economic growth and inflation? The answer is not yet clear, because while some of President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed policies would boost growth and reduce inflation over time, others will have the opposite effect.