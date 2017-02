Экономикалық отпен ойнау

Jose araujo FEB 1, 2017

Most of American Power, comes from American goodwill. The fact that we look up onto America, share its vales and aspire to their lifestyle.



The erosion of the American goodwill would determine a massive loss of value to America. If we suddenly stop signing to Facebook, buying in Amazon and Ebay, use Iphones, eat at Mcdonalds, etc etc America will tremble.



Now, the small minds that support Trump don't see it, but we are seeing Zukenberg, Bezos, and the others going against Trump, so he will fall in line eventually.

Read more