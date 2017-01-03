中国商店里的一头叫特朗普的公牛

Henry Rech JAN 4, 2017

It is China that has raised the military and diplomatic temperature gauge with its annexation and militarization of disputed territory in the South China Sea. In some ways this is understandable - southwards is the only direction in which it can project military power in its immediate area of strategic importance.



China has its own worries.



Is China where Japan was economically in 1990 (the Chinese century may have passed)? Does China fear a militarily resurgent Japan? Will Asian markets be of sufficient size to replace the US market if the US shuts China out? Will the US back up early diplomatic moves with military action if required? To what extent does internal political and social dissent/discontent constrain/distract China?









