Трамп, корпоративизм и дефицит инноваций

Walter Gingery JAN 17, 2017

What Phelps calls corporatism, others call financialization. Goldman Sachs now owns America.



Either way, investment in education, training, research and development, plant, infrastructure and human welfare will all be sacrificed to corporate payouts:



mergers and acquisitions, cozy deals in company shares for executives, banks trading in commodities in competition with their business clients, transfer pricing to avoid community responsibility, and avalanches of money flowing into unproductive assets like housing, gold and art.