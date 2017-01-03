中国商店里的一头叫特朗普的公牛

坎布里奇—美国当选总统唐纳德·特朗普的一些最猛烈的抨击都是针对中国的。他指责中国用贸易政策“强奸”美国，指责中国炮制全球变暖“骗局”破坏美国的竞争力。既然如此，为什么有那么多中国政策顾问和评论家对未来美中关系持乐观态度？
原因似乎在于特朗普是一位商人，并且，借用美国总统柯立芝的话说，中国事务就是生意。这一思维认为，与想必“空想流”的希拉里·克林顿比起来，中国与特朗普这样的虚张声势的商人打交道更便于合作。
许多人会惊讶于将克林顿归为空想家一类。认为商人总是务实的观点也没有多少证据支持，因为大量强势美国商业领袖都是坚定的空想家。比如，柯克（Koch）兄弟坚定不移地持有不食人间烟火、早已被彻底拉下神坛的自由主义思想，许多《财富》500强公司CEO也本能地站在共和党一边，尽管美国经济在民主党执政期间总是表现更好。你想必也没有忘记安德鲁·威廉·梅隆（Andrew William Mellon）的鲁莽的著名建议：在大萧条前夕，他建议美国总统胡佛“出清劳动力，出清存货，出清农民，出清房地产。”
特朗普与台湾“总统”蔡英文通电话被曝光也许粉碎了一切残存的希望，即将履新的美国政府必然是一头闯进中国商店的公牛。这次通话打破了四十年来美国两党诸任总统谨守的规则——避免美国和台湾元首级别的直接联系。
特朗普的“叛逆”弯角在亚洲引起轩然大波，随后，这一风波又被他用一系列tweet愈演愈烈——他质问中国在人民币贬值和在南海建设大规模军事基地之前没有和美国商量。
但质疑“一个中国”政策的特朗普在玩火。共和党和民主党政府在这个问题上如履薄冰，好歹维持着中国与台湾之间的脆弱和平。对美国来说，主要目标是维持现状，劝阻台湾不要积极寻求独立、中国不要急于强迫台湾统一。
在另一条tweet上，特朗普质问，在美国向台湾出售价值数十亿美元的武器的情况下，为什么他不能和台湾进行元首级别的互动。不管是不是摆姿态，美国当选总统如此思维混乱实在令人担忧。美国对台军售主要是为了自卫，也是向中国传递信号：如果中国对台采取军事行动，美国不会袖手旁观。但美国也有意识地淡化这一管理手段，不与台湾进行最高级别的互动，这样做的意思是破除台湾果真宣布独立还能获得美国支持的幻想。
40多年来，这一“战略性模糊”的思想作用显著。台湾海峡两岸领导层经历了多次变更，但和平一直得以维持。台湾和大陆之间的贸易和投资也实现了繁荣。
特朗普打破由来已久的政策将在诸多方面带来破坏。首先，他可能促使台湾更加激进地试图打破现状。事实上，台湾民进党的官方目标是台湾独立，尽管蔡英文本人尚未寻求实现这一修正主义目标，但如果她感到特朗普的同情态度的话，可能会有所改变。
特朗普的另一个破坏来自激怒中国政府和军界强硬派，如果他让他们认定美国想要破坏中国的“核心利益”——即保持表面上（尽管未必是实质上）的一个中国——的话。中国外交部一开始委婉地批评了他朗普与蔡英文通话的做法，但后来中共喉舌《人民日报》又发表了更加强烈的批评，警告“为中美关系制造麻烦就是给美国自身制造麻烦。”此后不久，解放军海军又在国际海域暂扣了一台美军无人潜艇。中国在明确表达它的不安。
特朗普的疯狂有些“无厘头”。在为自己和蔡英文通话辩解的同一条tweet中，他又重申了一次子虚乌有的指控——中国让人民币贬值来获得对美国的出口优势。他要么是国际经济学文盲，要么用的是早已过时的教材。在现实中，中国正在流失外汇储备，面对资本外逃，中国急切地想要支持人民币汇率。
特朗普显然是在毫无意义地激怒中国。更糟糕的是，特朗普还宣布美国将退出跨太平洋合作伙伴关系（TPP）——该协议至少部分是为了按照西方规则引导全球贸易和投资流而制定，绝不是为了满足中国的重商主义愿景——因此放弃了一项美国可以用来制衡中国日益兴盛的亚洲影响力的政策。自特朗普宣布他的TPP政策以来，许多亚洲国家已决定加入中国牵头的地区贸易区。在特朗普的帮助下，“中国世纪”也许要比任何人预料的都要来得早。
特朗普与台湾套近乎、子虚乌有地攻击中国、废除TPP，这样的做法既是在挑衅中国，同时也在加强中国的实力和能力。这可不是交易的艺术。这是一条毁灭之路。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (7)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Carl Buzawa
Certainly you have a point Prof Huang, but China's moves to ignore the international tribunal on the South China Sea, militating these man made "islands", and the failure to restrain North Korea in any meaningful manner indicates that business as usual simply isn't working in the long term interests of the United States.
A more balanced essay might equally address how China should be backing away from its more aggressive actions as well as blaming Trump, who I suspect, at the bottom simply wants to do a reasonable "deal" with China...when\their or not he is approaching this in the best way possible or not Read more
Comment Commented Henry Rech
It is China that has raised the military and diplomatic temperature gauge with its annexation and militarization of disputed territory in the South China Sea. In some ways this is understandable - southwards is the only direction in which it can project military power in its immediate area of strategic importance.
China has its own worries.
Is China where Japan was economically in 1990 (the Chinese century may have passed)? Does China fear a militarily resurgent Japan? Will Asian markets be of sufficient size to replace the US market if the US shuts China out? Will the US back up early diplomatic moves with military action if required? To what extent does internal political and social dissent/discontent constrain/distract China?
Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
China needs a sense of humor to deal with Trump. Talk to Mexico about installing some bases, or even, ever so obliquely and ambiguously, nukes. Present performances of Chinese acrobats in Ciudad Juarez. Invent Sichuan-Puebla fusion cuisine, served buried in string fries topped with a glob of mole'. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Ole! Let's restore balance instead of listening to a propagandist. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Trump wants to draw attention to China's "raping" of the United States in order to distract everyone from noting that he and many of his cabinet are busy doing some raping of their own. Read more
Comment Commented Kenneth Wallenstein
Thank you for explaining the reason for avoiding presidential contact with Taiwan. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
What can you expect of someone that defines himself has a successful business man and yet has led so many businesses to bankruptcy? Read more
Featured
Comrade Trump and the Truth
Chris Patten predicts that divisiveness and scandal will consume the new administration from its first day.
Trump’s Tax Plan and the Dollar
Emmanuel Farhi, ET AL do not expect corporate-tax cuts paired with tariffs to improve US competitiveness.
“America First” and Global Conflict Next
Nouriel Roubini warns that US isolationism under Donald Trump would undermine peace and prosperity worldwide.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.