ترامب، والنزعة الشركاتية، وشُح الإبداع

Right2Refuse Right2Refuse JAN 18, 2017

This is an excellent article, but it forgets one critical aspect of how Obama took the final steps to thrust America into a corporate state, which could be abused by Trump or ANY leader for generations to come. With the Roberts' decision on the Obamacare mandate, the precedent is set that any industry that can receive a simple majority of votes in Congress can use the coercive power of government to FORCE the American people to buy their products and/or services. The Amendment protections baked into our Constitution are now dead.



This is a hugely dangerous precedent. There is a growing anticorporatism movement in the United States because we must stop this precedent now before it is simply accepted in the minds of generations to come. Read more