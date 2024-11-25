Trump’s Impossible Economics

With Donald Trump apparently preparing to follow through on his promises of mass deportations, tax cuts, and tariffs, it is only a matter of time before his supporters are disappointed. There simply is no way for such an agenda to reduce inflation and deliver prosperity; if anything, it will do the opposite.
LONDON – Given Donald Trump’s nominees for key cabinet positions so far, it appears that the US president-elect is determined at least to try to deliver on many of his campaign promises. If so, the current news cycle may have come as a welcome surprise to those who have grown tired of elected leaders making promises they have no intention of keeping. But as a longtime student and practitioner of the dismal science (economics), I see no reason to believe that Trump’s policies will do what he and his supporters think they will do.
LONDON – Given Donald Trump’s nominees for key cabinet positions so far, it appears that the US president-elect is determined at least to try to deliver on many of his campaign promises. If so, the current news cycle may have come as a welcome surprise to those who have grown tired of elected leaders making promises they have no intention of keeping. But as a longtime student and practitioner of the dismal science (economics), I see no reason to believe that Trump’s policies will do what he and his supporters think they will do.