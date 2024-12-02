Trump’s Middle East Challenge

The Middle East has changed profoundly since Donald Trump was last in office. While it is difficult to predict precisely how Trump will approach the region this time around – particularly Iran and Gaza – it seems clear that the challenges will be formidable.
RAMALLAH – Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election was no surprise to people in the Middle East. Governments in the region had planned for it, and more than a month before Trump’s inauguration, they are ready to deal with him. It is Trump who might find himself unprepared, because today’s Middle East is fundamentally different from the one he confronted during his first term in the White House. The two biggest changes are Iran and Gaza.
