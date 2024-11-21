The Deal Trump Should Offer China

To address what he sees as an unfair Sino-American economic relationship, Donald Trump should focus not on trade but on China's currency manipulation and massive holdings of US debt. After all, why saddle US consumers with higher costs when you can demand reparations directly from a foreign competitor?
SAN DIEGO – Chinese emperors took power with a “Mandate from Heaven,” but US President-elect Donald Trump has something better: Republican control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives. China’s quasi-emperor, Xi Jinping, thus has good reason to worry. Trump has pledged a 60% tariff on imports from China, and to crack down on Chinese components sneaking into the United States through Mexico.
