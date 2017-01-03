7

中国商店里的一头叫特朗普的公牛

坎布里奇—美国当选总统唐纳德·特朗普的一些最猛烈的抨击都是针对中国的。他指责中国用贸易政策“强奸”美国，指责中国炮制全球变暖“骗局”破坏美国的竞争力。既然如此，为什么有那么多中国政策顾问和评论家对未来美中关系持乐观态度？

原因似乎在于特朗普是一位商人，并且，借用美国总统柯立芝的话说，中国事务就是生意。这一思维认为，与想必“空想流”的希拉里·克林顿比起来，中国与特朗普这样的虚张声势的商人打交道更便于合作。

许多人会惊讶于将克林顿归为空想家一类。认为商人总是务实的观点也没有多少证据支持，因为大量强势美国商业领袖都是坚定的空想家。比如，柯克（Koch）兄弟坚定不移地持有不食人间烟火、早已被彻底拉下神坛的自由主义思想，许多《财富》500强公司CEO也本能地站在共和党一边，尽管美国经济在民主党执政期间总是表现更好。你想必也没有忘记安德鲁·威廉·梅隆（Andrew William Mellon）的鲁莽的著名建议：在大萧条前夕，他建议美国总统胡佛“出清劳动力，出清存货，出清农民，出清房地产。”

特朗普与台湾“总统”蔡英文通电话被曝光也许粉碎了一切残存的希望，即将履新的美国政府必然是一头闯进中国商店的公牛。这次通话打破了四十年来美国两党诸任总统谨守的规则——避免美国和台湾元首级别的直接联系。

特朗普的“叛逆”弯角在亚洲引起轩然大波，随后，这一风波又被他用一系列tweet愈演愈烈——他质问中国在人民币贬值和在南海建设大规模军事基地之前没有和美国商量。

但质疑“一个中国”政策的特朗普在玩火。共和党和民主党政府在这个问题上如履薄冰，好歹维持着中国与台湾之间的脆弱和平。对美国来说，主要目标是维持现状，劝阻台湾不要积极寻求独立、中国不要急于强迫台湾统一。

在另一条tweet上，特朗普质问，在美国向台湾出售价值数十亿美元的武器的情况下，为什么他不能和台湾进行元首级别的互动。不管是不是摆姿态，美国当选总统如此思维混乱实在令人担忧。美国对台军售主要是为了自卫，也是向中国传递信号：如果中国对台采取军事行动，美国不会袖手旁观。但美国也有意识地淡化这一管理手段，不与台湾进行最高级别的互动，这样做的意思是破除台湾果真宣布独立还能获得美国支持的幻想。

40多年来，这一“战略性模糊”的思想作用显著。台湾海峡两岸领导层经历了多次变更，但和平一直得以维持。台湾和大陆之间的贸易和投资也实现了繁荣。

特朗普打破由来已久的政策将在诸多方面带来破坏。首先，他可能促使台湾更加激进地试图打破现状。事实上，台湾民进党的官方目标是台湾独立，尽管蔡英文本人尚未寻求实现这一修正主义目标，但如果她感到特朗普的同情态度的话，可能会有所改变。

特朗普的另一个破坏来自激怒中国政府和军界强硬派，如果他让他们认定美国想要破坏中国的“核心利益”——即保持表面上（尽管未必是实质上）的一个中国——的话。中国外交部一开始委婉地批评了他朗普与蔡英文通话的做法，但后来中共喉舌《人民日报》又发表了更加强烈的批评，警告“为中美关系制造麻烦就是给美国自身制造麻烦。”此后不久，解放军海军又在国际海域暂扣了一台美军无人潜艇。中国在明确表达它的不安。

特朗普的疯狂有些“无厘头”。在为自己和蔡英文通话辩解的同一条tweet中，他又重申了一次子虚乌有的指控——中国让人民币贬值来获得对美国的出口优势。他要么是国际经济学文盲，要么用的是早已过时的教材。在现实中，中国正在流失外汇储备，面对资本外逃，中国急切地想要支持人民币汇率。

特朗普显然是在毫无意义地激怒中国。更糟糕的是，特朗普还宣布美国将退出跨太平洋合作伙伴关系（TPP）——该协议至少部分是为了按照西方规则引导全球贸易和投资流而制定，绝不是为了满足中国的重商主义愿景——因此放弃了一项美国可以用来制衡中国日益兴盛的亚洲影响力的政策。自特朗普宣布他的TPP政策以来，许多亚洲国家已决定加入中国牵头的地区贸易区。在特朗普的帮助下，“中国世纪”也许要比任何人预料的都要来得早。

特朗普与台湾套近乎、子虚乌有地攻击中国、废除TPP，这样的做法既是在挑衅中国，同时也在加强中国的实力和能力。这可不是交易的艺术。这是一条毁灭之路。