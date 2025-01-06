Trump Is on a Collision Course With the US Budget

No matter how committed Donald Trump and his oligarch cronies are to a tax cut, the laws of arithmetic cannot be repealed. If only a handful of Republican lawmakers keep their promise not to increase the US budget deficit, there is no way that the incoming administration can enact its economic agenda and keep the government running.
NEW YORK – There has been endless speculation about the chaos that may (or may not) await America and the world following US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20. No one knows how much of Trump’s stated agenda is “for real,” and how much of it is political posturing for his base, a show of power for his enemies, or part of a negotiating strategy vis-à-vis Congress and various foreign friends and adversaries. But for all his bluster and devotees who want to create alternative realities, Trump cannot repeal the laws of arithmetic, as much as he may try in the weeks ahead, when the government hits the federal debt limit.
